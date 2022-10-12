ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
9th Annual Houston AfriFEST – a Festival of African Arts, Culture and Entertainment

Houston, the most diverse city in the U.S. will again take center stage as it pays tribute to the continent of Africa. On Saturday, October 22, 2022 the Nigerian American Multicultural Council (NAMC) will host its 9th annual Houston AfriFEST – a festival of African arts, culture, and entertainment from noon to 7:00 p.m. on the grounds of the Houston Baptist University, located at 7502 Fondren Rd., Houston, TX 77074.
KHOU

Houston Botanic Garden Lightscape returns for the holidays

HOUSTON — Looking for something to do during the holidays in town? The Houston Botanic Gardens has you covered!. The internationally acclaimed Lightscape will return for 2022, featuring newer light installations as well as bringing back some of last year's favorites. More than 80% of the displays for this year will be brand new and be set to seasonal music along a winding path in the Garden.
KHOU

Study: The ground is gradually sinking in some Houston neighborhoods

HOUSTON — A University of Houston analysis of water and oil wells in the Houston metro has uncovered gradual sinking of the ground, causing significant problems for neighborhoods. This is happening in some of the area’s fastest-growing suburbs, like Katy, Spring, The Woodlands, Fresno and Mont Belvieu. Groundwater,...
papercitymag.com

Swanky New Montrose Tattoo Studio Changes the Way You’ll Look at Body Ink — The Wonders of Ephemeral

Ephemeral specializing in tattoos that disappear within a year or so has opened its first Texas outpost in Montrose. (Photo by Cesar Rubio c/o Ephemeral Tattoo) I have long had the fantasy of having a Chanel camellia tattooed on my derriere, but never had the nerve to make the leap. Plus, the image of a stereotypical scroungy tattoo parlor was more than a bit off putting. Well, no more “scroungy tattoo parlor” excuses. And no longer any worries of an ex-lover’s name inked across your upper arm lasting forever.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

R.I.P. LEWANDA SULLIVAN

A dear friend passed away yesterday. One of the best editors at ABC 13 for the past 24 years. Passed away Wednesday afternoon at Houston Methodist Hospital after a brief illness. Here’s when she won the Emmy Award in the Texas Heritage category. Was very active in animal rescues. She will be missed.
Hyperallergic

The Offhand Beauty of Houston’s Third Ward

“Photographs act as vehicles of litigation against the slippage of the tightly bound spool of memory,” writes Garry Reece, in an essay that concludes Beautiful, Still. (2022, Mack Books), a monograph by photographer Colby Deal documenting the Third Ward neighborhood of Houston, where Deal grew up, and where his grandmother continues to live today. He began photographing Third Ward in 2013, returning repeatedly to reinforce his relationship with the community as reciprocal, longstanding, and sincere.
