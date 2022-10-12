The Center for Negotiation and Dispute Resolution (CNDR) welcomes Professor Gary Spitko, a longtime friend of the Center and alternative dispute resolution (ADR) scholar. Gary Spitko is a Visiting Professor of Law at UC Hastings Law during the Fall 2022 semester. Professor Spitko is the Presidential Professor of Ethics and the Common Good and a Professor of Law at Santa Clara University where he teaches courses in arbitration and mediation, as well as in wills & trusts, employment discrimination, and employment law.

