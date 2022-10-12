Read full article on original website
Slate
Inside the Race to Recycle Millions of Dead Electric-Vehicle Batteries
Thirty miles east of Reno, Nevada, past dusty hills patched with muted blue sage and the occasional injury-lawyer billboard, a large concrete structure rises prominently in the desert landscape. When fully constructed, it will be a pilot for a business that entrepreneurs envision as a major facet of America’s future green economy: lithium-ion battery recycling.
TechCrunch
Michigan is becoming the center of US battery manufacturing
The demand for domestically produced batteries has reached new peaks after the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), which includes consumer tax incentives for buying EVs with battery material produced in the United States. Battery makers are rushing to grab available land and start production on factories to meet that demand, shore up their own supply chains and qualify for incentives laid out in the IRA.
CNBC
Inside the only lithium producer in the U.S., which provides the critical mineral used in batteries by Tesla, EV makers
Silver Peak has been producing lithium since the 1960s, and is currently the United States' only lithium production site. The price of lithium has skyrocketed as the energy and transportation sectors look to replace fossil fuel power with electrification, which requires batteries, and lithium is a critical component. Facility owner...
As the auto industry electrifies, batteries could become a $340 billion market. Here's how a bumper crop of startups are racing against shortages to supply the world.
EV batteries are critical to automakers' plans for electrification. Startups are ready to cash in on a market potentially worth $340 billion by 2030.
electrek.co
Over $40 billion in EV investments establishes new US ‘battery belt’ with 15 new plants or expansions
A new ” battery belt” is emerging in the United States as automakers from around the globe race to meet the overwhelming demand for fully electric, zero-emission vehicles. With limited production ability, planned investments to ensure the US has an adequate supply of critical EV battery components exceeds $40 billion.
pv-magazine-usa.com
How long do residential energy storage batteries last?
In Parts 1 and 2 of this series, pv magazine reviewed the productive lifespan of residential solar panels, and inverters. Here, we examine home batteries, how well they perform over time, and how long they last. Residential energy storage has become an increasingly popular feature of home solar. A recent...
A Tesla Chinese Rival Has Bad News About EVs
Electric-vehicle demand continues to grow as more and more consumers cross the psychological barrier and buy their first EVs. This shift is fueled by carmakers' efforts to bring EVs into the mainstream. It is the rare major car manufacturer that does not offer an electric model. Also helping the switch...
Autoblog
EV battery demand drives first U.S. cobalt mine in decades
Booming demand for batteries powering the world’s shift into electric vehicles is rekindling U.S. cobalt production after a nearly 30-year hiatus. Jervois Global Ltd. is starting the first U.S. cobalt mine in Idaho on Friday, according to chief executive Bryce Crocker. The mineral sits “at the top of the table” in terms of national security, said Crocker. “There aren’t many new sources of supply, particularly in stable jurisdictions, which is why this mine in the U.S. is very important,” Crocker said. Cobalt hasn’t been produced in the U.S. since at least 1994, according to data from the United States Geological Survey.
Engadget
GM is using its Ultium battery tech for a lot more than EVs
I wasn't kidding when I told you that GM is going all-in on Ultium, the battery technology behind the company's electrification efforts, not to mention an entire generation of Chevy and GMC EVs. On Tuesday, the automaker announced that it is expanding its portfolio into energy management services — think big stationary batteries to store rooftop-generated solar power on a home or business — with its new spin-off business, GM Energy.
Autoweek.com
Electric Car Battery Life Explained
Electric cars offer several benefits over tried-and-true gas vehicles, from quiet and emissions-free operation to instant torque on demand. That said, EVs aren't perfect, and there are challenges to be aware of before you head out and buy your first model. Electric vehicles use large batteries to store electricity needed...
CARS・
Record-breaking battery enables 10 minute charging for electric cars
Scientists have invented a new type of battery that makes it possible to charge electric vehicles in less than 10 minutes.The innovative design for lithium-ion batteries involves a “record-breaking combination” of shorter charge time and more energy acquired for longer travel range, according to the Penn State University researchers who came up with it.“The need for smaller, faster-charging batteries is greater than ever,” said Professor Chao-Yang Wang from Penn State University, who led the research. “There are simply not enough batteries and critical raw materials, especially those produced domestically, to meet anticipated demand.”The fast-charging technology makes it possible for...
altenergymag.com
Li-Cycle Opens Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Facility in Alabama
-Li-Cycle’s fourth Spoke recycling facility in North America has capacity to process up to 10,000 tonnes of manufacturing scrap and end-of-life batteries per year -The Spoke can recycle the equivalent of batteries required for approximately 20,000 EVs per year and has the ability to directly process full EV battery packs.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
GM is starting an energy storage subsidiary to take on the Tesla Powerwall
General Motors is starting its own energy storage business using its Ultium battery packs to power homes and charge cars as well as to feed power back into the grid when needed. The new business unit, called GM Energy, will consist of Ultium Home, Ultium Commercial and Ultium Charge 360...
NASDAQ
Sony, Honda aim to deliver premium EV with subscription fees in 2026
TOKYO, Oct 13 (Reuters) - A joint venture set up by Japan's Sony Group Corp 6758.T and Honda Motor 7267.T is aiming to deliver its first electric vehicles by 2026 and will sell them online, starting in the United States and Japan. The new EV will also be priced at...
Botched plans to switch to electric vehicles by 2030 to cost hard-up Brits an eye-watering £14,700
BANNING the sale of petrol and diesel cars from 2030 could cost every household £14,700, a report says. The cliff-edge date is a key part of the Government’s Net Zero move. But the switchover to electric vehicles would cost around £400billion, dwarfing the environmental benefits of £76billion, analysis by the Centre for Economics and Business Research shows.
cheddar.com
General Motors Launches Energy Division to Tackle More Than EV Charging
In this photo illustration a General Motors Company logo seen displayed on a smartphone with a General Motors Company logo in the background. (Photo Illustration by Thiago Prudencio/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images) GM is tackling EV charging and energy grid shortcomings as it charges toward an all-electric future. The multinational...
todaysemobility.com
Harvard engineers’ solid-state battery technology points to a leap in performance, reliability
Harvard’s Office of Technology Development granted an exclusive technology license to Adden Energy, Inc., a startup developing innovative solid-state battery systems for use in future electric vehicles (EVs) that would fully charge in minutes. Adden Energy closed a seed round with $5.15M in funding led by Primavera Capital Group, with participation by Rhapsody Venture Partners and MassVentures.
teslarati.com
StoreDot’s EV battery achieves 1,000 extreme fast charging cycles
StoreDot announced today that its “100in5” EV battery has achieved 1,000 extreme fast charging (XFC) cycles without significant cell degradation in its “production ready EV form factor.”. The “100in5” cell, named for its ability to achieve enough energy to travel 100 miles in just 5 minutes of...
electrek.co
Tesla is running into issues building battery cells at Gigafactory Berlin
Tesla is reportedly running into problems establishing battery cell production at Gigafactory Berlin, and it is moving battery manufacturing equipment to Texas. For over two years now, Tesla has been working to build its own battery cells with a new 4680 format. The plan is critical to the company’s long-term growth as it powers its next generation of electric vehicles using a new structural battery pack architecture.
