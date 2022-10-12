ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
cruisefever.net

Royal Caribbean Launches 2 Day Sale on Cruises, Start at $99 Per Person

Royal Caribbean has launched a two day sale on cruises that runs from October 5-6, 2022 and has sailings on their cruise ships as low as $99 per person. Royal Caribbean’s Going, Going, Gone Sale has special rates on last minute cruises in October, November, and December. The cruise line is now allowing guests of any vaccination status to sail on their cruise ships.
WDW News Today

New Price Increases on Rapid Fill Cups At Walt Disney World Resort Hotels

On our most recent visit to Walt Disney World Resort, we noticed the Rapid Fill cups available to resort guests increased in price by $2.00. These cups allow refills for the entire length of your resort stay, with most standard non-alcoholic beverages being available. These refill stations are only available within resorts but can be used at any resort self-service refill station.
TheStreet

5 Tips for Taking Solo Cruises

Whenever you see television ads for cruise lines you either get families having fun together or couples looking vaguely romantic. None of the companies ever show someone sitting by himself at dinner or really anyone doing anything by themselves. To be fair, an image of me typing on a laptop...
entrepreneursbreak.com

Which Ride to Take: Private Car, Rideshare, or Taxi?

The methods of transportation are perpetually evolving. Throughout the centuries, we have seen horses, buggies, and steamboats give way to electric cars and bullet trains. While taxis were once a popular mode of getting around, their services are declining while rideshare services have skyrocketed. Often forgotten, a private car service is a formidable form of transportation that supplies luxury, convenience, and other unique benefits to passengers that other services simply cannot. Read on to find out why private car service trumps rideshares and taxis.
WDW News Today

PHOTOS, VIDEO: Matterhorn Bobsleds Reopens After Refurbishment at Disneyland

After a two-month refurbishment, Matterhorn Bobsleds in Disneyland Park has reopened. The park opened at 8:00 a.m. today but Matterhorn Bobsleds was not open until 9:00 a.m. Cast Members had photo props to keep guests entertained until the reopening. We rode both sides. The ride side in particular seemed less...
teslarati.com

Royal Caribbean’s first solar powered cruise terminal will have 8 EV charging stations

The Royal Caribbean Group’s first solar-powered cruise terminal will have eight EV charging stations. The cruise line plans to open the world’s first zero-energy cruise terminal at the Port of Galveston in Texas on November 9. The new cruise terminal will generate 100% of its energy from 30,000 square feet of on-site photovoltaic solar panels. Royal Caribbean will also provide the infrastructure for 8 EV charging stations in its parking lot.
