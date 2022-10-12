When you need to get away from it all, camping can be the best vacation for the job. Whether you're going bare-bones backpacking, car camping with an arsenal of amenities or full-on glamping - camping can help us unplug, unwind and appreciate nature. It gives us the chance to learn new skills, get to know our National Parks and see wildlife up close (but not too close). And even if you're only a few miles from home, there's something restorative about sleeping in the outdoors, even if it just reminds you of how much you love your bed.

