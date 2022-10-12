ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rohnert Park, CA

Food & Wine

There's an Epic Taco Trail Hiding in Northern California

If all you dream about is tacos, then it's time to head to … Concord, California?. Yes, you read that correctly. Tucked just northeast of San Francisco sits the small city of about 130,000 residents, which also happens to be one of the world's greatest taco hot spots. Concord doesn't shy away from its love of tacos. Instead, it leans all the way in, and even created the Concord Taco Trail so you can savor the nearly 40 unique taquerias in its town boundary.
CONCORD, CA
bontraveler.com

10 Romantic Getaways Near the Bay Area

Living in San Francisco means being surrounded by an endless array of charming and diverse getaways. Whether you’re looking to go wine tasting in Napa or enjoy a mountainous escape in Tahoe, there are plenty of nearby weekend escapes for couples. When my husband and I plan a trip,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Richmond Standard

A taste of Guadalajara in Richmond’s Hilltop

When they’re not churning out classics typical to Guadalajara from their restaurant in Richmond’s Hilltop neighborhood, owner Jose Lopez and his family might be found shopping at Los Montanas Super Market in San Pablo. Not for themselves, of course, for the restaurant. “We work hard seven days a...
RICHMOND, CA
northbaybiz.com

The Love in the Air

On the fifth anniversary of the Tubbs fire, NorthBay biz offers a collection of photos on the following pages to honor those impacted by the firestorm. On a Sunday night in October, five years ago, I fell asleep to fierce gusts of winds and then was awakened by a dream and couldn’t get back to sleep. I was alone. I remember feeling unsettled. At 1:35 a.m., my son, Daniel, sent this text: “It’s raining ash in San Francisco from some fire in Napa. Hope all is well in Santa Rosa.”
SANTA ROSA, CA
vallejosun.com

Vallejo council approves settlement over proposed Costco development

VALLEJO – The Vallejo City Council approved an agreement with Safeway on Tuesday, clearing the way for construction to begin on a proposed Costco shopping center project and associated housing development. No one on the council commented on the move while unanimously approving the agreement settling a lawsuit the...
VALLEJO, CA
kuic.com

The Grand Opening Of Play-4-All Park’s Phase One Is October 29th In Vacaville!

Please join us for the Grand Opening of “Phase One” of the amazing Play-4-All Park on October 29th! Read about the NINE year journey in getting this Northern California “one of a kind” park for people of all abilities and disabilities built in Vacaville (ENTIRLEY with donations and sponsorships). Please read about our long road filled with many road blocks but even more endurance and determination. We are featured in this issue of the Vacaville Magazine (www.vacamag.com), pgs 26-29. We are finally ready to open PHASE ONE!! The park is located at 815 Elmira Road in Vacaville. Parking will be limited; try and carpool if you can 🙂
VACAVILLE, CA
ksro.com

West Nile Virus Detected in Dead Crow in Petaluma

For the first time this year, West Nile virus has been detected in Petaluma. The Marin-Sonoma Mosquito and Vector Control District confirms the finding was made last week. The virus was found in a dead American Crow. District staff plan to keep trapping and testing the mosquitoes in the area near South McDowell Boulevard and Casa Grande Road where the infected bird was found.
PETALUMA, CA
KRCB 104.9

New simulation predicts devastating floodwaters far inland in major tsunami

Computer models show a major tsunami pushing ocean water nearly to Guerneville photo credit: Courtesy: California Geological Survey A wall of water walloping Doran Spit. Estero Americano changing course, channeling the pacific upstream, nearly to Valley Ford, water lapping at the edges of the Rocky Memorial Dog Park in Petaluma. The disaster scenario comes courtesy of the California Geological Survey, which Friday released updated tsunami evacuation maps for many counties, including Sonoma.    Nick Graehl is an engineering geologist with the survey. "The maximum tsunami flood elevation is about 19 to 26 feet." On much of San Francisco Bay, the same...
PETALUMA, CA
NBC Bay Area

Bay Area Housing Prices Continue to Fall. Here's Why

A drop in housing prices by about 7% translates to more than a $100,000 in savings on a typical Bay Area home. But a rise in mortgage rates to about 7% all but erases that savings. "In the Bay Area, you're looking at thousands of dollars a month more in...
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

These 3 Bay Area roads are among the deadliest in the state

OAKLAND calif., - Two stretches of Bay Area freeways rank among the top five most deadly roads in California, according to a new study from MoneyGeek.com. The study ranks a portion of I-80 between exit 14A And 8A in Oakland and Berkeley the second most dangerous roadway in California. According...
CALIFORNIA STATE

