semoball.com
High School volleyball roundup, Oct. 14: Meadow Heights sweeps St. Paul Lutheran on the road
Meadow Heights (22-8) got a three-set win over St. Paul Lutheran (8-16-3) on Friday with set wins at 25-10, 25-7 and 25-13. Junior Cheyenne Tonjum and senior Ashley Allen led Meadow Heights’ offense with a team-high 12 kills and 21 assists respectively. Junior Taylor Jones led the Panthers’ defense with 14 digs in the contest, followed by senior Halli Bollinger-Yount’s 10 digs.
semoball.com
High School volleyball roundup Oct. 13: Saxony Lutheran sweeps Scott City
Saxony Lutheran defeated Scott City 25-21, 25-19, 25-18 on Thursday at Saxony Lutheran High School. Scott City was led on offense by sophomore Lilyan Landis with 8 kills and by sophomore Ramsey Spinks who added 17 assists. On the defensive side, senior Jennifer Groves led the Rams with 17 digs.
semoball.com
St. Vincent football rolls past Grandview
PERRYVILLE — St. Vincent avenged a rare loss to Grandview in 2021 with a 49-6 beating on Friday night at St. Vincent High School. "I was talking about trap games before the game, especially coming off of a big win against St. Pius last week," Indians coach Tim Schumer said. "I wanted to make sure we were ready and in the right frame of mind."
semoball.com
Jackson football falls to state-ranked Holt on the road
WENTZVILLE, Mo. — The Jackson Indians saw their five-game winning streak come to an end at the hands of Holt, falling 34-21 in a battle of the Indians on Friday night at Holt High School. Jackson coach Brent Eckley felt his team didn’t play sharp enough to get the...
semoball.com
Sikeston sweeps NMCC for sixth-straight win
NEW MADRID, Mo. — The Sikeston volleyball team continued its climb back to a .500 record with its sixth straight victory on Thursday, Oct. 13. The Lady Bulldogs (13-15-2) won 3-1 at New Madrid County Central (9-17-2) with set scores of 25-17, 23-25, 25-9 and 25-17. “Our girls played...
semoball.com
High School volleyball roundup Oct. 12: Oak Ridge wins first MVC regular-season title since 2016
Oak Ridge defeated Marquand-Zion 25-12, 25-11, 25-10 on Tuesday at Marquand-Zion High School to win the Mississippi Valley Conference regular season championship for the first time since 2016. Sophomore Reagan Howe led the Blue Jays' offense with six kills, while senior Zoe Berry and junior Alivia Schilling had nine assists...
semoball.com
Chaffee blows out Doniphan for second win of season
CHAFFEE — For the first time in three years the Chaffee Red Devils have won more than one game. Not only did Chaffee win, but the Devils did it in blowout fashion, beating visiting Doniphan 51-6 at Chaffee High School. "The kids have been really focused all week on...
semoball.com
Park Hills Central dominates Bearcats
DEXTER — The Park Hills Central Rebels showed the Dexter Bearcats why they are one of the top 10 schools in Class 3 Friday night. PHC dominated the Bearcats 42-13, playing a controlling game on offense, defense, and special teams for three quarters that spoiled senior night at Charles Bland Stadium.
semoball.com
Kings in the South: Scott City routs Charleston to win first conference title since 2004
SCOTT CITY — The Scott City football team achieved a milestone no other Rams team has in 18 years. The Rams have won the SEMO South Conference championship. Behind another big night from junior quarterback Mark Panagos and a stout defense, the Rams rolled to a 49-14 win over Charleston on Thursday night at Scott City High School to win the SEMO South for the first time since 2004.
semoball.com
Kelly wins third-straight district title
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. — The Kelly Lady Hawks used a seven-run third inning en route to claiming their third-straight district title. Top-seeded Kelly fell behind upstart East Carter 1-0 in the top of the second of the Class 2, District 1 championship game Friday afternoon at Three Rivers College in Poplar Bluff, but the battle-tested Lady Hawks didn’t waver.
semoball.com
Hayti quickly overpowers Malden for second win of the season
Hayti took Friday night as a chance to go back to their roots, using explosive speed to power through for a 42-7 victory over Malden. “Our kids have been locked in and it we had one of our best weeks,” Hayti head coach Luke Rayfield said. “We’re still a young group and trying to find our identity, but we’re starting to emerge right now.”
semoball.com
Poplar Bluff to face state ranked Kennett
With two games left in the regular season, the Poplar Bluff football team hits the road Friday night to face the first of two ranked opponents to tune up for the postseason. “We’ve got to keep moving forward,” Mules coach David Sievers said. Having won three straight, Poplar...
semoball.com
St. Vincent FB Notes: Indian success begins in the trenches
FESTUS – A lot is riding on the St. Vincent High School football squad beating Grandview (Hillsboro) (2-5, 1-4 I-55 Conference) in Friday’s interleague match-up in Perryville at 7 p.m. A win would be the fifth conference victory against no defeats for the Indians (6-1), which would move...
semoball.com
McFarland, Mules run past Kennett
KENNETT — Makel McFarland and the Poplar Bluff offense gobbled up yards Friday night while Kennett kept coming up a yard — or less — short. McFarland ran for a career-high 212 yards and scored three times in the first half as Poplar Bluff won 35-14. “We...
semoball.com
Bryant, Caruthersville run past East Prairie 41-26
EAST PRAIRIE — Caruthersville’s Sammy Bryant scored five touchdowns Friday night as the Tigers went on the road and downed East Prairie 41-26. Bryant, a freshman, rushed for 232 yards on 24 carries as Caruthersville snapped the Eagles’ two-game winning streak. East Prairie led 20-19 at halftime...
semoball.com
Bootheel Championship twice as nice for Portageville volleyball
HAYTI, Mo. — The Portageville volleyball team captured the Bootheel Conference Tournament Championship for the second time in a row with a five-set win over Malden on Thursday, Oct. 13. The Lady Bulldogs (17-10-1) defeated the Green Wave (11-17-1) with set scores of 25-13, 25-11, 20-25, 22-25, and 15-8.
semoball.com
Sikeston and Scott County Central softball seasons end in district tournments
SIKESTON — The Sikeston and Scott County Central softball teams lost in the opening round of the postseason, ending each school’s fall softball season. Sixth-seeded Sikeston (8-17) fell 6-2 to third-seeded Perryville (13-11) in the MSHSAA Class 4 District 1 Quarterfinals at Lutheran South High School. The Lady...
semoball.com
Youthful Mules duo heading to state golf
Beginning Monday, sophomore Olivia Thetford and freshman Rhyan Waddell will make the trip to Columbia for their first-ever appearance at the Class 3 golf state tournament. The two Mules are heading to the Columbia County Club for two days of highly competitive golf and their paths to this level of play are similar on one hand and quite disparate on the other.
semoball.com
Despite injury, Sullivan has positive impact for Bulldogs
SIKESTON — There is nowhere Trace Sullivan would rather be than on the football field for Sikeston, unfortunately, the senior was forced to miss the entire season due to an injury suffered this past spring. However, that hasn’t stopped or deterred Sullivan from doing everything he can to have...
semoball.com
SCAA VB: Bell City, healthy Asher, seek ANOTHER W over Advance
PUXICO – Without question, top-seed Dexter is the favorite to win this year’s SCAA Volleyball Tournament, which is being played this week at Puxico High School. However, currently, there is no hotter team entering today’s semifinals than No. 2-seed Bell City (23-2-1), which has won eight consecutive matches, and the healthy return of junior Maddie Asher is a BIG reason as to why.
