A wheelchair user who was filmed dragging herself toward an airplane bathroom said the cabin crew had refused to help
The woman said a cabin-crew member from AlbaStar told her people with disabilities should wear diapers on planes to avoid using the bathroom.
Irate Passenger Booted From Flight To NY After Tirade Over Lap Dog (VIDEO)
An altercation over a passenger’s furry flight companion on a plane to New York led to an epic meltdown that was all caught on video and has since gone viral online.The incident occurred Wednesday, Oct. 12, on a Delta flight from Atlanta to JFK, according to a Reddit user who posted a video of the …
We sailed in an interior cabin on Carnival and an ocean-view room on Royal Caribbean. Here's the one we'd pick next time.
In July 2021, one reporter sailed on the Carnival Vista. This spring, another went on Royal Caribbean. The reporters each sailed for seven nights in an interior and an ocean-view stateroom, respectively. They agreed that the larger space and window were worth the extra $700 on Royal Caribbean.
An Uber passenger was charged almost $39,000 for a 15-minute journey after the destination was incorrectly set to Australia
Oliver Kaplan, 22, had just finished work and took an Uber ride to meet some friends for a drink – a journey of about four miles.
Uber tries to charge a passenger almost $40,000 for a 15-minute ride
A 22-year-old man was reportedly charged $40,000 for a four mile journey in the U.K. A British man recently woke up to a shocking bill from Uber when a technical mishap saw him charged almost $40,000 for a 15-minute journey. British newspaper The Independent reported that trainee chef Oliver Kaplan...
cruisefever.net
Royal Caribbean Launches 2 Day Sale on Cruises, Start at $99 Per Person
Royal Caribbean has launched a two day sale on cruises that runs from October 5-6, 2022 and has sailings on their cruise ships as low as $99 per person. Royal Caribbean’s Going, Going, Gone Sale has special rates on last minute cruises in October, November, and December. The cruise line is now allowing guests of any vaccination status to sail on their cruise ships.
Disney raises prices for Disneyland, California Adventure one-day tickets
The price of a one-day ticket now ranges from $104 to $179, based on the day. Days are separated into seven "tiers,'' with all but the cheapest tiers increasing in price as of Tuesday.
Disney World guests choke on costs of resort restaurant where dinner runs $625 a head
Disney World guests say the theme parks exclusive $625 per person restaurant is an attempt to drive out the middle class for a 'wealthy only' environment. The extravagant Victoria & Albert's restaurant at the Orlando, Florida park just reopened with new prices skyrocketing by a few hundred. Their menu advises...
WDW News Today
New Price Increases on Rapid Fill Cups At Walt Disney World Resort Hotels
On our most recent visit to Walt Disney World Resort, we noticed the Rapid Fill cups available to resort guests increased in price by $2.00. These cups allow refills for the entire length of your resort stay, with most standard non-alcoholic beverages being available. These refill stations are only available within resorts but can be used at any resort self-service refill station.
5 Tips for Taking Solo Cruises
Whenever you see television ads for cruise lines you either get families having fun together or couples looking vaguely romantic. None of the companies ever show someone sitting by himself at dinner or really anyone doing anything by themselves. To be fair, an image of me typing on a laptop...
She Decided To Take A Trip And Vanished On Vacation
Khiara Lavinia Henry was 23 years old when she decided to go on vacation from her home in San Diego, California, to Maui, Hawaii, in 2019. Khiara is a vegan who enjoys hiking and adventure. On July 21, 2019, Khiara, who was staying at a hotel in Kihei, rented a car from Hertz. She decided to visit Wai'anapanapa State Park in Hana.
ABC Action News
Electric flying taxi tested, showing new possibilities for sustainable travel
A company says it has successfully tested out an electric aircraft meant to be used as a flying taxi for short-distance travel in urban centers. The Chinese company XPeng did a test flight in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates on Monday in front of the city's Marina District. The...
entrepreneursbreak.com
Which Ride to Take: Private Car, Rideshare, or Taxi?
The methods of transportation are perpetually evolving. Throughout the centuries, we have seen horses, buggies, and steamboats give way to electric cars and bullet trains. While taxis were once a popular mode of getting around, their services are declining while rideshare services have skyrocketed. Often forgotten, a private car service is a formidable form of transportation that supplies luxury, convenience, and other unique benefits to passengers that other services simply cannot. Read on to find out why private car service trumps rideshares and taxis.
WDW News Today
PHOTOS, VIDEO: Matterhorn Bobsleds Reopens After Refurbishment at Disneyland
After a two-month refurbishment, Matterhorn Bobsleds in Disneyland Park has reopened. The park opened at 8:00 a.m. today but Matterhorn Bobsleds was not open until 9:00 a.m. Cast Members had photo props to keep guests entertained until the reopening. We rode both sides. The ride side in particular seemed less...
teslarati.com
Royal Caribbean’s first solar powered cruise terminal will have 8 EV charging stations
The Royal Caribbean Group’s first solar-powered cruise terminal will have eight EV charging stations. The cruise line plans to open the world’s first zero-energy cruise terminal at the Port of Galveston in Texas on November 9. The new cruise terminal will generate 100% of its energy from 30,000 square feet of on-site photovoltaic solar panels. Royal Caribbean will also provide the infrastructure for 8 EV charging stations in its parking lot.
