Hayti took Friday night as a chance to go back to their roots, using explosive speed to power through for a 42-7 victory over Malden. “Our kids have been locked in and it we had one of our best weeks,” Hayti head coach Luke Rayfield said. “We’re still a young group and trying to find our identity, but we’re starting to emerge right now.”

HAYTI, MO ・ 6 HOURS AGO