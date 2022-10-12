Read full article on original website
nwi.life
$500,000 Gift Provides First-Time Playgrounds to Five Northwest Indiana Catholic Elementary Schools
Today, Big Shoulders Fund Northwest Indiana announced a $500,000 grant from the Dean and Barbara White Family Foundation to build brand new playgrounds at five Northwest Indiana Catholic elementary schools. The grant will provide playgrounds for elementary school students at Aquinas Catholic Community School, St. Casimir School, St. John the Baptist Catholic School, St. John Bosco Catholic School and St. Stanislaus School - all Big Shoulders Fund schools within the Catholic Diocese of Gary.
nwi.life
Lincoln Elementary is “Bearing Down” on Bullies
October is Bully Prevention Month! Lincoln Elementary in Cedar Lake, IN was visited by Staley Da Bear, the official mascot for the Chicago Bears. Staley was thrilled to see so many of the students and staff in their Chicago Bears swag. In the assembly, students were taught how to “Bear Down on Bullies” inside and outside of school. The students also learned about the different types of bullies. Staley handed out prizes for answering trivia questions about both bullying and the Chicago Bears.
nwi.life
KANKAKEE VALLEY REMC OPERATION ROUND UP AWARDS VNA MEALS ON WHEELS $10,000 GRANT
Kankakee Valley REMC Operation Round Up recently presented a $10,000 grant to VNA Meals on Wheels of Porter County to help continue their mission to make best days possible for seniors in the community, providing nutritious home delivered meals along with a wellness check to those in need. "Our main...
nwi.life
#1StudentNWI: Jubilee at the G
Griffith High School (GHS, the G) had a week of festivities and spirit in honor of the Homecoming dance. The week began with Dress Up Day for senior portrait pictures. This same Monday, the school had its annual powderpuff game between the senior and the junior girls, which was won by the seniors.
nwi.life
Fresh Start Market and Diaper Pantry opens to serve those in need
HAMMOND, Indiana – A chance encounter by a local physician with a man asking for money for food on the street led to the creation of a food and diaper pantry that opened its doors this week to serve community members in need. The Fresh Start Market and Diaper...
WNDU
Printing error causes early voting confusion in Elkhart County
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A misprint on post cards for early voting is causing confusion in Elkhart County. Voters in Elkhart County received the post cards, which detailed polling locations and times for both the general election and early voting. But it left some unsure of which polling location in Elkhart and Goshen is for early voting.
nwi.life
Clinicians Honored at Northwest Health – Starke
Northwest Health – Starke honored two caregivers in September. Dawn Vanderheof, RN is the recipient of the DAISY award for exceptional nursing and Cathy Rudd, certified nursing assistant, is the recipient of the PETALS award for outstanding support professionals. Vanderheof, an emergency department nurse, was nominated by a patient...
nwi.life
#1StudentNWI: MHS school year off to a strong start
Merrillville High School (MHS) has started off the school year strong. Students have been achieving recognition in academics, athletics, and school spirit. MHS recently wrapped up all Homecoming festivities, and it's safe to say that most students had fun showing Pirate pride. Homecoming week kicked off with a spirit week...
Indiana elementary teacher accused of having ‘kill list’
Police said the teacher told one of her students that she "has a list" and that the fifth grader was on the bottom of it.
nwi.life
#1StudentNWI: Munster High School dances to their own rhythm
Transitioning from last year’s Homecoming that took place in the school parking lot, Munster High School (MHS) just held their first Homecoming since COVID-19. Over 1000 students attended the dance on October 1. Freshmen members of the Class Executive Council (CEC) decorated the commons with posters and balloons to get students in the homecoming spirit.
nwi.life
Northwest Medical Group Opens New Office in Michigan City
Northwest Medical Group recently opened a new site in Michigan City to meet the growing demand for its healthcare services in La Porte County. The new medical office is approximately 9,500 square feet and located at 6923 West 400 North in Michigan City. Currently, the new medical building houses internal...
nwi.life
Franciscan Physician Network’s Coolspring Health Center welcomes two new audiologists
Franciscan Physician Network’s Coolspring Health Center is welcoming the. addition of two new audiologists, Jackie Fletcher, AuD, and Erin Pluard, AuD. Fletcher and Pluard both received their training at Rush University in Chicago and completed their residencies at Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee. Their clinical interests include hearing aid technology, Cochlear implants, tinnitus management and vestibular testing.
Inside Indiana Business
Valpo unveils plan for $30M sports and rec facility
The Valparaiso Parks Department has unveiled plans for a 248-acre, $30 million sports and recreation campus. Our partners at The Times of Northwest Indiana report the project includes seven turf fields, natural walking paths, an outdoor plaza and multiple playgrounds. The complex will be built on farmland on the city’s...
nwi.life
Franciscan Physician Network OBGYN Health Center adds new nurse practitioner
Family nurse practitioner Jean Miller, NP-C, has joined the Franciscan Physician Network OBGYN Health Center in Crown Point. Miller earned her master of science in nursing from Purdue University Northwest in Hammond and her bachelor of science in nursing from Purdue University in West Lafayette. Her clinical interests include women’s...
nwi.life
Urban League of Northwest Indiana Black Film Festival
The community of Gary, Indiana, gathered as the Urban League Young Professionals of Northwest Indiana hosted the 12th annual Gary International Black Film Festival (GIBFF) at the Indiana University Northwest campus. The three-day event kicked off on Friday, October 7, and continues through Sunday, October 9. Live music, tasty bites,...
Gary council finds common ground with Indiana State Police on revamping police department
The President of the Gary Common Council said there are now “some mutual understandings” with Indiana State Police regarding a revamp of the Gary police department.
nwi.life
Beatniks Theatre brings fun murder-mystery “Done to Death” to Hammond
Beatniks on Conkey, a performing arts theater located in Hammond, Indiana, presents the mystery/comedy production of “Done to Death," a play by Fred Carmichael and directed by Aaron and Julie Breford. Bonnie Johnson, manager and co-owner of Beatniks, has been running the theater with her husband, Rip Johnson, for...
WNDU
MarMain Apartments receives city investment for renovations
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The City of South Bend will play a financial role in the $4.5 million renovations of an old apartment building north of downtown. The MarMain was built as a hotel back in 1922. It has five stories and 135 apartments. It also has a lot...
casscountyonline.com
Changes to mask policy at Logansport Memorial Hospital
Last Updated on October 14, 2022 by Logansport Memorial Hospital. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently issued new guidance for healthcare facilities across the country about masking requirements for COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Logansport Memorial has consistently followed the CDC’s guidance and recommendations on how to keep our patients safe while in our care. With this new guidance, we are updating our mask policy and requirements to align with the CDC’s most current recommendations.
Inside Indiana Business
Another wind farm to sprout from Indiana fields
The massive expanse of wind turbines in northwest Indiana is growing. Houston-based EDP Renewables North America has begun construction on a 202-megawatt wind farm near the town of Wolcott in White County. The company says Indiana Crossroads II will be operational in 2023. EDPR has a power purchase agreement with...
