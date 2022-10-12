ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Island, VA

WDBJ7.com

Danville woman arrested in connection to vandalism at Anglers Park

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Danville woman has been arrested in relation to vandalism at Anglers Park, according to the Danville Police Department. 22-year-old Karissa Dix was arrested Thursday night. Police say video was recovered from the evening of October 6 showing Dix driving with an unidentified female in a...
DANVILLE, VA
WFXR

Danville Police looking for 2 men involved in a larceny

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Danville Police Department is reaching out to the community for help in identifying two men involved in a convenience store larceny on Friday. The incident happened in the 500 block of Piney Forest Road at approximately 7:07 a.m. Officers say one man grabbed a register and ran from the scene […]
DANVILLE, VA
WSET

SHOT FIRED: Man arrested after shooting incident on Wards Road

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Diners at the Buffalo Wild Wings on Wards Road were interrupted by gunshots Thursday evening around 8:30 p.m. Lynchburg Police Department said 28-year-old Eric Scott Moore was arrested after 911 callers said he had fired a gun in the parking lot. A description of a man leaving the scene on foot led LPD officers to the man where he was apprehended on Wards Road.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WFXR

Fatal house fire being investigated in Martinsville

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — On Friday morning the Martinsville Fire Department responded to a house fire on Forest Street that turned out to be deadly. The Martinsville Police Department says the incident happened in the 405 block of Forest Street at 6:30 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 14. The person who reported the fire to the […]
MARTINSVILLE, VA
Bedford County, VA
WSLS

Two dead after single-vehicle crash in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – UPDATE 3:40 p.m.:. Two people are dead after a crash in Roanoke Thursday morning, according to Roanoke Police. Around 8:16 a.m. Thursday, police said they were notified of a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of Williamson Road and Airport Road. Both the driver and the passenger...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

One dead after Friday morning house fire in Martinsville

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – UPDATE:. One person died in a fire that happened this morning in Martinsville, according to the Martinsville Police Department. Around 6:30 a.m., the Martinsville Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 400 block of Forest Street, police said. We’re told the caller alerted dispatch...
MARTINSVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Man sentenced to prison for killing of former deputy’s wife

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A man convicted of killing the wife of a former Henry County Sheriff’s deputy has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for second-degree murder, with 20 years suspended. Including other charges, he faces a 55-year active sentence. Collin Russell pleaded guilty to killing...
HENRY COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Authorities searching for armed robbery suspect in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg Police say a man is wanted after allegedly robbing a Sunshine Market in Lynchburg Monday. At 1:50 p.m., police say they responded to the Sunshine Market at 200 Pollard St. for the report of a robbery. The suspect had already run away when they arrived...
LYNCHBURG, VA
Smith Mountain Eagle

Rocky Mount man dies in crash

A Rocky Mount man died in a single-vehicle crash at 7:30 a.m. today on Route 220, two tenths of a mile south of Route 619 in Franklin County, according to the Virginia State Police. A 2008 Honda Accord was traveling south on Route 220, when the vehicle ran off the...
ROCKY MOUNT, VA
wfirnews.com

Fatal accident this morning in Roanoke claims two lives

On October 13, 2022 at approximately 8:16 a.m., Roanoke Police were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 Center of a single vehicle accident at the intersection of Williamson Rd NW and Airport Rd NW. Unfortunately both the driver and passenger of the vehicle were pronounced deceased on scene. This is still an active investigation and details of what led to the crash are limited at this time.
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Man shot in the head, woman arrested in Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened in the 11000 block of Lee Jackson Highway. The call came in at 2:44 p.m., on Monday. According to Sheriff Mike Miller, a man was shot in the head. He was flown...
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

One person left injured after officer-involved shooting in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va (WFXR) –Virginia state police are investigating an officer-involved shooting out of Roanoke that happened around 11 p.m. on Saturday. Roanoke police officers say they responded to a call about shots fired on the 2300 block of Mountain View Terrace Southwest. Information surrounding the event is limited at...
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Neighbor approached by Roanoke shooting victim shares story

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Police are investigating after a man was found shot in Northwest Roanoke Monday morning. Police say he was found in the 1600 block of Grayson Avenue NW, he was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay. The woman who called police says...
ROANOKE, VA

