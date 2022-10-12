ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Report: Victor Oladipo passed on potential starting role with Wizards

Victor Oladipo signed a two-year, $18.2M contract to return to the Miami Heat this past summer. But before his re-signing with the Heat, Oladipo was reportedly pursued by a handful of teams. One team that appeared in the Oladipo sweepstakes was the Washington Wizards. According to Jake Fischer of Yahoo!...
Knicks Zap Wizards To End Preseason on a High Note

Jalen Brunson scoring. Mitchell Robinson putting back any wayward attempts. RJ Barrett embracing high-profile duties Posting a perfect record at Madison Square Garden. The New York Knicks can only hope this isn't "just preseason." New York capped off its exhibition slate on the highest note on Friday, topping the Washington...
Wizards announce fan festivities for home opener

WASHINGTON, D.C. – In celebration of the 25th anniversary season since the franchise rebranded to the Wizards name, the Washington Wizards have announced numerous interactive fan festivities and activations in conjunction the team’s home opener when the Wizards host the Chicago Bulls on Friday, October 21, at Capital One Arena. Tip-off is at 7:00 p.m. Game night festivities include:
"Nobody wants to go back to Atlanta:" Phillies fans get ready for Game 4

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Phillies could clinch this series Saturday at home. That means there's a lot of excitement heading into Game 4 Saturday afternoon.Phillies fans waited 11 years to witness playoff baseball again at Citizens Bank Park and did not leave disappointed Friday night.They'll get to pack the ballpark again Saturday--This time, the team has a chance to eliminate the Atlanta Braves and move on to the National League Championship Series.With more than 45,000 fans in attendance, it was a sellout at Citizens Bank Park for Game 3.Whether in the stands or at a sports bar, there's a good...
