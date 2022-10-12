Read full article on original website
Report: Victor Oladipo passed on potential starting role with Wizards
Victor Oladipo signed a two-year, $18.2M contract to return to the Miami Heat this past summer. But before his re-signing with the Heat, Oladipo was reportedly pursued by a handful of teams. One team that appeared in the Oladipo sweepstakes was the Washington Wizards. According to Jake Fischer of Yahoo!...
Boston Celtics Waive Former Providence Star
The Boston Celtics have waived former Providence men's basketball star, A.J. Reeves.
NBA Rumors: The Two East Contenders Jae Crowder Prefers
Jae Crowder wants out of Phoenix. Which two Eastern Conference teams does he prefer to play for?
Sixers Reportedly Sign Former Georgetown Guard
The Sixers have added another prospect after waiving Skylar Mays.
Oklahoma City Thunder Sign Former Chicago Bulls Guard
The Oklahoma City Thunder have signed guard Adam Mokoka, who spent two seasons with the Chicago Bulls from 2019-2021.
Miami Heat's Victor Oladipo Shoots Down Reports Of Him Having Interest In Washington Wizards
Oladipo always had plans of returning to the Heat
Toronto Raptors Waive Former 4th Overall Pick
On Friday, the Toronto Raptors waived three players, including Josh Jackson, who was the fourth overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft.
Knicks Zap Wizards To End Preseason on a High Note
Jalen Brunson scoring. Mitchell Robinson putting back any wayward attempts. RJ Barrett embracing high-profile duties Posting a perfect record at Madison Square Garden. The New York Knicks can only hope this isn't "just preseason." New York capped off its exhibition slate on the highest note on Friday, topping the Washington...
Rudy Gobert's Status For Timberwolves-Lakers Game
Rudy Gobert has been ruled out for Wednesday’s preseason game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Los Angeles Lakers.
Wizards announce fan festivities for home opener
WASHINGTON, D.C. – In celebration of the 25th anniversary season since the franchise rebranded to the Wizards name, the Washington Wizards have announced numerous interactive fan festivities and activations in conjunction the team’s home opener when the Wizards host the Chicago Bulls on Friday, October 21, at Capital One Arena. Tip-off is at 7:00 p.m. Game night festivities include:
Report: Pistons Set to Waive Kemba Walker Ahead of Season
Detroit will clear up room for its younger players before the campaign gets underway next week.
"Nobody wants to go back to Atlanta:" Phillies fans get ready for Game 4
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Phillies could clinch this series Saturday at home. That means there's a lot of excitement heading into Game 4 Saturday afternoon.Phillies fans waited 11 years to witness playoff baseball again at Citizens Bank Park and did not leave disappointed Friday night.They'll get to pack the ballpark again Saturday--This time, the team has a chance to eliminate the Atlanta Braves and move on to the National League Championship Series.With more than 45,000 fans in attendance, it was a sellout at Citizens Bank Park for Game 3.Whether in the stands or at a sports bar, there's a good...
