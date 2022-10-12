ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Slate

Inside the Race to Recycle Millions of Dead Electric-Vehicle Batteries

Thirty miles east of Reno, Nevada, past dusty hills patched with muted blue sage and the occasional injury-lawyer billboard, a large concrete structure rises prominently in the desert landscape. When fully constructed, it will be a pilot for a business that entrepreneurs envision as a major facet of America’s future green economy: lithium-ion battery recycling.
RENO, NV
TechCrunch

Michigan is becoming the center of US battery manufacturing

The demand for domestically produced batteries has reached new peaks after the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), which includes consumer tax incentives for buying EVs with battery material produced in the United States. Battery makers are rushing to grab available land and start production on factories to meet that demand, shore up their own supply chains and qualify for incentives laid out in the IRA.
MICHIGAN STATE
pv-magazine-usa.com

How long do residential energy storage batteries last?

In Parts 1 and 2 of this series, pv magazine reviewed the productive lifespan of residential solar panels, and inverters. Here, we examine home batteries, how well they perform over time, and how long they last. Residential energy storage has become an increasingly popular feature of home solar. A recent...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TheStreet

A Tesla Chinese Rival Has Bad News About EVs

Electric-vehicle demand continues to grow as more and more consumers cross the psychological barrier and buy their first EVs. This shift is fueled by carmakers' efforts to bring EVs into the mainstream. It is the rare major car manufacturer that does not offer an electric model. Also helping the switch...
ECONOMY
Autoblog

EV battery demand drives first U.S. cobalt mine in decades

Booming demand for batteries powering the world’s shift into electric vehicles is rekindling U.S. cobalt production after a nearly 30-year hiatus. Jervois Global Ltd. is starting the first U.S. cobalt mine in Idaho on Friday, according to chief executive Bryce Crocker. The mineral sits “at the top of the table” in terms of national security, said Crocker. “There aren’t many new sources of supply, particularly in stable jurisdictions, which is why this mine in the U.S. is very important,” Crocker said. Cobalt hasn’t been produced in the U.S. since at least 1994, according to data from the United States Geological Survey.
IDAHO STATE
Engadget

GM is using its Ultium battery tech for a lot more than EVs

I wasn't kidding when I told you that GM is going all-in on Ultium, the battery technology behind the company's electrification efforts, not to mention an entire generation of Chevy and GMC EVs. On Tuesday, the automaker announced that it is expanding its portfolio into energy management services — think big stationary batteries to store rooftop-generated solar power on a home or business — with its new spin-off business, GM Energy.
ECONOMY
Autoweek.com

Electric Car Battery Life Explained

Electric cars offer several benefits over tried-and-true gas vehicles, from quiet and emissions-free operation to instant torque on demand. That said, EVs aren't perfect, and there are challenges to be aware of before you head out and buy your first model. Electric vehicles use large batteries to store electricity needed...
CARS
The Independent

Record-breaking battery enables 10 minute charging for electric cars

Scientists have invented a new type of battery that makes it possible to charge electric vehicles in less than 10 minutes.The innovative design for lithium-ion batteries involves a “record-breaking combination” of shorter charge time and more energy acquired for longer travel range, according to the Penn State University researchers who came up with it.“The need for smaller, faster-charging batteries is greater than ever,” said Professor Chao-Yang Wang from Penn State University, who led the research. “There are simply not enough batteries and critical raw materials, especially those produced domestically, to meet anticipated demand.”The fast-charging technology makes it possible for...
TECHNOLOGY
altenergymag.com

Li-Cycle Opens Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Facility in Alabama

-Li-Cycle’s fourth Spoke recycling facility in North America has capacity to process up to 10,000 tonnes of manufacturing scrap and end-of-life batteries per year -The Spoke can recycle the equivalent of batteries required for approximately 20,000 EVs per year and has the ability to directly process full EV battery packs.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

GM is starting an energy storage subsidiary to take on the Tesla Powerwall

General Motors is starting its own energy storage business using its Ultium battery packs to power homes and charge cars as well as to feed power back into the grid when needed. The new business unit, called GM Energy, will consist of Ultium Home, Ultium Commercial and Ultium Charge 360...
INDUSTRY
The US Sun

Botched plans to switch to electric vehicles by 2030 to cost hard-up Brits an eye-watering £14,700

BANNING the sale of petrol and diesel cars from 2030 could cost every household £14,700, a report says. The cliff-edge date is a key part of the Government’s Net Zero move. But the switchover to electric vehicles would cost around £400billion, dwarfing the environmental benefits of £76billion, analysis by the Centre for Economics and Business Research shows.
ECONOMY
cheddar.com

General Motors Launches Energy Division to Tackle More Than EV Charging

In this photo illustration a General Motors Company logo seen displayed on a smartphone with a General Motors Company logo in the background. (Photo Illustration by Thiago Prudencio/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images) GM is tackling EV charging and energy grid shortcomings as it charges toward an all-electric future. The multinational...
BUSINESS
todaysemobility.com

Harvard engineers’ solid-state battery technology points to a leap in performance, reliability

Harvard’s Office of Technology Development granted an exclusive technology license to Adden Energy, Inc., a startup developing innovative solid-state battery systems for use in future electric vehicles (EVs) that would fully charge in minutes. Adden Energy closed a seed round with $5.15M in funding led by Primavera Capital Group, with participation by Rhapsody Venture Partners and MassVentures.
ENGINEERING
teslarati.com

StoreDot’s EV battery achieves 1,000 extreme fast charging cycles

StoreDot announced today that its “100in5” EV battery has achieved 1,000 extreme fast charging (XFC) cycles without significant cell degradation in its “production ready EV form factor.”. The “100in5” cell, named for its ability to achieve enough energy to travel 100 miles in just 5 minutes of...
ELECTRONICS
electrek.co

Tesla is running into issues building battery cells at Gigafactory Berlin

Tesla is reportedly running into problems establishing battery cell production at Gigafactory Berlin, and it is moving battery manufacturing equipment to Texas. For over two years now, Tesla has been working to build its own battery cells with a new 4680 format. The plan is critical to the company’s long-term growth as it powers its next generation of electric vehicles using a new structural battery pack architecture.
BUSINESS

