Shelby Reporter

Yellow Jackets win region showdown against Isabella

VINCENT – Vincent took one more step toward homefield advantage in the first round of the playoffs with a 49-42 win over Isabella on Friday. The Yellow Jackets need one more win, against Thorsby on Oct. 21, to lock up the No. 2 seed in Class 2A, Region 4. The top two seeds in each region host in the first round of the playoffs. A loss to Thorsby could drop Vincent as low as the fourth seed.
VINCENT, AL
1039thebulldog.com

LCC football Cougars not playing tonight

The LCC football Cougars have an open date with no game this week. The next game for the Cougars will be next Friday October 21st when they travel to Paintsville to battle Johnson Central for the regular season district title. Both teams are unbeaten in class 4A District 8.
LAREDO, TX

