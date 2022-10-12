Jamey Johnson isn’t just one of the coolest guys in country music. He’s also a history teacher of sorts. Now, you won’t find him teaching a class on the genre’s history at a college anytime soon. However, if you attend one of his concerts, you’ll likely get a lesson in traditional country music. Johnson doesn’t just impart those lessons with his own songs, even if tracks like “In Color” and “High Cost of Living” should be on any country syllabus. Instead, the bearded singer digs into the past to pull out classic covers for a new generation.

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO