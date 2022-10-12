Read full article on original website
#stallionnightlive | Houston’s Megan Thee Stallion to host and musical guest on ‘hot girl’ “SNL”
Megan Thee Stallion is hosting SNL this weekend #stallionnightlive
9th Annual Houston AfriFEST – a Festival of African Arts, Culture and Entertainment
Houston, the most diverse city in the U.S. will again take center stage as it pays tribute to the continent of Africa. On Saturday, October 22, 2022 the Nigerian American Multicultural Council (NAMC) will host its 9th annual Houston AfriFEST – a festival of African arts, culture, and entertainment from noon to 7:00 p.m. on the grounds of the Houston Baptist University, located at 7502 Fondren Rd., Houston, TX 77074.
Beloved Hot Dog Joint Quietly Shutters Yet Another Texas Location
"We made the difficult decision to permanently close this location."
Eat of the Week: A popular Houston soul food restaurant's saucy oxtails
There's one dish you can't leave without ordering at Esther's Cajun Cafe in Garden Oaks.
Tacos y Más: When Mexican food and barbecue worlds united in Monterrey
Texas pitmasters flocked to Mexico to join taqueros in the city's first-ever BBQ festival.
Houston Botanic Garden Lightscape returns for the holidays
HOUSTON — Looking for something to do during the holidays in town? The Houston Botanic Gardens has you covered!. The internationally acclaimed Lightscape will return for 2022, featuring newer light installations as well as bringing back some of last year's favorites. More than 80% of the displays for this year will be brand new and be set to seasonal music along a winding path in the Garden.
Dutch Bros Planning Multiple Houston-Area Locations
More options will soon be available for those looking for coffee and energy drinks, smoothies, and more.
Things to do in Houston this weekend, October 14 - 16: Events, festivals, concerts & more
HOUSTON - Head out into Houston and beyond this weekend for fall festivals, Halloween fun, live music and more. Here's a look at just some of the things to do in the Houston area this weekend!. Conroe Catfish Cajun Festival. The Conroe Cajun Catfish Festival is back for its 33rd...
Houston’s Largest Japanese Festival Returns in November With More Than 30 Food Vendors
Houston’s Tokyo Night Festival, one of the country’s largest celebrations of Japanese culture and community, will return to the city this November, with a two-day showcase of more than 30 food and drink vendors that will serve up their interpretations of Japanese cuisine. Featured restaurants and food and...
'No one says no to a good idea': Inside Houston Chronicle's Top 100 restaurants, Houston food scene
ABC13 Jonathan Bruce talked to the Houston Chronicle food editor to discuss everything from Japanese spots to Barbeque joints in this years Top 100 Restaurants list.
Study: The ground is gradually sinking in some Houston neighborhoods
HOUSTON — A University of Houston analysis of water and oil wells in the Houston metro has uncovered gradual sinking of the ground, causing significant problems for neighborhoods. This is happening in some of the area’s fastest-growing suburbs, like Katy, Spring, The Woodlands, Fresno and Mont Belvieu. Groundwater,...
Some of Houston’s fastest-growing suburbs are sinking, study finds
The growing suburbs of Houston are sinking faster than the city itself and that could lead to increased risks of flooding and shaking in those areas, according to researchers.
Surfing paradise lagoon rides into Houston promising ocean-perfect waves, beach fun, and more
Skip the trip to Hawaii. A world-class surf destination is coming to Generation Park, promising ocean-perfect waves, beach fun, and more.
'Seemed to lose it' | Cyclist records dangerous encounter with enraged driver on Houston street
HOUSTON — A Houston cyclist is sharing a video of a close call on one of the city’s busiest roads to raise awareness of aggressive driving. Alex Maldonado and other cyclists told KHOU 11 News that they’re frustrated after seeing recent headlines about cyclists being hit, including one fatally on a group ride.
Swanky New Montrose Tattoo Studio Changes the Way You’ll Look at Body Ink — The Wonders of Ephemeral
Ephemeral specializing in tattoos that disappear within a year or so has opened its first Texas outpost in Montrose. (Photo by Cesar Rubio c/o Ephemeral Tattoo) I have long had the fantasy of having a Chanel camellia tattooed on my derriere, but never had the nerve to make the leap. Plus, the image of a stereotypical scroungy tattoo parlor was more than a bit off putting. Well, no more “scroungy tattoo parlor” excuses. And no longer any worries of an ex-lover’s name inked across your upper arm lasting forever.
R.I.P. LEWANDA SULLIVAN
A dear friend passed away yesterday. One of the best editors at ABC 13 for the past 24 years. Passed away Wednesday afternoon at Houston Methodist Hospital after a brief illness. Here’s when she won the Emmy Award in the Texas Heritage category. Was very active in animal rescues. She will be missed.
A 1930s River Oaks home paved the way for this iconic Houston restaurant group
Houston's Backstreet Cafe has hosted thousands of diners, but was once occupied by single family.
4 Texas restaurants ranked in top 25 best in America in 2022: report
When it comes to eating lunch or any meal for that matter, you could make a sandwich at home, or heat up a frozen section meal, but there's nothing quite like heading out to eat some top-notch restaurant-quality food.
It happened here: See spots in Houston where notorious crimes occurred, remembering the darkness that endures
HOUSTON – Houston has its share of modern-day crimes that we’ll always remember, but if you reach back into so-called simpler times, the same bizarre cruelty surfaces, from a child torturer in the Heights to a serial killer dumping women onto a desolate League City field. It tragically really happened here.
The Offhand Beauty of Houston’s Third Ward
“Photographs act as vehicles of litigation against the slippage of the tightly bound spool of memory,” writes Garry Reece, in an essay that concludes Beautiful, Still. (2022, Mack Books), a monograph by photographer Colby Deal documenting the Third Ward neighborhood of Houston, where Deal grew up, and where his grandmother continues to live today. He began photographing Third Ward in 2013, returning repeatedly to reinforce his relationship with the community as reciprocal, longstanding, and sincere.
