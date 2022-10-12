Read full article on original website
Cathie Wood says in an open letter to the Fed that it's time to stop hiking rates as leading inflation indicators plunge
Cathie Wood warned the Federal Reserve in an open letter that its interest rate hikes could spark a deflationary bust. She said leading inflationary indicators are falling, and that the Fed is overly focused on lagging indicators. "Could it be that the unprecedented 13-fold increase in interest rates during the...
Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel says the Fed's rate hike campaign is so extreme that recession risk is much higher than risk of the central bank 'waffling' on inflation
The Fed runs a higher risk of sparking a recession than falling behind on inflation, according to Jeremy Siegel. Markets are now expecting a fed-funds rate of 4.75% in May of next year. That could be overkill, as inflation will continue to fall, Siegel warned. The debate over whether the...
IMF tells central banks to focus on inflation as recession looms
The International Monetary Fund has told central banks to “stay the course” in their fight against inflation, despite warning that a third of the global economy will be in recession next year. In its half-yearly update, the Washington-based IMF said the “worst was yet to come”. It cited...
IMF sees Japan's currency intervention as 'signaling' move with short-term impact
WASHINGTON, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Japan's currency intervention last month to stop a sharp slide in the yen was likely a "signaling action" to smooth volatility, though the impact of such moves tend to be short-lived, a senior International Monetary Fund official said on Thursday.
The Fed is losing the war against inflation
New York CNN Business — No one expected the Federal Reserve to be able to smother inflation swiftly. But after seven months of rapidly rising interest rates, the central bank has hardly made a dent. Thursday’s look at the September consumer price data shows we’re not much better off...
The Fed will hike rates once more in November and then stop because the soaring dollar risks breaking markets, market veteran Ed Yardeni says
The Fed is poised to raise interest rates just one more time in November before stopping, according to Ed Yardeni. That's because there is a growing risk that financial markets are on the verge of instability due to a soaring US dollar. "The soaring dollar has been associated in the...
China tells state banks to prepare for a massive dollar dump and yuan buying spree as Beijing's prior interventions have failed to stem its currency's worst year since 1994
Reuters reported that China told state-owned banks to get ready to sell dollars and buy yuan in an effort to prop up the local currency. The move could stem the yuan's fall, as it remains on track for its largest annual loss against the dollar since 1994. A hawkish Fed...
The Fed will save the stock market and cut interest rates if a deep recession occurs next year, JPMorgan says
The Federal Reserve could be forced to cut interest rates in 2023 if a deep recession occurs, according to JPMorgan. The move would be an about-face by the Fed, considering it has aggressively raised rates in 2022. Potential rate cuts from the Fed would help backstop the stock market in...
Larry Summers says the U.S. has to have a recession that takes unemployment to 6% to beat inflation
Summers served as Treasury secretary in the Clinton administration and was director of the National Economic Council under President Barack Obama. A U.S. recession and unemployment hitting 6% are what it will take for surging inflation to be brought under control in America, according to former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers.
msn.com
Hot U.S. inflation is boosting market expectations for a 5% or higher fed-funds rate in a matter of months
With inflation showing no signs of letting up, expectations are building in financial markets for a 5% fed-funds rate by March that’s likely to bring more volatility across equities, bonds and currencies. Barclays sees the benchmark U.S. interest-rate target getting to 5% to 5.25% by February — from a...
Investors think the odds of a 75-basis-point rate hike at the December Fed meeting have nearly doubled after the September inflation report
The probability of a December rate hike of 75 basis points shot up to 61.8% after September core inflation hit a 40-year high.
Billionaire Carlyle co-founder David Rubenstein says a Fed rate hike of 100 basis points would shock and depress the market and spook investors about inflation
The Federal Reserve will likely stick with raising rates by 75 basis points at its meeting this week. That's according to David Rubenstein, who said it would be "shocking" for the Fed to go bigger. The Fed will deliver its highly-anticipated September policy decision on Wednesday. The Federal Reserve is...
Asian stocks gain after Wall St rebounds from inflation jolt
BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets surged Friday after Wall Street rebounded from a slump caused by worse-than-forecast inflation numbers. Japan’s market benchmark soared by an unusually wide margin of 3.4%. Hong Kong gained 3.3% and Shanghai also rose. Benchmark U.S. crude oil rose more than $2 per barrel. Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index tumbled Thursday after the headline U.S. consumer price index for September rose 8.2% over a year earlier. But the market benchmark quickly rebounded to end up 2.6% for its biggest daily gain in 2 1/2 years. The “sticker shock” of inflation was “shrugged off,” possibly because traders already expect another sharp interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve next month to cool surging prices, said Vishnu Varathan of Mizuho Bank in a report.
'Bond King' Bill Gross warns the Fed against raising interest rates - saying central bank hikes could spark a credit crunch and global depression
Bill Gross cautioned the Fed and other central banks from raising interest rates much higher. The "Bond King" warned further tightening could cause a credit crunch with global fallout. Gross rang the alarm on the amount of US debt, and economic headwinds in other countries. Bill Gross has warned the...
U.S. Treasury asks major banks if it should buy back bonds
Oct 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department is asking primary dealers of U.S. Treasuries whether the government should buy back some of its bonds to improve liquidity in the $24 trillion market.
ECB may need 75 bps rates hikes in Oct, Dec before balance sheet cut, Vasle says
WASHINGTON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank should raise interest rates by 75 basis points at both of its upcoming meetings this year, then needs to discuss shrinking its balance sheet in 2023 as inflation is far too high, ECB policymaker Bostjan Vasle said.
Fed Minutes Hint Future Rate Hikes Will Be Tied to Economic, Inflation Impact
The Federal Reserve is pursuing a rate hike path that, while likely costly for the U.S. economy, is nonetheless needed to tame the fastest inflation in decades, minutes from the central bank's September policy meeting indicated Wednesday. However, minutes of the September 21 policy decision suggested that Fed officials would...
NASDAQ
Euro zone bond yields back off multi-year highs ahead of U.S. data
Euro zone borrowing costs fell on Thursday as investors paused for breath ahead of key U.S. economic data after driving government bond yields to fresh multi-year highs. Oct 13 (Reuters) - Euro zone borrowing costs fell on Thursday as investors paused for breath ahead of key U.S. economic data after driving government bond yields to fresh multi-year highs.
NASDAQ
GLOBAL MARKETS-World stocks slip to near 2-yr low ahead of U.S. CPI data
World stocks slipped to a near 2-year low and Japan's yen was pinned near 1998 levels on Thursday, as investors braced for key U.S. inflation data later likely to shape the size of the Federal Reserve's next interest rate hike. MSCI's ACWI world stocks index at lowest since November 2020.
NASDAQ
Singapore central bank tightens policy, Q3 GDP tops forecast
SINGAPORE, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Singapore's central bank on Friday tightened monetary policy for the fourth time this year to rein in inflation running near a 14-year high, and left the door open for further policy action amid upside risks to the price outlook and global uncertainty. The Monetary Authority...
