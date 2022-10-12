VINCENT – Vincent took one more step toward homefield advantage in the first round of the playoffs with a 49-42 win over Isabella on Friday. The Yellow Jackets need one more win, against Thorsby on Oct. 21, to lock up the No. 2 seed in Class 2A, Region 4. The top two seeds in each region host in the first round of the playoffs. A loss to Thorsby could drop Vincent as low as the fourth seed.

VINCENT, AL ・ 4 HOURS AGO