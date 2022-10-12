Read full article on original website
A History of Dominican Cigars
Originally Posted On: https://www.cuencacigars.com/blog/a-history-of-dominican-cigars/. The Dominican Republic has long been a standard bearer in a thriving industry. Luxury cigars make up an $11.61 billion market around the world today, and the Dominican Republic has long been known as the cigar capital. This island nation has long had a history of...
Renowned Artist Dies at Airport as He’s About to Board a Plane
Acclaimed illustrator Kim Jung Gi died in Paris on Monday after experiencing chest pains as he was about to board a plane. “After having done so much for us, you can now put down your brushes,” his collaborator Hyun Jin Kim said in a statement. Kim, 47, suffered a...
A woman raised as white wanted to trace her ancestry. She discovered her father was Black and she was probably conceived at a swingers party.
After a DNA test, Christine Jacobsen learned at age 64 that her racial background was not what she thought it was.
Renowned NYC musician dies by assisted suicide in Switzerland after having ‘completed life’
A renowned genre-bending drummer who played with musicians from Michael Stipe to Herbie Hancock died by assisted suicide in Switzerland after having “completed life”.Anton Fier, 66, travelled to Basel, Switzerland, where he died by assisted suicide at the Pegasos clinic on 14 September, according to a cremation notice.Exit International director Philip Nitschke told The Independent that Fier was not suffering from terminal illness, but wanted to die on his own terms after feeling he had accomplished everything he could in life.Dr Nitschke said Fier joined Exit, which provides advice to people over 50 looking to end their lives, in...
Dominican Republic cracks down at border amid Haiti chaos
As Haiti rapidly spirals into chaos, its island neighbor, the Dominican Republic, has responded with crackdowns on migrants and a military buildup the government claims will “guarantee border security.”But some fear those moves will only deepen long-existing xenophobia against Haitian migrants and harm both nations' economies.On Sunday, Dominican President Luis Abinader announced the country’s biggest purchase of military gear since 1961 – six helicopters, ten aircraft, 21 armored vehicles and four anti-riot trucks.If international troops are sent in response to an appeal by Haiti's government for help against gangs, “We would close and block the border. … It’s very...
A Native American photographer took powerful portraits of members of every tribe across the US
Matika Wilbur's work will be published in her photography book "Project 562: Changing the Way We See Native America" in April 2023.
Afro-Latinos explain their heritage and connection to Africa
Bomba, as it's called in Puerto Rico, is the basis of all Latin-Caribbean music. And it's Barbara Liz Cepeda's passion. Cepeda comes from a long line of Puerto Ricans who have taught bomba music and dance on the island. Five years ago, when a large group of Puerto Ricans left...
Why did the Great Ottoman Empire not Colonize America? (Opinion)
The Ottoman Empire was one of the mightiest and longest-lasting empires in history. It ruled over the Middle East, Eastern Europe, and North Africa for more than 600 years until it was declared a republic in the 1900s. It had one of the best armies with the best military power. The colonialism of most parts of the powerful regions made them even stronger. As America was discovered, it was like discovering a new world, full of riches and power. The Ottomans, however, never got that far and never pursued the goal of colonizing America.
Here’s Why Enslaved Africans Continue The Culture Of Painting Their Buildings In Blue In The Caribbean
The color blue is significant in the cultural beliefs of the inhabitants of South Carolina and Georgia, who are mostly descendants of enslaved Africans. Haint blue is thought to have the spiritual ability to protect those who whitewash their buildings in this color from evil. According to Atlas Obscura, the...
Remembering Hemsley Winfield, The First African American Modern Dancer And Founder Of Negro Concert Dancing
Osborne Hemsley Winfield is widely regarded as the first African American modern dancer, as well as the creator of “Negro concert dancing.” Winfield was a Harlem Renaissance dancer who worked with Martha Graham, Doris Humphrey, and Charles Weidman as the founder of the New Negro Art Theatre Dance Group.
After leaked racist audio, this L.A. band's love song to Oaxaca lights up TikTok
Las Cafeteras' ode to Oaxaca has resurfaced amid the City Council scandal. Here's what band member Hector Flores says needs to happen in Latino communities.
Gay Cuban couple's long wait to tie the knot
Adiel Gonzalez, a 32-year-old former theology student, was forced to break with his church eight years ago due to his sexuality. "For us who have been involved so directly" in the struggle, which was "part of our daily life... for seven consecutive years, to get married was the closure, the culmination," Adiel Gonzalez told AFP next to his new husband, a 52-year-old artist, at their home in Bolondron, central Cuba.
This LA music festival centers mariachi, a symbol of Mexican culture
In its 33rd year, Mariachi USA continues to center a genre that's rooted in folk traditions and has become a symbol of Mexican culture.
The Best Places to Live in Puerto Rico For Expats
Puerto Rico is an island full of natural wonders and rich culture. The people are friendly, the food is delicious, and the scenery is breathtaking. Situated along the southern shoreline, Puerto Rico is famous among tourists and expats alike. It may not be as big as its mainland neighbors, but...
The Story of Afro-Brazilian Who Sued a White Captain in 1832 for Denying his Family Access to Whites-Only Cabin
Emiliano Mundrucu’s class action in 1832 is regarded as one of the oldest legal battles in the United States aimed at challenging racial segregation. The captain of the ship denied his wife, Harriet, and their one-year-old daughter access to a ladies’ cabin despite the fact that the wife was ill. The remarkable story of an Afro-Brazilian who sued a White Captain in 1832 for denying his family access to a cabin reserved for whites only.
Living Latin: The Attempt to Revive A Dead Language & the Academy Vivarium Novum
Latin is no longer a language that is used in the modern world and it has gone from being the lingua franca of Europe to something only really used by a small number of academics and enthusiasts. However, there are many people who want to revive Latin as a type of international auxiliary language, or at least a language that is used more frequently in large communities. One of these people is Migue Olmo who, at eighteen fifteen, wrote a booklet that proposed using Latin as a common language in certain parts of Europe titled Otia Villaudricensia ad octo magnos principes qui Vindobonæ anno MDCCCXV pacem orbis sanxerunt, de lingua Latina et civitate Latina fundanda liber singularis. Since then, there has been a movement called Living Latin that is serious about bringing Latin back into use.
