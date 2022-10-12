ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US News and World Report

UK Extends Deadline to Remove Huawei Equipment From 5G Network Core

LONDON (Reuters) -Britain on Thursday extended the deadline to remove equipment and services from China's Huawei in core network functions to Dec. 31, 2023, from an original target of Jan. 28, 2023, after consulting with the company and telecoms operators. The government said the deadline to remove all Huawei gear...
TECHNOLOGY
TechRadar

Huawei launches the nova 10 series phones in the UAE

Huawei announced the launch of Huawei nova 10 Series, three stylish flagship smartphones Huawei nova 10 Pro, Huawei nova 10 and Huawei nova 10 SE that are targeting the youth of UAE. Huawei has announced that as of July 2022, the nova Series has accumulated a total of more than 200 million users worldwide.
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Where is the Microsoft Surface Duo 3?

Microsoft’s hardware event saw the announcement of a number of interesting devices. From the new Surface Laptop 5, through the upgraded Surface Pro 9 lineup, to a more powerful than ever (and wildly expensive) Surface Studio 2 Plus - there was a little something for everyone. Well, excluding smartphone...
TECHNOLOGY
Android Authority

Here's when Android 13 is coming to the Galaxy S22

One UI 5 will be arriving to the Galaxy S22 series later this month. Samsung is currently hosting its developer’s conference. At SDC 2022, the company announced that the stable version of One UI 5 will be coming to the Galaxy S22 series this month. It had previously only...
CELL PHONES
daystech.org

India will get 5G on iPhones from December 2022

AppleInsider could earn an affiliate fee on purchases made by way of hyperlinks on our web site. Apple has confirmed that iPhone customers in India will see 5G assist earlier than the top of the yr, following the service’s widespread launch by carriers. Apple has been having discussions with...
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

On a tight budget? The OG Apple Watch SE can still be a very smart buy at these huge discounts

Following the long overdue retirement of the ancient Apple Watch Series 3, the entry point to Cupertino's market-leading smartwatch lineup has jumped to $249 last month. While not exactly prohibitive for the masses, the starting price of the hot new Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) can easily be undercut by many of the best budget smartwatches sold by other major brands, especially during events such as the recently concluded Amazon Prime Early Access extravaganza.
ELECTRONICS
Android Police

New budget phone vs. old flagship: Which is best for you?

Newer technology is always exciting, but there's also that excellent flagship from the previous year that you can snag for a sweet discount. It's a classic tech conundrum: to buy a new budget phone or an old flagship. And with modern mid-rangers getting increasingly better in almost every sphere, it is quite confusing to pick between the two. However, your preferences will tell you if you're better off with a new budget phone or an old premium flagship.
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Company created by Dish Network Chairman Ergen seeks to buy Boost Mobile

Dish Network acquired Boost Mobile in a transaction that was related to T-Mobile's $26 billion purchase of Sprint which closed in 2020. During the roughly two years that it took regulatory agencies like the FCC and the DOJ to sign off on the deal, Dish Network was named by the FCC to be the "fourth nationwide facilities-based network competitor" to replace Sprint. In other words, the U.S. government wanted to make sure that another company would replace Sprint to keep the number of major stateside wireless providers at four.
BUSINESS
Phone Arena

December's Quarterly Feature Drop will improve Android 13's battery stats page

If there is one component of a smartphone that the average person can understand, it is the battery. The battery is full, empty, or somewhere in between. And if you know that the number 4 is greater than the number 2, you can understand that a 5000mAh battery is a larger capacity battery than a 2500mAh battery and would be normally expected to last longer.
CELL PHONES
pocketnow.com

Save up to $1,800 on Samsung’s Neo QLED 8K QN900B Series Smart TV

We start today’s best offers with some lingering Prime Day deals, as there are several Samsung smart TV models on sale. Of course, there’s something for every budget, but we can’t deny that the best deal comes with the 65-inch model of Samsung’s Neo QLED 8K QN900B Series Mini LED Smart TV, which currently sells for $3,699 after picking up a 26 percent discount.
ELECTRONICS
Phone Arena

Apple's AR headset will scan your iris for biometric authentication

The new frontier in mobile technology is here. Virtual/Augmented reality (i.e. AR and VR) is no longer confined to the realm of science fiction, but is rather a part of the long-term strategy of many American tech giants. This week, Meta (the company which changed its name in order to...
ELECTRONICS
TechCrunch

Apple, Google and Samsung to soon release 5G support software updates in India

Reliance Jio and Airtel, India’s two largest carriers, have started to offer 5G services in select Indian cities in recent weeks, but many popular handsets in the nation currently don’t support the local airwaves. These smartphones have hardware capabilities for 5G, but manufacturers need to work with local network carriers to release software updates to enable support for their networks.
CELL PHONES
Android Headlines

Lenovo Could Be Making A New Thinkpad Smartphone

We all know that Lenovo owns Motorola, and the two companies have teamed up to make some pretty compelling devices (check out our review of the Motorola G Stylus 5G 2022). While this is true, it seems that the Chinese laptop maker has some plans of its own. Lenovo could be in the process of making a ThinkPad phone.
