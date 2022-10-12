Read full article on original website
City Barbeque to open Kettering location next month
City Barbeque is getting closer to opening its new restaurant in Kettering at the former Rapid Fired Pizza location at 2001 E. Dorothy Lane. “We cannot wait to serve and create happiness in another Dayton Neighborhood,” said Kelsey Schottmiller, City Barbeque’s regional marketing manager for Indianapolis, Dayton, Cincinnati, Louisville and Lexington.
Explore the possibilities: Dayton VA to hold public hearing on development options
The Dayton Veterans Affairs campus is hosting a public meeting Tuesday to discuss campus buildings that could be ripe for business development. Developers are invited to consider renovating and reusing 11 buildings and an outdoor space, the historic grotto, on the Dayton VA Medical Center campus off West Third Street.
WORTH THE DRIVE: Largest coffee festival in the Midwest coming to Cincinnati
The Cincinnati Coffee Festival, dubbed the largest coffee festival in the Midwest, is returning to the Cincinnati Music Hall next weekend. Slated Oct. 22 and 23, the festival will feature over 50 world-class roasters, coffee shops, purveyors of fine food and professional baristas, a press release from Ohio River Foundation said. Proceeds will benefit Ohio River Foundation.
Patio of the Week: The Syndicate is worth the drive
The gorgeous explosion of colors happening on tree canopies across Ohio cannot be denied or ignored. It’s as vibrant, dramatic and attention-grabbing as it comes. For many of us that means a fall drive is in order. Time on the road to take in the sights as you wind...
Biggby Coffee coming to Brandt Pike near Cloud Park
A Biggby Coffee location is set to open early next year on Brandt Pike, just south of Huber Heights. A spokesperson for Biggby Coffee confirmed Thursday that a new franchise of the coffeehouse, which is based in Lansing, Michigan, is projected to open in February 2023. According to the Biggby Coffee website, the store will be located at 4628 Brandt Pike next to Godfather’s Pizza, near Thomas A. Cloud Park.
Taste of Northmont returns next weekend with business expo
The Northmont Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting 40 food and business vendors at Northmont High School in Clayton next weekend. The Taste of Northmont Food & Business Expo will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22. This is the first year the two events are combined.
Ohio Craft Brewers Cup returns to Dayton Beer Company this weekend
The Ohio Craft Brewers Cup, celebrating its fifth year of competition, is returning to the Dayton Beer Company Saturday, Oct. 15 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. to celebrate the state’s best beers and breweries. This year 65 breweries have entered 443 beers into the competition, the Ohio Craft...
17 family-friendly fall activities from pumpkin picking to hayrides to enjoy the season
The Dayton region is packed with seasonal fun. Picking the perfect pumpkin or wandering through a challenging corn maze, enjoying a hayride or a mouthwatering seasonal dessert, family fun is plentiful in fall. And while haunted houses illicit shrieks and screams, fall can also be the season of smiles and...
Mac and cheese flights coming to brewery south of Dayton
Grainworks Brewing Company in West Chester is teaming up with a popular food truck to bring their award-winning Mac and Cheese to brewery customers daily. “MamaBear’s has consistently been one of our customers’ favorite food trucks,” said Paul Blakely, manager of Grainworks taproom. “So we’re thrilled to be able to have their great food available in the taproom every day.”
Northwest Dayton boutique to host fashion show this weekend
TheZe DealZ boutique in Northwest Dayton will present an array of styles at its “Fall Fashion Review” on Sunday, Oct. 16. The fashion show will be next door to the shop at Imperial Events, located at 3183 W. Siebenthaler Drive. Zontaye Richardson, owner of TheZe DealZ, said they...
Dayton Region Walk of Fame induction honors diverse achievements
More than 400 people attended ceremony at Sinclair Community College. Five individuals and one group were inducted into the 2022 Dayton Region Walk of Fame Wednesday during a luncheon at Sinclair Community College. “This is an opportunity for us to recognize the achievements and the contributions that individuals, groups and...
All-you-can-eat crab legs are back at Basil’s on Market
All-you-can-eat crab legs are back on Friday nights at Basil’s on Market’s two Dayton-area locations. Co-owner Jeff Finkelstein told Dayton.com he was able to secure 10,000 pounds of snow crab. “We’re excited that it’s back and hoping it revives some of that energy around Basil’s,” Finkelstein said....
IKEA brings breakfast back, and a shrimp sandwich is on the menu
The IKEA store in West Chester Twp. in Butler County announced it is re-introducing breakfast in its Swedish Restaurant and Bistro. Breakfast returns from 9:30 to 11 a.m. on Saturdays and Sundays starting Oct. 15. The menu features a small breakfast plate with scrambled eggs, bacon, and home fries; new blueberry and cinnamon scones; cinnamon buns and SKAGEN shrimp sandwich.
Mostly sunny, windy, chilly today; Increased risk from fires this afternoon
It will be mostly sunny, windy and chilly today, leading to an elevated risk from fire during the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Highs will be around 64 degrees, and gusts will be as high as 28 mph. Clouds will start to increase in the evening...
New music from ‘House of the Dragon’ actor has a Dayton connection
British actor Paddy Considine is making his mark as King Viserys on “House of the Dragon,” HBO’s “Games of Thrones” prequel series, but he’s also a huge admirer of Robert Pollard, one of Dayton’s most revered music legends. As leader of the rock...
Miami University alumni return to TV’s ‘Shark Tank’ in episode airing tonight
The high-profile business duo of recent Miami University grads who made a big splash on TV’s popular “Shark Tank” show are diving back in tonight in front of a national viewing audience. The two graduates, whose appearance on the ABC-TV show in 2021 year landed a half-million...
Violin virtuoso Itzhak Perlman to help open Springfield Symphony Orchestra season
Two legendary composers will be complemented by a living legend and violin virtuoso as the Springfield Symphony Orchestra (SSO) opens its “Off the Charts” season Saturday. Famed violinist Itzhak Perlman will bring the artistry that has led to his performing for American presidents, queens and other dignitaries when he takes on Ludwig Van Beethoven’s “Violin Concerto” at 7:30 p.m. at the Clark State Performing Arts Center (PAC). Tickets are still available.
