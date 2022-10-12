October is Bully Prevention Month! Lincoln Elementary in Cedar Lake, IN was visited by Staley Da Bear, the official mascot for the Chicago Bears. Staley was thrilled to see so many of the students and staff in their Chicago Bears swag. In the assembly, students were taught how to “Bear Down on Bullies” inside and outside of school. The students also learned about the different types of bullies. Staley handed out prizes for answering trivia questions about both bullying and the Chicago Bears.

