Read full article on original website
Merrill Moores
2d ago
Why would men join in to over throw a government (religion) which allows them to treat a woman as property? Islam the religion of peace, as long as u play ball. wonder how it is going with getting elon Musk hardware into iran?
Reply(5)
8
Shadowdancer andy
2d ago
Oh, so this is kind of like when the far left liberal lunatics said 2 years ago that all Trump supporters should be put into reeducation camps. Hmmmm.....US +Iran=?
Reply(3)
13
tripleflutz
2d ago
Iranian Regime, severe repression, now some brain washing for any that don't see things their way. People, please keep religion out of your governments. Because Religion corrupts politics, and politics corrupt religion. It is always so!!!
Reply(1)
5
Related
Iran expert predicts what will happen after the Supreme Leader dies
CNN anchor Fareed Zakaria asks Karim Sadjadpour, senior fellow at Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, about what he thinks will happen after Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei dies.
Fifth Iranian paramilitary member killed as president warns protesters will be dealt with 'decisively'
A fifth member of an Iranian volunteer paramilitary group died Sunday after clashing with what state media called "rioters and thugs," as the country's President Ebrahim Raisi warned that protesters would be dealt with "decisively" after days of nationwide unrest.
Albania shows the West how to deal with Iran
A devastating 13-page report by the Microsoft Detection and Response Team has revealed that cyberattacks that crippled government security services and institutions in Albania, were the work of Iran.
Hear what Ukraine texted to Russian soldiers
CNN's Ben Wedeman reports on how Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky is trying to get Russian soldiers to surrender.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Men 'are ordered to beat their wives after the women protest in Chechnya against Putin's Ukrainian invasion…and their relatives forced to serve on the front line'
Hundreds of men were ordered to 'beat their wives' who were labelled 'enemies of the people' for staging a protest against Vladimir Putin's war. Husbands who refused were told that brutal Russian security officers in Chechnya would violently attack the women instead. Then male relatives of the women protesters were...
Washington Examiner
Iran protests unveil the Revolutionary Guard Corps's rot
The Iranian people have again had enough. Protests have erupted across the country in anger at the beating death of a 22-year-old woman detained by morality police for allegedly showing too much hair. Certainly, there is an irony when Western diplomats and journalists don headscarves in deference to Iranian culture, while Iranian women shed theirs, knowing they face detention, torture, and even death for defying the idea that isolated and corrupt octogenarian ayatollahs can define culture and how women should dress.
CNN anchor Christiane Amanpour declined to wear a head scarf in front of Iran's president, walking away from the interview amid ongoing hijab protests over the death of Mahsa Amini
CNN international anchor Christiane Amanpour declined to interview Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on Wednesday after refusing to wear a head scarf.
US scrambles F-15 jet to shoot down Iranian drone that appeared to threaten US forces in Iraq
The US scrambled an F-15 jet to shoot down an Iranian drone that appeared to be heading towards US forces in Erbil, Iraq, on Wednesday, a US official told CNN.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Iranian woman pictured eating breakfast without a headscarf is arrested and thrown into jail that held Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe
A young woman was arrested by Iranian authorities after being pictured eating breakfast in a restaurant without a headscarf. The image, which shows Donya Rad eating breakfast with her friend in a restaurant in Tehran without headscarves, went viral on social media and attracted widespread attention. The pair had been...
Oregon Woman Tiktoker, 21, gang-raped in Pakistan
Oregon vlogger, 21, was 'gang-raped in Pakistan' by 'her guide and his associate' who 'recorded her videos to blackmail': Police detained two men. According to the local and international news reports:
Washington Examiner
Taliban fighters kidnapped and gang-raped Tajik teenagers
Since their August 2021 takeover of Afghanistan, the Taliban have utilized rape and forced marriage to terrorize Afghan women. While the Taliban deny the evidence of such claims, two Afghan teenagers who recently escaped Taliban captivity shed light on the group's evil. The teenagers provided statements to Leslie Merriman, an...
americanmilitarynews.com
Former Iranian president’s daughter arrested for supporting protests triggered by death of woman in custody over hijab
This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. Just days after expressing support for the protests in Iran, Faezeh Hashemi, the outspoken daughter of former President Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani, was arrested in the Iranian capital on unknown charges. The hard-line Tasnim news agency,...
A barrier of fear has been broken in Iran. The regime may be at a point of no return
Iran's latest protests transcend Iran's many social and ethnic divisions, breaking a decades-old barrier of fear and posing an unprecedented threat to the regime.
Myanmar model who criticized country’s military leaders fears she may be forced back home
BANGKOK (AP) — A model from Myanmar who denounced her country’s military rulers last year from the stage of a beauty pageant in Thailand said Friday she fears she may be forced back home. Thaw Nandar Aung, also known as Han Lay, told The Associated Press by phone...
Another teenage girl dead at hands of Iran’s security forces, reports claim
Allegations that 16-year-old Sarina Esmailzadeh was beaten to death at a protest follow news of the similar death of 17-year-old Nika Shakarami
Russian troops ordered to RETREAT as Ukraine’s tanks reach striking distance of Kherson & Zelensky vows ‘we do not stop’
RUSSIAN troops have been ordered to retreat as Ukraine's southern tank assault steamrollers their positions - and President Zelensky vowed he "won't stop". A Putin stooge confirmed an order "to regroup" as pro-Russian blogs revealed the frontline had collapsed. The lightning advance puts Ukraine's defenders in striking distance of Kherson...
msn.com
Crimea bridge attack arrests as fresh blasts heard
Russia says it has detained eight people in connection with Saturday's explosion on a key bridge linking Russia to Crimea. Its FSB security service said five of those held were Russians, while the others were Ukrainian and Armenian. The FSB has accused the Ukrainian security services of being behind the...
americanmilitarynews.com
Top Chinese official quotes killing 1,000 men for 1 inch of land in tweet about Taiwan
A top Chinese official suggested in a tweet about Taiwan that China wouldn’t hesitate to “sacrifice one thousand soldiers” to “defend even an inch of land.” The official then urged the U.S. to adhere to the “one-China principle” and strongly oppose Taiwan independence.
buzzfeednews.com
Iranian Women Are Burning Their Hijabs And Cutting Their Hair, And Their President Just Ditched An Interview After The Reporter Refused To Wear A Headscarf
Mahsa Amini, 22, was detained by the morality police in Tehran for her "improper hijab" and died days later. Protests over her death have morphed into widespread dissent against the regime. Anger over the death of an Iranian woman who was detained by the morality police has morphed into widespread...
Trump thought he'd be assassinated after he authorized the deadly drone strike that killed top Iranian leader Qassem Soleimani: book
Trump worried that he'd be assassinated by the Iranian government for authorizing a strike that killed the Iranian military commander. Trump told several of his Florida friends about his fears at a cocktail party, two journalists wrote in an upcoming book. In public, though, Trump bragged about the strike, saying...
CNN
1M+
Followers
170K+
Post
1004M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 28