Business

Markets Insider

Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel says the Fed's rate hike campaign is so extreme that recession risk is much higher than risk of the central bank 'waffling' on inflation

The Fed runs a higher risk of sparking a recession than falling behind on inflation, according to Jeremy Siegel. Markets are now expecting a fed-funds rate of 4.75% in May of next year. That could be overkill, as inflation will continue to fall, Siegel warned. The debate over whether the...
CNN

The Fed is losing the war against inflation

New York CNN Business — No one expected the Federal Reserve to be able to smother inflation swiftly. But after seven months of rapidly rising interest rates, the central bank has hardly made a dent. Thursday’s look at the September consumer price data shows we’re not much better off...
Markets Insider

Billionaire Carlyle co-founder David Rubenstein says a Fed rate hike of 100 basis points would shock and depress the market and spook investors about inflation

The Federal Reserve will likely stick with raising rates by 75 basis points at its meeting this week. That's according to David Rubenstein, who said it would be "shocking" for the Fed to go bigger. The Fed will deliver its highly-anticipated September policy decision on Wednesday. The Federal Reserve is...
The Associated Press

Asian stocks gain after Wall St rebounds from inflation jolt

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets surged Friday after Wall Street rebounded from a slump caused by worse-than-forecast inflation numbers. Japan’s market benchmark soared by an unusually wide margin of 3.4%. Hong Kong gained 3.3% and Shanghai also rose. Benchmark U.S. crude oil rose more than $2 per barrel. Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index tumbled Thursday after the headline U.S. consumer price index for September rose 8.2% over a year earlier. But the market benchmark quickly rebounded to end up 2.6% for its biggest daily gain in 2 1/2 years. The “sticker shock” of inflation was “shrugged off,” possibly because traders already expect another sharp interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve next month to cool surging prices, said Vishnu Varathan of Mizuho Bank in a report.
NASDAQ

Euro zone bond yields back off multi-year highs ahead of U.S. data

Euro zone borrowing costs fell on Thursday as investors paused for breath ahead of key U.S. economic data after driving government bond yields to fresh multi-year highs. Oct 13 (Reuters) - Euro zone borrowing costs fell on Thursday as investors paused for breath ahead of key U.S. economic data after driving government bond yields to fresh multi-year highs.
NASDAQ

GLOBAL MARKETS-World stocks slip to near 2-yr low ahead of U.S. CPI data

World stocks slipped to a near 2-year low and Japan's yen was pinned near 1998 levels on Thursday, as investors braced for key U.S. inflation data later likely to shape the size of the Federal Reserve's next interest rate hike. MSCI's ACWI world stocks index at lowest since November 2020.
NASDAQ

Singapore central bank tightens policy, Q3 GDP tops forecast

SINGAPORE, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Singapore's central bank on Friday tightened monetary policy for the fourth time this year to rein in inflation running near a 14-year high, and left the door open for further policy action amid upside risks to the price outlook and global uncertainty. The Monetary Authority...
