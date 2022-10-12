Read full article on original website
Related
Fall Is Here! The Best Fashion and Beauty Trends to Wear Now
Disclosure: Shop With Us is a sister company of a360 Media, LLC — the publisher of Us Weekly. You feel that breeze? Fall is officially in the air, and you know what that means — new fashion and beauty trends are on the horizon. Say goodbye to tanks and shorts, and say hello to comfy […]
I traveled in a camper van for the first time. Here are 9 things that surprised me on my 10-day trip through the Pacific Northwest.
I spent 10 days traveling between California and Oregon in a Mercedes Sprinter van. We had to stop for gas more than I expected, and a full tank cost about $200, which added up. The scenic views from the RV parks we stayed at overnight were the best part of...
32 fall home trends to fully embrace the cozy season
Embrace this season with the best fall decor ideas for every room in the house (and for every budget too)
Old clothes, new stores: Secondhand shops pop up across Michigan
Janna Maris remembers spending her childhood hunting for clothes, toys and trinkets at the thrift shop. Her grandmother would hand Maris and each of her cousins a $5 bill, and whoever came back with the most clothes won. “I’ve been thrifting my entire life,” she said. Now 26,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
107-year-old Pennsylvania family store describes challenges for mom-and-pop shops: 'Fighting to keep going'
The Centermoreland Grocery & Deli is a general store with more than a century of history in rural Pennsylvania that refuses to keep up with competitors.
It's hygge season: How to embrace the Danish lifestyle of rest and coziness
This story is adapted from Life Kit's weekly newsletter, which is sent out to your email inbox every Friday. Subscribe here. For me, autumn is synonymous with hygge — the Danish concept often translated as a sort of coziness. The cooler weather makes me want to snuggle up with a good book or watch a movie marathon under a blanket on the couch. And the fall leaves beckon me to take a break, go outside — and relish in the crunchtastic joy of stepping on them.
I’m an interior designer – here are the tired trends which are so overdone – no one should have pampas grass anymore
WHEN it comes to decorating your home there are some trends that will still look great years down the line, and there are others that are already tired. An interior designer revealed exactly what you should avoid and what is a good investment on Instagram. Anthony Immediato is an interior...
PopSugar
All About Sherpa: The Key to Keeping Your Girl Cozy This Fall
Warm, snug, cozy: If that sounds like your girl's vibe, this fall's sherpa trend is here to do the trick. The fluffy knit can't be beat for adding that extra layer of warmth to your kid's wardrobe this fall and winter. But don't think that means these fleece pieces are...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
travelawaits.com
These Adorable Family Holiday PJs Are On Major Sale — Today Only
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. As you head into the holiday season, you’re probably starting to think about those holiday cards. Right now, the matching pajama theme is very popular. But let’s be honest, pajamas are difficult to get right. The material has to be soft and warm or they feel cheap and chilly, and who wants to sleep like that?
Houston Chronicle
Your guide to planning a camping trip
When you need to get away from it all, camping can be the best vacation for the job. Whether you're going bare-bones backpacking, car camping with an arsenal of amenities or full-on glamping - camping can help us unplug, unwind and appreciate nature. It gives us the chance to learn new skills, get to know our National Parks and see wildlife up close (but not too close). And even if you're only a few miles from home, there's something restorative about sleeping in the outdoors, even if it just reminds you of how much you love your bed.
Columbus Zoo remembers 16-year-old polar bear Anana: A 'true princess'
There is an enormous, 900-plus pound hole in the the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium's polar building. On Wednesday, Anana, a beloved polar bear and long-time zoo favorite, died by euthanasia. ...
rubiconline.com
“Advice to my high school self…” Fashion then and now
Biology teacher Kristen Piehl recommends wearing what makes you feel confident and exploring new styles. Piehl describes her typical outfit for high school being low-rise boot-cut jeans, and a nice polo shirt or sweater. On days of cross country meets she wore the team’s windbreaker to represent and show they had a meet that day. Piehl would have loved to wear high-waisted skinny jeans or leggings.
Campfire Ranch campground makes camping easy and luxurious
Founder Sam Degenhard greets campers at the Campfire Ranch central headquarters along the Taylor RiverPhoto provided by Morgan Tilton. On the southerly side of a bend in the Taylor River sits a well-manicured campground with hints of luxury called Campfire Ranch, 189 miles southwest of Denver.
foxsportsradionewjersey.com
New Jersey Is Officially The Most Gym-Obsessed State
New Jersey is officially the most gym-obsessed state in America. New research conducted by fitness experts at Fitness Volt analyzed Google Trends data of the last 12 months. Search terms frequently used by gym-goers such as “gym,” “gym near me,” and “gym membership,” among others were included in the study.
Find the best layers for fall hiking to stay cozy this autumn
As all hikers know, a beautiful fall morning walk usually starts just a little chilly. But by the time you get to the top of that first big hill, you’re burning up. It takes some planning to maintain a comfortable temperature on an autumn hike. The secret to a safe and happy trek through the woods? Layers light enough to stuff in your backpack or tie around your waist. Subtract them as the day heats up, then add them back as the sun sinks. Here are some of the best layers for fall hiking to keep you cozy and fashionable...
Consumer Reports.org
Best Foldable Treadmills
If you want to make sure you can always fit in a run—no matter the weather outside—a home treadmill can be a great investment, one that easily pays for itself over time compared with a gym membership. But fitting a treadmill into an apartment or smaller home can be a challenge. If you’re concerned about the footprint of a larger home workout device, it’s worth considering a foldable treadmill, says John Galeotafiore, associate director of product testing at Consumer Reports.
Business Insider
Amazon Prime Day sweater weather deals: Shop major discounts on cozy fall and winter fashion
When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. The Prime Early Access Sale is here through October 12, where you can save on all kinds of fall fashion items. Just like this past summer's Prime Day, this sale features steep discounts on style staples like cozy sweatshirts, faux leather pants, and trendy blazers.
Business Insider
Amazon Prime Day 2022 sale is the perfect time to get last-minute Halloween deals on candy and costumes
When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Halloween is right around the corner, but there's still time to shop for costumes, decorations, candy, and more. Fortunately, the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale is in full swing and features several last-minute Halloween deals you can score before the sale event ends on October 12.
Melanated Campout Is Immersing People of Color in Nature With Vibrant Camping Events (Exclusive)
Five years ago, if you told electrical engineer Shunte' McClellan that she would wind up not only falling in love with camping, but also founding a camping collective for people of color — now called Melanated Campout — she wouldn't have believed you. But a few years back,...
YOGA・
Tiny House Design
RV Dimensions Guide
RV dimensions vary greatly on the type of RV, as well as the brand and layout/model choice. You can purchase RVs as short as 6 ft or as long as 45 ft. The width also varies, but not the variation is not as extreme as the lengths, largely due to the fact that there are traveling/road restrictions on maximum vehicle width in order to travel on the roads.
CARS・
Comments / 0