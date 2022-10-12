Read full article on original website
WDBJ7.com
Danville woman arrested in connection to vandalism at Anglers Park
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Danville woman has been arrested in relation to vandalism at Anglers Park, according to the Danville Police Department. 22-year-old Karissa Dix was arrested Thursday night. Police say video was recovered from the evening of October 6 showing Dix driving with an unidentified female in a...
Danville Police looking for 2 men involved in a larceny
DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Danville Police Department is reaching out to the community for help in identifying two men involved in a convenience store larceny on Friday. The incident happened in the 500 block of Piney Forest Road at approximately 7:07 a.m. Officers say one man grabbed a register and ran from the scene […]
WSET
SHOT FIRED: Man arrested after shooting incident on Wards Road
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Diners at the Buffalo Wild Wings on Wards Road were interrupted by gunshots Thursday evening around 8:30 p.m. Lynchburg Police Department said 28-year-old Eric Scott Moore was arrested after 911 callers said he had fired a gun in the parking lot. A description of a man leaving the scene on foot led LPD officers to the man where he was apprehended on Wards Road.
Fatal house fire being investigated in Martinsville
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — On Friday morning the Martinsville Fire Department responded to a house fire on Forest Street that turned out to be deadly. The Martinsville Police Department says the incident happened in the 405 block of Forest Street at 6:30 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 14. The person who reported the fire to the […]
WDBJ7.com
Man charged with attempted murder for shooting at Lynchburg restaurant
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg Police have charged a man with second-degree attempted murder for a shooting at Buffalo Wild Wings Thursday night. Police say they responded at 8:21 p.m. to Buffalo Wild Wings at 3812 Wards Rd for a report of shots being fired. 911 callers reported a man...
WDBJ7.com
Danville Police looking for two involved in theft of mini mart cash register
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville Police detectives are searching for two men involved in a larceny at a convenience store. Shortly after 7 a.m. October 14, police say, the men walked into the store in the 500 block of Piney Forest Road. One man grabbed a register and ran into a vehicle.
WSLS
Man charged in connection with shots fired incident at Buffalo Wild Wings in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. – A 28-year-old man is facing several charges in relation to a shots fired incident at Buffalo Wild Wings Thursday night (Oct.13), according to the Lynchburg Police Department. At about 8:21 p.m., Lynchburg police officers were dispatched to 3812 Wards Road after receiving a report that a...
WSLS
Two dead after single-vehicle crash in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – UPDATE 3:40 p.m.:. Two people are dead after a crash in Roanoke Thursday morning, according to Roanoke Police. Around 8:16 a.m. Thursday, police said they were notified of a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of Williamson Road and Airport Road. Both the driver and the passenger...
WDBJ7.com
One person dead from injuries sustained in Martinsville house fire
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - One person has died from injuries sustained in a house fire in Martinsville Friday morning. A spokesperson for the city said the fire occurred in the 400 block of Forest St. It was reported about 6:30 a.m. Police officers on patrol discovered the fire on the...
WSLS
One dead after Friday morning house fire in Martinsville
MARTINSVILLE, Va. – UPDATE:. One person died in a fire that happened this morning in Martinsville, according to the Martinsville Police Department. Around 6:30 a.m., the Martinsville Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 400 block of Forest Street, police said. We’re told the caller alerted dispatch...
WDBJ7.com
Man sentenced to prison for killing of former deputy’s wife
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A man convicted of killing the wife of a former Henry County Sheriff’s deputy has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for second-degree murder, with 20 years suspended. Including other charges, he faces a 55-year active sentence. Collin Russell pleaded guilty to killing...
WSLS
Authorities searching for armed robbery suspect in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg Police say a man is wanted after allegedly robbing a Sunshine Market in Lynchburg Monday. At 1:50 p.m., police say they responded to the Sunshine Market at 200 Pollard St. for the report of a robbery. The suspect had already run away when they arrived...
wfirnews.com
Police Chief says motel seizure a “first”
The seizure of a Roanoke County motel is a “first” that points out how well local law enforcement works with federal agencies. WFIR’s Ian Price has more.
Smith Mountain Eagle
Rocky Mount man dies in crash
A Rocky Mount man died in a single-vehicle crash at 7:30 a.m. today on Route 220, two tenths of a mile south of Route 619 in Franklin County, according to the Virginia State Police. A 2008 Honda Accord was traveling south on Route 220, when the vehicle ran off the...
wfirnews.com
Fatal accident this morning in Roanoke claims two lives
On October 13, 2022 at approximately 8:16 a.m., Roanoke Police were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 Center of a single vehicle accident at the intersection of Williamson Rd NW and Airport Rd NW. Unfortunately both the driver and passenger of the vehicle were pronounced deceased on scene. This is still an active investigation and details of what led to the crash are limited at this time.
WSLS
Man arrested after stabbing multiple people in Bedford County Friday, authorities say
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – A man has been arrested in connection with a stabbing in Bedford County last week, according to the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office. Last Friday (Oct. 7), deputies went to Vistarama Lane for the report of a possible stabbing, Sheriff Miller said. When they arrived,...
wfxrtv.com
Man shot in the head, woman arrested in Bedford County
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened in the 11000 block of Lee Jackson Highway. The call came in at 2:44 p.m., on Monday. According to Sheriff Mike Miller, a man was shot in the head. He was flown...
Augusta Free Press
Franklin County: Rocky Mount man dead in single-vehicle crash on Route 220
Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash that occurred on Thursday at 7:30 a.m. in Franklin County. A 2008 Honda Accord was traveling south on Route 220, when the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway, overcorrected, crossed the southbound lanes and struck an embankment; ejecting the driver.
wfxrtv.com
One person left injured after officer-involved shooting in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va (WFXR) –Virginia state police are investigating an officer-involved shooting out of Roanoke that happened around 11 p.m. on Saturday. Roanoke police officers say they responded to a call about shots fired on the 2300 block of Mountain View Terrace Southwest. Information surrounding the event is limited at...
wfxrtv.com
Neighbor approached by Roanoke shooting victim shares story
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Police are investigating after a man was found shot in Northwest Roanoke Monday morning. Police say he was found in the 1600 block of Grayson Avenue NW, he was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay. The woman who called police says...
