A new STEM-based school program is teaching kindergarteners how to use robots
When we think back on our kindergarten days, most of us remember the uncomplicated things like picture books, recess, and nap time. But now, a new tech challenge is bringing 21st century skills to kids as young as four. And while that might not be the kindergarten you remember, experts say it’s the best way to prepare young students for the future.
How To Drive Learner Engagement Through The Roof With Video-Based Learning
From selecting the right video format to adopting the most effective strategy, this eBook will show you how to leverage video-based learning in your training programs using a Learning and Performance Ecosystem-based approach. Why You Should Leverage Video Based Learning. 5 Amazing eLearning Video Strategies to Keep Your Digital Learners...
A fulfilling career in veterinary social work
During a dvm360® interview, Angie Arora, MSW, RSW, outlines the most rewarding aspects of her line of work. In a dvm360® interview, Atlantic Coast Veterinary Conference (ACVC) faculty member Angie Arora, MSW, RSW, highlights that as a social worker she empowers veterinary professionals to lead their best lives inside and outside the clinic by providing them invaluable tools.
Master Python Programming With Hundreds Off This Training Bundle
You don't need to drop thousands on pricey university courses to the get professional training and hands-on experience you need to take your IT career to the next level. Online courses are a convenient and affordable alternative that allow you to work at your own pace and from the comfort of your own home.
Teens Can Earn While They Learn Thanks to WIOA Programs in Their High Schools
LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 20, 2022-- When students are given the opportunity to learn something they can apply in real life, they are more engaged in school and perform better academically 1. This is one reason why Learn4Life, a network of 85+ public high schools, integrates Workforce Innovation Opportunity Act (WIOA) partnerships into its learning model. This allows students to prepare for jobs by developing professional skills, land paid internships and earn high school credits while achieving industry-recognized certificate. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220920005417/en/ Learn4Life student Aaliyah M. speaks to the public as a brand ambassador in a paid internship with WIOA program partner Access, Inc. (Photo: Business Wire)
Teaching self-regulation at an early stage has a positive effect on children’s later educational success
A study by the universities of Zurich and Mainz has shown that teaching children how to manage their attention and impulses in primary school has a positive long-term effect on their later educational success. Self-regulation, i.e., the ability to manage attention, emotions and impulses, as well as to pursue individual...
Resource program for students focuses on academic goals
While on maternity leave in 2021, Jasmine Rivero, a former bilingual kindergarten teacher at Deasy Elementary School, reflected on her family, motherhood, and her time at the school from 2015 to 2018. The time she spent reflecting on her life led to the creation of her now one-year-old program, Creative...
Bridging the gap between art and science for better health
The myth that people are either right-brain dominant (creative and artistic) or left-brain dominant (logical, good at math, etc.) is just that – a myth. The truth is, we only have one brain – and the corpus callosum joins the left and right cerebral hemispheres because they are meant to work together. Numerous examples of people have excelled in both the sciences and arts.
Leading like a scientist: Microsoft’s Jaime Teevan on the new mindset for the future of work
Success as a leader in the new era of work requires not just empathy but also a willingness to experiment. In other words, it requires a scientist’s mindset. That was the message from Jaime Teevan, Microsoft chief scientist and technical fellow, during her talk Oct. 6 at the GeekWire Summit, drawing from Microsoft research into issues including the impact of remote work on productivity, and the disconnect between leaders and employees in the transition to hybrid work.
Rethinking education: the programs for children too distressed to attend school
As a year 10 coordinator in 2013, high school teacher Craig Hildebrand-Burke began to clock an increasing number of student absences at his school. As he began to contact families, he soon realised that school refusal was becoming “a major presenting issue” for the year 10 cohort at his co-ed Catholic high school in Melbourne’s eastern suburbs.
Digital transformation in construction industry requires more support, study shows
In recent years, the engineering and construction industries have been exploring the use of digital technologies to boost productivity and improve safety, quality, and sustainability. However, digital transformation in this industry has been slow compared to other sectors due to certain obstacles. In a paper recently published in the journal...
Online Ph.D. in Computer Science Programs – A Compete Guide
Computer Science is a field of study constantly changing and vastly increasing Especially as technology and data develop rapidly. For those with a strong passion for research, mathematics, and computing, an online PhD in computer science is a great step to success. Becoming an expert in this field and pursuing a high-level degree gives you a competitive edge in your career path..
Cinema8’s Innovative Platform Allows Businesses In Diverse Sectors To Create Perfect Interactive Videos Easily
The company democratizes the process allowing businesses to reach more potential customers easily. Cinema8, a DIY interactive video-making platform, is revolutionizing how businesses produce content for their target markets. They turn any video or 360° video into an interactive and immersive experience with a completely no code, drag-and-drop environment. Entrepreneurs with zero experience and no budget to hire an in-house team can quickly produce high-quality interactive videos at a fraction of the cost.
Professors featured on Google certificate courses
Google is introducing a new way for learners to continue their education after completing one of the tech giant’s career certificates — this time with instruction from university professors. Students who have completed a Google career certificate in IT support, digital marketing and e-commerce, data analytics, project management,...
What Courses Do You Take in a Business Management Program?
During a business management program, you'll take core and advanced classes. Business management courses emphasize analytical thinking, decision-making, and communication. You can focus your coursework by choosing a concentration. Courses blend theoretical and practical knowledge to prepare you for the workforce. Did you know that business is the most popular...
Marketing professional Christen Rochon credits mentorship as a key to success
Christen Rochon is an accomplished advertising and marketing professional with over 20 years of print, broadcast, and digital media expertise. She develops integrated marketing programs that increase brand awareness and deliver strategic marketing results. Rochon shared business tips and her proudest achievements with rolling out. What do you consider your...
Absenteeism has soared. Schools need to dive deeper to understand why
Alarms are going off nationwide about absenteeism.Many more students than usual missed big chunks of school during the pandemic, with some school districts seeing their chronic absenteeism rates double.That metric, which looks at the share of students who missed 10% or more of the school year, is an important one. But it doesn’t offer any insight into why a student missed so much class — especially important in a period when students...
Supporting Hand Hygiene in Schools
Gracie Hornsby is a PhD candidate and Knight-Hennessy Scholar in Civil & Environmental Engineering at Stanford University, U.S., and is working with local stakeholders in Uttar Pradesh, India, to enable children to practice good hand hygiene at school. As I walk through my day at Stanford University, I might encounter...
Working alongside robots may increase job burnout and workplace incivility
Working alongside robots may contribute to job burnout and workplace incivility, but self-affirmation techniques could help alleviate fears about being replaced by these machines, according to research published by the American Psychological Association. Researchers found that workers in the U.S. and parts of Asia feel job insecurity from robots, even...
USPA Nationwide Security Introduces America’s First Responsive AI Security Training Program
“Albina from USPA Nationwide Security holds her Diploma from their AI Training Program”. Using its fully responsive artificial intelligence technology, USPA Nationwide Security trains security personnel and fire guards. With AI continuously acquiring new knowledge, cutting-edge courses combine programmed rules and human-like instincts to enhance learning. Using its fully responsive...
