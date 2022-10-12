Read full article on original website
Yellow Jackets win region showdown against Isabella
VINCENT – Vincent took one more step toward homefield advantage in the first round of the playoffs with a 49-42 win over Isabella on Friday. The Yellow Jackets need one more win, against Thorsby on Oct. 21, to lock up the No. 2 seed in Class 2A, Region 4. The top two seeds in each region host in the first round of the playoffs. A loss to Thorsby could drop Vincent as low as the fourth seed.
Photos: Francis Howell tops Troy Buchanan to win Class 5 District 4 softball title
Francis Howell standout Lorin Boutte's fourth inning solo home run was all the offense the Vikings would need on Friday. Thanks to Boutte. The junior pitcher tossed a three-hit shutout as No. 1 seed Francis Howell defeated second-seeded Troy Buchanan 2-0 to win the Class 5 District 4 softball ...
Oklahoma high school softball: Class 6A-4A fastpitch state quarterfinal roundup
Makiah Brumbelow-Neal didn’t fret when Mustang intentionally walked Libby Jaques to come after her instead. “I just need to do what I know how to do and keep it simple,” Brumbelow-Neal thought. ...
LCC football Cougars not playing tonight
The LCC football Cougars have an open date with no game this week. The next game for the Cougars will be next Friday October 21st when they travel to Paintsville to battle Johnson Central for the regular season district title. Both teams are unbeaten in class 4A District 8.
