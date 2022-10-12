Read full article on original website
Darius Rucker Reveals ‘the Best Line in a Song Ever Written’ and It’s from Johnny Cash
When it comes to song lyrics, Darius Rucker knows a thing or two about them, and he’s talking about them in a tweet. Rucker responded to a question from a fan. The fan asks what is the best one line in a song ever written. Man, that’s a heavy-duty question. Out of the many songs, especially in the world of country music, which one would Rucker pick? It happens to be a line from one of the greatest songs ever written or performed.
Watch Carrie Underwood Perform Loretta Lynn’s “You Ain’t Woman Enough (To Take My Man)” At The 2020 ACM Awards
A sad day for country music. Country music icon, and one of the greatest pioneers for female artists in country music, Loretta Lynn, passed away this morning in her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee at the age of 90. Although she’s gone, we will forever be thankful for Lynn’s heart...
‘Why Me, Lord?’: How Johnny Cash, George Jones & Merle Haggard Made the Kristofferson Hymn So Soulful
It’s hard to believe that Country Music Hall of Fame member Kris Kristofferson scored only one No. 1 single as a solo artist. But, it’s true. While many of his works as a songwriter found a home at No. 1—including “Sunday Mornin’ Comin’ Down” (Johnny Cash), “Me & Bobby McGee” (Janis Joplin), and more—Kris scored his only No. 1 hit as a solo artist when “Why Me, Lord?” topped the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart on July 7, 1973. Kris penned and recorded the song for his 1972 album, Jesus Was a Capricorn.
John Carter Cash Pays Tribute to Collaborator and Friend Loretta Lynn: 'She Was Made of Love'
John Carter Cash said Loretta Lynn, who died on Tuesday at age 90, was a source of comfort when he lost his mother in 2003 John Carter Cash is paying tribute to his longtime collaborative partner and close friend Loretta Lynn. Cash, the son of country legends Johnny Cash and June Carter Cash, remembered the "Coal Miner's Daughter" singer in a poignant statement shared with PEOPLE, in which he detailed the ways in which she helped comfort him after the loss of his mother in 2003. "When my mother died, Loretta was there...
Garth Brooks Surprises Ashley McBryde With Invitation To Be The Next Member Of The Grand Ole Opry
Congratulations are in order for the great Ashley McBryde, who is officially being inducted into the Grand Ole Opry. After many years of hard work, touring and busting her ass more than just about anybody in Nashville, Ashley will join the hallowed halls of the Opry, amongst some of her heroes like the late Loretta Lynn and Dolly Parton.
Garth Brooks Can’t Believe This ‘Unforgettable’ Luke Combs ‘Beaches of Cheyenne’ Cover
Garth Brooks was honored at the Nashville Songwriter Awards at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville on September 20. And he said that he never felt like a songwriter until he heard Luke Combs cover a song that he wrote. It was the third single on Fresh Horses, and comparatively speaking, it’s a little deeper into Garth’s sprawling catalog. Check out Garth’s tweet below.
Holly Williams, Singer-Songwriter + Daughter of Hank Williams Jr., Welcomes Baby No. 4
It's a girl for country singer Holly Williams and her husband, Chris Coleman: On Sunday, the couple shared the happy news that they welcomed their fourth child, a daughter named Georgia Grace, on Sept. 25. That's baby No. 4 for the Coleman crew: Little Georgia joins 8-year-old Stella June, 6-year-old...
Jody Miller death: Grammy-winning country musician dies aged 80 of Parkinson’s-related complications
Grammy-winning country singer Jody Miller has died, aged 80. The “Queen of the House” musician died on Thursday (6 October) in Blanchard, Oklahoma, due to complications relating to Parkinson’s disease. Miller was diagnosed with the condition seven years ago. The news was announced on the Facebook page...
Jamey Johnson Covers The Hell Out Of Johnny Cash’s “Folsom Prison Blues”
Jamey Johnson is pretty damn underrated, isn’t he?. Of course, maybe that’s just me, but he’s one of those artists that I know and love, yet don’t hear near enough about in mainstream country music circles. Granted, he hasn’t released new music in quite a while,...
WATCH: Travis Tritt Posts Incredible Throwback Duet Performance With Loretta Lynn
Travis Tritt is joining the country music community in mourning the death of Loretta Lynn. The singer once had an opportunity to perform with Lynn, and he remembered the honor on Tuesday. Check out his post below. “One of the most thrilling times of my life was getting to do...
NPR
The family of country music icon Loretta Lynn says she has died at the age of 90. Jewly Hight of member station WPLN has this appreciation of a pop culture icon with down-home sensibilities.
LORETTA LYNN: (Singing) Well, I was borned a coal miner's daughter. HIGHT: Lynn never tired of telling stories of her upbringing in a remote coal mining community in the Appalachian Mountains of eastern Kentucky. In a 2000 NPR interview, she recalled how her parents, Melvin and Clara Webb, did whatever it took to feed their eight children, even if it meant accepting a relative's gift of a stolen chicken.
WATCH: Jamey Johnson Covers Merle Haggard’s ‘Mama Tried’
Jamey Johnson isn’t just one of the coolest guys in country music. He’s also a history teacher of sorts. Now, you won’t find him teaching a class on the genre’s history at a college anytime soon. However, if you attend one of his concerts, you’ll likely get a lesson in traditional country music. Johnson doesn’t just impart those lessons with his own songs, even if tracks like “In Color” and “High Cost of Living” should be on any country syllabus. Instead, the bearded singer digs into the past to pull out classic covers for a new generation.
Riley Green Nails Acoustic Version of Brooks & Dunn’s ‘She Used to Be Mine’: VIDEO
Currently, there is a crop of young artists who are reviving the 90s country sound.… The post Riley Green Nails Acoustic Version of Brooks & Dunn’s ‘She Used to Be Mine’: VIDEO appeared first on Outsider.
Keith Urban Pays Tribute to Loretta Lynn With 2 Songs During Nashville Show
Keith Urban paid tribute to the late Loretta Lynn in the most moving way possible. He performed a medley of some of her most meaningful songs. Urban did this Friday night, three days after Lynn passed away at her Tennessee home. She was 90. On Friday night, Urban was the headliner at a concert at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena. He played a couple of the country music legend’s songs to honor her.
Legendary Country Singer Anita Kerr Dead at 94
Anita Kerr, who scored numerous classic country hits as a background vocalist, arranger and architect of the "Nashville Sound," has died. The New York Times reports that Kerr died on Monday (Oct. 10), in Geneva, Switzerland, at the age of 94. Born Anita Jean Grilli in Memphis, Tenn., on Oct....
Loretta Lynn Dead at 90
Country music has lost one of its most iconic and timeless singers, songwriters and performers. Loretta Lynn has died at the age of 90. Nashville television news station WKRN was the first to report the news, saying Lynn died at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tenn., on Tuesday morning (Oct. 4). The family has issued a statement:
Trisha Yearwood Inducts Patsy Cline Into The Music City Walk of Fame
"It was honor to share this moment with her daughter, Julie, and celebrate one of the most influential vocalists in country music and beyond."
