Food & Wine
There's an Epic Taco Trail Hiding in Northern California
If all you dream about is tacos, then it's time to head to … Concord, California?. Yes, you read that correctly. Tucked just northeast of San Francisco sits the small city of about 130,000 residents, which also happens to be one of the world's greatest taco hot spots. Concord doesn't shy away from its love of tacos. Instead, it leans all the way in, and even created the Concord Taco Trail so you can savor the nearly 40 unique taquerias in its town boundary.
Chaotic Bay Area weather leads to early grape harvest for North Bay wineries
Due to the weather, this year was one of the earliest seasons ever for North Bay wineries. In Sonoma County, only about 5% of the fruit is still on the vine right now.
bontraveler.com
10 Romantic Getaways Near the Bay Area
Living in San Francisco means being surrounded by an endless array of charming and diverse getaways. Whether you’re looking to go wine tasting in Napa or enjoy a mountainous escape in Tahoe, there are plenty of nearby weekend escapes for couples. When my husband and I plan a trip,...
A taste of Guadalajara in Richmond’s Hilltop
When they’re not churning out classics typical to Guadalajara from their restaurant in Richmond’s Hilltop neighborhood, owner Jose Lopez and his family might be found shopping at Los Montanas Super Market in San Pablo. Not for themselves, of course, for the restaurant. “We work hard seven days a...
The Palm Court $30 burger tastes like the death of San Francisco
This burger exemplifies the bourgeois-ification of San Francisco.
northbaybiz.com
The Love in the Air
On the fifth anniversary of the Tubbs fire, NorthBay biz offers a collection of photos on the following pages to honor those impacted by the firestorm. On a Sunday night in October, five years ago, I fell asleep to fierce gusts of winds and then was awakened by a dream and couldn’t get back to sleep. I was alone. I remember feeling unsettled. At 1:35 a.m., my son, Daniel, sent this text: “It’s raining ash in San Francisco from some fire in Napa. Hope all is well in Santa Rosa.”
‘Pan Solo’: Benicia bakery creates life-size bread sculpture of ‘Star Wars’ character
Benicia, Calif. (KRON) – One House Bakery in Benicia has gone above and beyond to show love for the Star Wars franchise, first with a life-size bread sculpture of the Mandalorian and Baby Yoda, and now with their latest creation: a life-sized Han Solo, also known as “Pan Solo.” Hanalee Pervan is co-owner and head […]
One of the world's greatest chefs was found dead in SF. His killing is still unsolved.
At the height of his fame, someone killed chef Masa Kobayashi at his San Francisco home.
KTLA.com
3 California spots land on list of world’s ‘coolest neighborhoods’
(NEXSTAR) – No need to book a flight to a far-flung locale. Some of the world’s coolest places to explore are here in California, according to Time Out. The site compiled a list of the 51 “coolest neighborhoods” around the world, three of which can be found in the Golden State, from San Francisco to San Diego.
Fogtober? Why the SF Bay Area is getting summer weather in fall
Forecasters say the foggy pattern is expected to persist through the week.
‘Swamp gas’ overtakes small Bay Area town, sparks hundreds of complaints
Unfortunately, "Sugar Town" is not smelling so sweet.
'Birdseed Lady' linked to growing rat problem in San Francisco neighborhood
Hundreds, possibly thousands of pounds of birdseed have been dumped around Glen Park over the past two years by the "Birdseed Lady." The excessive birdseed has attracted rodents and caused thousands in damage to local business owners - who even tried to take matters into their own hands.
vallejosun.com
Vallejo council approves settlement over proposed Costco development
VALLEJO – The Vallejo City Council approved an agreement with Safeway on Tuesday, clearing the way for construction to begin on a proposed Costco shopping center project and associated housing development. No one on the council commented on the move while unanimously approving the agreement settling a lawsuit the...
kuic.com
The Grand Opening Of Play-4-All Park’s Phase One Is October 29th In Vacaville!
Please join us for the Grand Opening of “Phase One” of the amazing Play-4-All Park on October 29th! Read about the NINE year journey in getting this Northern California “one of a kind” park for people of all abilities and disabilities built in Vacaville (ENTIRLEY with donations and sponsorships). Please read about our long road filled with many road blocks but even more endurance and determination. We are featured in this issue of the Vacaville Magazine (www.vacamag.com), pgs 26-29. We are finally ready to open PHASE ONE!! The park is located at 815 Elmira Road in Vacaville. Parking will be limited; try and carpool if you can 🙂
ksro.com
West Nile Virus Detected in Dead Crow in Petaluma
For the first time this year, West Nile virus has been detected in Petaluma. The Marin-Sonoma Mosquito and Vector Control District confirms the finding was made last week. The virus was found in a dead American Crow. District staff plan to keep trapping and testing the mosquitoes in the area near South McDowell Boulevard and Casa Grande Road where the infected bird was found.
New simulation predicts devastating floodwaters far inland in major tsunami
Computer models show a major tsunami pushing ocean water nearly to Guerneville photo credit: Courtesy: California Geological Survey A wall of water walloping Doran Spit. Estero Americano changing course, channeling the pacific upstream, nearly to Valley Ford, water lapping at the edges of the Rocky Memorial Dog Park in Petaluma. The disaster scenario comes courtesy of the California Geological Survey, which Friday released updated tsunami evacuation maps for many counties, including Sonoma. Nick Graehl is an engineering geologist with the survey. "The maximum tsunami flood elevation is about 19 to 26 feet." On much of San Francisco Bay, the same...
NBC Bay Area
Bay Area Housing Prices Continue to Fall. Here's Why
A drop in housing prices by about 7% translates to more than a $100,000 in savings on a typical Bay Area home. But a rise in mortgage rates to about 7% all but erases that savings. "In the Bay Area, you're looking at thousands of dollars a month more in...
Supervisor says Blue Angels 'should not be allowed to fly over SF'
A San Francisco City Supervisor made a controversial tweet over the weekend, decrying one of the Bay Area’s favorite traditions. “The Blue Angels should not be allowed to fly over San Francisco,” SF District 5 Supervisor Dean Preston wrote.
KTVU FOX 2
These 3 Bay Area roads are among the deadliest in the state
OAKLAND calif., - Two stretches of Bay Area freeways rank among the top five most deadly roads in California, according to a new study from MoneyGeek.com. The study ranks a portion of I-80 between exit 14A And 8A in Oakland and Berkeley the second most dangerous roadway in California. According...
This is California’s safest city, and it’s in the Bay Area
Safety is a key factor for many people when it comes to choosing a place to live, and according to a new study from Wallet Hub, a city in the Bay Area is one of the safest in the nation.
