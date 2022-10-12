Newer technology is always exciting, but there's also that excellent flagship from the previous year that you can snag for a sweet discount. It's a classic tech conundrum: to buy a new budget phone or an old flagship. And with modern mid-rangers getting increasingly better in almost every sphere, it is quite confusing to pick between the two. However, your preferences will tell you if you're better off with a new budget phone or an old premium flagship.

CELL PHONES ・ 1 DAY AGO