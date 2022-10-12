Read full article on original website
Related
These are the Samsung Galaxy phones that are getting Android 13 first
You don't need to wait until 2023 to get the latest, greatest Android on your Samsung phone
Xiaomi's new Android tablet could be an iPad killer
Leaked specifications put the Redmi Pad firmly in iPad territory
US News and World Report
UK Extends Deadline to Remove Huawei Equipment From 5G Network Core
LONDON (Reuters) -Britain on Thursday extended the deadline to remove equipment and services from China's Huawei in core network functions to Dec. 31, 2023, from an original target of Jan. 28, 2023, after consulting with the company and telecoms operators. The government said the deadline to remove all Huawei gear...
TechRadar
Huawei launches the nova 10 series phones in the UAE
Huawei announced the launch of Huawei nova 10 Series, three stylish flagship smartphones Huawei nova 10 Pro, Huawei nova 10 and Huawei nova 10 SE that are targeting the youth of UAE. Huawei has announced that as of July 2022, the nova Series has accumulated a total of more than 200 million users worldwide.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Best Android phones under $300 in 2022
Sometimes you just want a phone that does the job and doesn't cost too much. These days, it's easy to get that and more with an awesome Android phone on a tight budget.
NFL・
Phone Arena
Amazon is selling battery king Moto G Power 2021 for essentially peanuts
How much value can you cram into an entry-level phone? Loads, if you ask Motorola, with the Moto G Power 2021 being a prime example. This phone was already a budget champion, and now with a Prime Early Access discount, it's even more affordable. Motorola makes awesome budget phones and...
Phone Arena
Where is the Microsoft Surface Duo 3?
Microsoft’s hardware event saw the announcement of a number of interesting devices. From the new Surface Laptop 5, through the upgraded Surface Pro 9 lineup, to a more powerful than ever (and wildly expensive) Surface Studio 2 Plus - there was a little something for everyone. Well, excluding smartphone...
ETOnline.com
Shop Samsung's Best Early Black Friday Smartphone Deals With Prices Better Than Amazon Prime Day
The holiday shopping season is starting early this year. Amazon's second Prime day kicks off tomorrow, October 11, and just as we've seen in the past, competing retailers are offering deep discounts of their own. The Samsung Black Friday in October Sale is proving that Amazon won’t be the only place you can save big this week.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
iPhone 14 deals — save up to $1,000 at Verizon, AT&T, more
The first iPhone 14 deals are now live. Here's how to save big on Apple's entire iPhone 14 lineup.
Android Authority
Here's when Android 13 is coming to the Galaxy S22
One UI 5 will be arriving to the Galaxy S22 series later this month. Samsung is currently hosting its developer’s conference. At SDC 2022, the company announced that the stable version of One UI 5 will be coming to the Galaxy S22 series this month. It had previously only...
daystech.org
India will get 5G on iPhones from December 2022
AppleInsider could earn an affiliate fee on purchases made by way of hyperlinks on our web site. Apple has confirmed that iPhone customers in India will see 5G assist earlier than the top of the yr, following the service’s widespread launch by carriers. Apple has been having discussions with...
Phone Arena
On a tight budget? The OG Apple Watch SE can still be a very smart buy at these huge discounts
Following the long overdue retirement of the ancient Apple Watch Series 3, the entry point to Cupertino's market-leading smartwatch lineup has jumped to $249 last month. While not exactly prohibitive for the masses, the starting price of the hot new Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) can easily be undercut by many of the best budget smartwatches sold by other major brands, especially during events such as the recently concluded Amazon Prime Early Access extravaganza.
New budget phone vs. old flagship: Which is best for you?
Newer technology is always exciting, but there's also that excellent flagship from the previous year that you can snag for a sweet discount. It's a classic tech conundrum: to buy a new budget phone or an old flagship. And with modern mid-rangers getting increasingly better in almost every sphere, it is quite confusing to pick between the two. However, your preferences will tell you if you're better off with a new budget phone or an old premium flagship.
Phone Arena
Company created by Dish Network Chairman Ergen seeks to buy Boost Mobile
Dish Network acquired Boost Mobile in a transaction that was related to T-Mobile's $26 billion purchase of Sprint which closed in 2020. During the roughly two years that it took regulatory agencies like the FCC and the DOJ to sign off on the deal, Dish Network was named by the FCC to be the "fourth nationwide facilities-based network competitor" to replace Sprint. In other words, the U.S. government wanted to make sure that another company would replace Sprint to keep the number of major stateside wireless providers at four.
Phone Arena
December's Quarterly Feature Drop will improve Android 13's battery stats page
If there is one component of a smartphone that the average person can understand, it is the battery. The battery is full, empty, or somewhere in between. And if you know that the number 4 is greater than the number 2, you can understand that a 5000mAh battery is a larger capacity battery than a 2500mAh battery and would be normally expected to last longer.
pocketnow.com
Save up to $1,800 on Samsung’s Neo QLED 8K QN900B Series Smart TV
We start today’s best offers with some lingering Prime Day deals, as there are several Samsung smart TV models on sale. Of course, there’s something for every budget, but we can’t deny that the best deal comes with the 65-inch model of Samsung’s Neo QLED 8K QN900B Series Mini LED Smart TV, which currently sells for $3,699 after picking up a 26 percent discount.
Phone Arena
Apple's AR headset will scan your iris for biometric authentication
The new frontier in mobile technology is here. Virtual/Augmented reality (i.e. AR and VR) is no longer confined to the realm of science fiction, but is rather a part of the long-term strategy of many American tech giants. This week, Meta (the company which changed its name in order to...
TechCrunch
Apple, Google and Samsung to soon release 5G support software updates in India
Reliance Jio and Airtel, India’s two largest carriers, have started to offer 5G services in select Indian cities in recent weeks, but many popular handsets in the nation currently don’t support the local airwaves. These smartphones have hardware capabilities for 5G, but manufacturers need to work with local network carriers to release software updates to enable support for their networks.
Android Headlines
Lenovo Could Be Making A New Thinkpad Smartphone
We all know that Lenovo owns Motorola, and the two companies have teamed up to make some pretty compelling devices (check out our review of the Motorola G Stylus 5G 2022). While this is true, it seems that the Chinese laptop maker has some plans of its own. Lenovo could be in the process of making a ThinkPad phone.
Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro’s factory and OTA images are now available
After being announced at the Made by Google event on October 6, the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro went up for sale starting October 13. The phones are a solid upgrade over their predecessors and fix many of their annoyances. With the devices officially shipping, Google has made the factory and OTA images for the Pixel 7 series available for download.
Comments / 0