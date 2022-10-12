On October 13, 2022 at approximately 8:16 a.m., Roanoke Police were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 Center of a single vehicle accident at the intersection of Williamson Rd NW and Airport Rd NW. Unfortunately both the driver and passenger of the vehicle were pronounced deceased on scene. This is still an active investigation and details of what led to the crash are limited at this time.

ROANOKE, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO