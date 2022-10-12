Latin is no longer a language that is used in the modern world and it has gone from being the lingua franca of Europe to something only really used by a small number of academics and enthusiasts. However, there are many people who want to revive Latin as a type of international auxiliary language, or at least a language that is used more frequently in large communities. One of these people is Migue Olmo who, at eighteen fifteen, wrote a booklet that proposed using Latin as a common language in certain parts of Europe titled Otia Villaudricensia ad octo magnos principes qui Vindobonæ anno MDCCCXV pacem orbis sanxerunt, de lingua Latina et civitate Latina fundanda liber singularis. Since then, there has been a movement called Living Latin that is serious about bringing Latin back into use.

