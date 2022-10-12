Special Report: How A US Firm Supplied Networking Technology To Maker Of Feared Russian Missiles

Read full article on original website
Related
Russian Hypersonic Missile May Have Accidentally Struck Russia
Social media users have speculated that an object that crashed in a Russian city around 220 miles from the Ukrainian border may have been a stray Russian hypersonic missile. The incident took place in the Turkmen district of the Stavropol region on Wednesday according to the Ukrainian military center, which said that when emergency responders tried to control the flames, an explosion took place on the ground, injuring six people.
US could assassinate Putin if Russia uses nuclear weapon in Ukraine, claims John Bolton
The United States could assassinate Vladimir Putin if Russia uses a nuclear weapon in its conflict with Ukraine, former National Security Adviser John Bolton has claimed. Mr Bolton, a Republican who served under Donald Trump, made the claims during an interview with Andrew Marr on UK radio station LBC News.
Former General Says U.S. Would 'Take Out' Russian Troops If Moscow Used Nuclear Weapons In Ukraine
A former CIA and military leader says the U.S. would wipe Russian troops off the map if Moscow chose to use nuclear weapons, Radar has learned. David Petraeus recently spoke about the Russian nuclear threat amid the country’s ongoing war with Ukraine. In February, Russia invaded its neighbor under the pretext of freeing persecuted people.
Ukraine Details How to Spot Putin's New Troops on the Battlefield
Russian President Vladimir Putin recently announced a partial mobilization of troops to help support the ongoing war with Ukraine.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Putin Will Be Abandoned by Iran, China if Russia Uses Nuke: James Stavridis
Former NATO Supreme Allied Commander retired U.S. Navy Admiral James Stavridis said Sunday that Moscow would be abandoned by its allies—including Iran and China—if Russian President Vladimir Putin used a nuclear weapon on Ukraine. Stavridis' comments came after the Russian leader issued a nuclear threat over Ukraine in...
Ukraine Just Captured Another Rare Russian Electronic Warfare Vehicle
The vehicle from the Taran-M signals intelligence, or SIGINT, system was captured after the rout of Russian forces in the Kharkiv region. The potential intelligence windfall from the electronic warfare battle in Ukraine continues, with the first confirmed capture of a vehicle from the Russian Taran-M signals intelligence, or SIGINT, system. The vehicle, captured by Ukrainian forces in the ongoing counter-offensive in the east of the country, is the latest addition to a growing collection of seized modern Russian electronic warfare (EW) equipment, which ranges from containerized components of vehicle-borne systems to airborne jamming pods.
North Korea preps for nuclear war
The rogue regime is a threat Joe Biden will be more than happy to hand off to the next president.
Yuri Milner, the richest Russian in Silicon Valley, has renounced his Russian citizenship amid the Ukraine war
Billionaire investor Yuri Milner — known for his profitable bets on tech firms like Airbnb and Facebook — has been an Israeli citizen since 1999.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Russian forces will be ‘annihilated’ if Putin uses nuclear weapons in Ukraine, says senior EU official – as it happened
EU foreign policy chief rules out nuclear response to Putin but vows powerful answer from military
Russia Says U.S. Plans for Decapitation Strike Against Putin Are 'Delusional'
A decapitation strike to kill President Vladimir Putin in the heart of the Kremlin—suggested by a Pentagon officer to Newsweek as one of the non-nuclear military options considered by the U.S. Department of Defense to respond to the Russian leader's nuclear threats—is a "delusional" argument escalating a "reckless rhetoric," according to Russia's embassy in Washington, D.C.
Japan summons Russian ambassador after its diplomat is ‘brutally interrogated’ in Moscow
Japan has demanded an apology from Russia after its diplomat was blindfolded and physically restrained during an interrogation and accused of being a spy, deepening a diplomatic row between the two countries.Tatsunori Motoki, who worked at the Japanese consulate general, was detained in Vladivostok in Russia’s far east on allegations that he obtained classified information about Russia, the foreign ministry in Moscow said.On Monday, Russia‘s foreign ministry notified Japan‘s embassy in Moscow that the official had been declared “persona non grata”, or an undesirable person, on grounds that he conducted illegal espionage activity, and ordered him to leave the country...
msn.com
President of United Arab Emirates travels to Russia on Tuesday to discuss Ukraine war with Putin
UAE Crown Prince and UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed travels to Russia on Tuesday to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin, to try to de-escalate the military escalation with Kiev and to try to put the parties on the road to a peace agreement to end the war in Ukraine.
Sanctioned Russian billionaire's $500 million superyacht leaves Russia after 7 months to sail to Hong Kong
A superyacht owned by a sanctioned Russian billionaire left Russia after seven months for Hong Kong. Alexei Mordashov, Russia's third-richest person, is said to be the owner of $500 million Nord. Nord first listed Vietnam as its destination but changed to Hong Kong days later, per Bloomberg. A $500 million...
Elon Musk Spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin
Elon Musk is trying to weather the storm. The CEO of Tesla (TSLA) has gone from hero to pariah in the war between Russia and Ukraine in a few days. When Moscow invaded Kyiv on February 24, the billionaire provided Starlink, the satellite internet access service offered by his aerospace company SpaceX. This gesture allowed Ukrainians to stay connected to the world and to tell their version of this conflict, thus avoiding Russian propaganda dominating the narrative.
Russian 'Fencer' Fighter Jet Destroyed by Ukraine Air Defense
Ukraine destroyed a Russian Su-24 aircraft, also known as a "Fencer" jet, its armed forces said Friday, as war between the nations continues. "During the current day, the Defense Forces aviation has hit 4 areas of the focus of the enemy's life force and military equipment and 1 support point. The losses of the enemy are being specified," the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said in an unverified situational update on Facebook. "In addition, our air defense units in different directions destroyed a Su-24 aircraft, two winged missiles and one Gulf of the invaders."
Ukraine Reveals How Many Missiles Putin Has Left: 'Defeat Is Inevitable'
Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov revealed Friday morning the number of missiles Russia has left and said that defeating Russian President Vladimir Putin's military is "inevitable." Reznikov posted an illustration on Twitter showing that, as of October 12, Russia has 609 missiles left out of 1,844 missiles it had when...
EXPLAINER: What's the state of Russia's missile arsenal?
WASHINGTON (AP) — As Russia bombarded Ukraine this week, military observers were left wondering about how many and what types of missiles Russia still has in its arsenal. In other words, how long can the Kremlin keep up the barrage? Some analysts believe Russia could be running down its stockpiles of long-range precision weapons as the nearly 8-month-old war drags on and sanctions hit its economy, forcing it to resort to less-accurate missiles. It remains unclear if Russia has enough weapons to continue the strikes against Ukraine with the same intensity that began following the Oct. 8 explosion on the Kerch Bridge to the Moscow-annexed Crimean Peninsula. A look at what is known — and not known — about Russia’s arsenal:
Ukraine makes ‘biggest breakthrough’ on Southern front in latest blow to Putin days after he declared the region Russian
UKRAINIAN forces have achieved their biggest breakthrough on the southern front since the war as they are now storming towards the key city of Kherson. Brave soldiers have reportedly made rapid progress along the Dnipro River on Monday, encircling thousands of Russian troops. Kyiv gave no official confirmation of the...
Russia To ‘Modernize’ 800 Vintage T-62 Tanks Due To Ukraine Losses: Report
Russian plans to return hundreds of Cold War-era T-62s to service points to serious attrition, supply chain, and industrial capacity problems. The Russian military is reportedly set to receive some 800 refurbished and possibly upgraded T-62 tanks in the next three years to try to help make up for severe losses it has already sustained in its ongoing all-out invasion of Ukraine. Many of the nearly antique T-62s have already been pulled out of deep storage and sent to Ukraine, where they have shown to be of debatable utility.
IBTimes
New York City, NY
86K+
Followers
63K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT
Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.https://www.ibtimes.com
Comments / 0