Fall Recipes: Caramel Apple Dump Cake
Apple Dump Cake with Vanilla Ice Cream and Caramel SauceElizabeth Lampman / frugalmomeh.com. Are you looking for a quick and easy recipe that screams Fall? How about a Sweet and Crunchy Caramel Apple Dump Cake? You may be asking yourself, what exactly is a Dump Cake?
Bon Appétit
Peanut Butter Rice Krispie Treats With Brown Butter
If ever there were a case of personality over looks, these rice crispy treats would be it. Seemingly ordinary, the visuals completely belie the fact that the bars are awash in flavor—sweet, salty, toasty, malty, nutty—far removed from any packaged version or childhood memory. A few spoons of...
recipesgram.com
Quick Raspberry Cream Pies (15-Minute Recipe)
This is probably the perfect dessert – vegan, gluten-free, dairy-free, grain-free…simply amazing! You will get delicious raspberry cream pies just in 15-20 minutes! Surprise your kids with these mini tasty raspberries cream pies – they will love them – they are healthy and tasty!. Servings 12...
recipesgram.com
Italian Lemon Cake (15-Minute Recipe)
This Italian lemon cake is so rich and delicious – but very easy and simple to make! You will need just 16 minutes to prepare it, plus around 20 minutes to cook – so, the complete process will take you only 35 minutes. Your family or friends will definitely love it! Here is the recipe:
thecountrycook.net
Air Fryer Apple Hand Pies
Simple, delicious and only a handful of ingredients, these Air Fryer Apple Hand Pies are bursting with fall flavor and are fairly quick to prepare!. Fall is in the air and when that happens, I start busting out all my fall recipes. I have a lovely green apple tree in my backyard that has finally stared producing fruit. So, of course, I love to come up with fun new ways to use them. These Air Fryer Apple Hand Pies are quickly becoming one of my favorites. I don't even have to turn on the oven! These Hand Pies are filled with a sweet and tart homemade apple filling then they are covered with a simple cinnamon powdered sugar glaze. If you are looking for some amazing Fall treats and want to utilize your air fryer, then you have to make this Air Fryer Hand Pie recipe!
recipesgram.com
Key Lime Pie Bars (Quick Recipe)
These key lime pie bars look and taste amazing! Zesty, crunchy, and creamy at the same time – simply delicious! They are very easy to prepare and so delicious – perfect spring-summer dessert! Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. For the crust:. 30 squares or 15 graham cracker sheets.
The Daily South
Fried Apple Pies
Holding one of these sweet fried apple pies in your hand is a sure sign fall is near. The gently spiced filling balances tart apples. The crust is crisp but tender, and the sugar-cinnamon coating provides a lick-your-lips finish that's purely irresistible. While you could take a shortcut and use...
Hong Kong-Style French Toast Is A Delicious Twist On The Breakfast Classic
Hong Kong French toast is as simple to make as it is lavish to enjoy. What would be considered a breakfast dish in the U.S. is often served at tea houses and cafes as an all-day sweet menu item that’s especially popular at tea time. But you don’t have...
WGNtv.com
Dean shares recipe for baked apple cider donuts
Dean Richards shares his recipe for baked apple cider donuts. • 1/2 cup milk or buttermilk, at room temperature*. Reduce the apple cider: Stirring occasionally, simmer the apple cider in a small saucepan over low heat until you’re left with about 1/2 cup. Start checking at 10 minutes, 15 minutes, 20 minutes, etc until you have 1/2 cup. It takes about 20 minutes. If there are any spices or solids on top of your reduced apple cider, leave them. Set aside to cool for 10 minutes.
chilledmagazine.com
3 Miami Bars to Visit for Fall-Inspired Cocktails
Looking for the perfect place to celebrate the fall season?. Here are 3 Miami bars serving savory and spicy fall-inspired cocktails. Located in the heart of Wynwood, Mayami is the newest bar/restaurant that transports guest to ancient Maya Civilization. Their Mayan Revival architecture, Mediterranean cuisine with a Latin twist, Tulum atmosphere vibes, unique cocktails, insect infused Mezcal shots, and fire performances, this restaurant fits right in with the eccentric art of Wynwood.
Recipe: Pecan Pie Bars
If you're anything like me, sweets are a staple in your life. When this time of year rolls around one thing I always seem to crave is pie. This pecan bar recipe takes the classic pecan pie and turns it into bars that are perfect for gatherings. Something about being able to pick it up and bite into it without the use of a fork makes it more satisfying.
thespruceeats.com
Baked Brie in Puff Pastry
Nutrition Facts (per serving) (Nutrition information is calculated using an ingredient database and should be considered an estimate.) Baked brie in puff pastry (also called brie en croûte) is an elegant cheese appetizer, and you don't have to be a pro to prepare and bake it. You can throw this appetizer together in as little as 10 minutes—it's easy enough to make for a quick family snack and fancy enough for a holiday party or special event.
recipesgram.com
Chocolate Banana Peanut Butter Cream Pie
This banana peanut butter chocolate cream pie is a heavenly combination of flavors! It is so delicious and creamy! It is a very simple and easy to prepare the recipe and the final product looks amazing! You will need around 20 minutes to make it, plus around 3 hours to set. Here is the recipe:
Real Simple
Pumpkin Bread Trifle With Pepita Streusel
This is the official dessert of fall and it will have everyone raving. You’ll start by baking a simple loaf of pumpkin bread. Then an effortless streusel made with flour, sugar, butter, pumpkin pie spice, and pepitas bakes off in the oven for a delightful crunch. The glue that holds this easy trifle is the sweetened cream cheese and fluffy whipped cream that join forces to form layers of billowy clouds among the chunks of pumpkin bread and sprinklings of streusel. If you don’t have a trifle dish, use a large bowl or glass jars for individual servings.
chilledmagazine.com
Countdown to National Mezcal Day with Bozal Mezcal
It’s our official countdown to National Mezcal Day with Bozal Mezcal. More popular than ever, Mezcal is the spirit adding a bit of smoke and spice to cocktails these days. Traditionally made, craft spirits are consistently sought after by today’s consumers and mezcal fits the bill. It’s often hand-crafted in single villages and passed down by generations of families who use traditional production methods.
Epicurious
Chocolate Doberge Cake
Active Time 1 hour 30 minutes Total Time 3 hours 55 minutes. As a self-proclaimed chocolate enthusiast, I must say that the chocolate version of Doberge is one of my favorite cake recipes. The sponge requires 18 eggs—that’s not a typo—coming together in one very tall, stunning cake that’s often a part of any celebration in New Orleans. You’ll need a 7-quart stand mixer or very large mixing bowl.
Benjamina Ebuehi’s recipe for parsnip and orange scones
Every scone-lover needs a good base recipe. Once you’ve got that, it’s easy to switch up the flavours and experiment with different spices, fruits, flours and … vegetables. Yes, you read that right. In an effort to find ways of using my veg box parsnips in something other than a Sunday roast, I found they work beautifully in scones, bringing an earthy nuttiness to enliven the classic recipe.
12tomatoes.com
Angel Pecan Pie
When you think of pecan pie, you probably think of the sweet and sticky pecan halves lined up in a flaky crust but Angel Pecan Pie is very different type of pecan pie. See, there’s no traditional pastry crust and the filling doesn’t contain any pecans at all… because they’re right there in the crust! (There’s also cracker crumbs and whipped egg whites and a few other fun tricks. You’ll see.)
shorelocalnews.com
Apple recipes that will make you feel cozy to your core
It’s apple season. The underdog fruit of autumn (can you guess what the most popular fruit of fall might be? Hint: it’s orange) is back with its crunchy texture and sour-sweet flavor. From apple picking to apple cider doughnuts coated in cinnamon sugar, make sure to take advantage of the seasonal fruit until the end of its prime time on October 31st. Apples as an ingredient can be incredibly warm and comforting, offering a rustic feel to any meal. Looking to surprise your kids with after-school treats? Or maybe cook up something special with your significant other? Here are four apple recipes to ring in the harvest season:
Food & Wine
Apple Flambé Pie
Apple cider and a combination of fresh, cooked, and dried apples join forces in this stovetop apple pie filling enhanced with licorice-laced pops of toasted fennel seeds and fragrant orange zest. Just before serving, the pie is topped with flaming Calvados for an extra punch of apple flavor — or, if you'd like to play off the cinnamon in the pie, flambé using Fireball. (Stay classy!) You can make this pie with any prepared piecrust, but for an additional twist, pair it with a Sweet-and-Salty Pretzel and Waffle Cone Piecrust (pictured) — it's a great match for the caramel apple filling. Look for unsweetened cold-pressed apple cider in the refrigerated section of the grocery store. Shelf-stable cider is often heat-treated and will have a muted flavor. Any bourbon or brandy with an ABV of 40% or higher will work for flambéing.
