Protests

Merrill Moores
2d ago

Why would men join in to over throw a government (religion) which allows them to treat a woman as property? Islam the religion of peace, as long as u play ball. wonder how it is going with getting elon Musk hardware into iran?

Shadowdancer andy
2d ago

Oh, so this is kind of like when the far left liberal lunatics said 2 years ago that all Trump supporters should be put into reeducation camps. Hmmmm.....US +Iran=?

tripleflutz
2d ago

Iranian Regime, severe repression, now some brain washing for any that don't see things their way. People, please keep religion out of your governments. Because Religion corrupts politics, and politics corrupt religion. It is always so!!!

Daily Mail

Men 'are ordered to beat their wives after the women protest in Chechnya against Putin's Ukrainian invasion…and their relatives forced to serve on the front line'

Hundreds of men were ordered to 'beat their wives' who were labelled 'enemies of the people' for staging a protest against Vladimir Putin's war. Husbands who refused were told that brutal Russian security officers in Chechnya would violently attack the women instead. Then male relatives of the women protesters were...
Washington Examiner

Iran protests unveil the Revolutionary Guard Corps's rot

The Iranian people have again had enough. Protests have erupted across the country in anger at the beating death of a 22-year-old woman detained by morality police for allegedly showing too much hair. Certainly, there is an irony when Western diplomats and journalists don headscarves in deference to Iranian culture, while Iranian women shed theirs, knowing they face detention, torture, and even death for defying the idea that isolated and corrupt octogenarian ayatollahs can define culture and how women should dress.
Washington Examiner

Taliban fighters kidnapped and gang-raped Tajik teenagers

Since their August 2021 takeover of Afghanistan, the Taliban have utilized rape and forced marriage to terrorize Afghan women. While the Taliban deny the evidence of such claims, two Afghan teenagers who recently escaped Taliban captivity shed light on the group's evil. The teenagers provided statements to Leslie Merriman, an...
americanmilitarynews.com

Former Iranian president’s daughter arrested for supporting protests triggered by death of woman in custody over hijab

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. Just days after expressing support for the protests in Iran, Faezeh Hashemi, the outspoken daughter of former President Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani, was arrested in the Iranian capital on unknown charges. The hard-line Tasnim news agency,...
The US Sun

Russian troops ordered to RETREAT as Ukraine’s tanks reach striking distance of Kherson & Zelensky vows ‘we do not stop’

RUSSIAN troops have been ordered to retreat as Ukraine's southern tank assault steamrollers their positions - and President Zelensky vowed he "won't stop". A Putin stooge confirmed an order "to regroup" as pro-Russian blogs revealed the frontline had collapsed. The lightning advance puts Ukraine's defenders in striking distance of Kherson...
msn.com

Crimea bridge attack arrests as fresh blasts heard

Russia says it has detained eight people in connection with Saturday's explosion on a key bridge linking Russia to Crimea. Its FSB security service said five of those held were Russians, while the others were Ukrainian and Armenian. The FSB has accused the Ukrainian security services of being behind the...
buzzfeednews.com

Iranian Women Are Burning Their Hijabs And Cutting Their Hair, And Their President Just Ditched An Interview After The Reporter Refused To Wear A Headscarf

Mahsa Amini, 22, was detained by the morality police in Tehran for her "improper hijab" and died days later. Protests over her death have morphed into widespread dissent against the regime. Anger over the death of an Iranian woman who was detained by the morality police has morphed into widespread...
