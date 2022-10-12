ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benton County, WA

It took 22 years, but Center Parkway 'punch through' has started

A critical connection between Kennewick and Richland is being built after more than two decades of planning and litigation. Center Parkway is being extended across a Port of Benton-owned railroad track near Columbia Center mall. When the two sides connect, motorists will be able to drive from Gage Boulevard in Kennewick to Tapteal Drive in Richland.
KENNEWICK, WA
"Frightly News:" Curfman's Massive Corn Maze

TOPPENISH, Wash.- Curfman's Massive Corn Maze in Toppenish offers spooky fall fun for the whole family all October long. Navigate the massive haunted corn maze, then enjoy some s'mores around a fire pit. Food is also available for purchase.
TOPPENISH, WA
Truck vs bus crash in Pasco injures four workers

PASCO, Wash. - A bus and pickup truck collided around the Sagemoor Road and Taylor Flats Road intersection around 7:50 p.m. on October 14. The unmarked bus had 38 adult H-2A workers inside, the truck had two people inside, according to the Benton County Sheriff's Office. The cause of the...
PASCO, WA
Winner announced for 2022 Mid-Columbia Duck Race

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — The winner of the 2022 Rotary Mid-Columbia Duck Race was announced October 14 by Toyota of Tri-Cities staff, awarding DGR Grant Construction representatives with a new 2022 Toyota Tacoma Dbl Cab Shortbed truck. They'll be presented the truck in a special ceremony at the dealership at 11 a.m. on October 18.
TRI-CITIES, WA
No threats to Kennewick's St. Joseph School, students released out of caution

KENNEWICK – St. Joseph's Catholic School students were released early Friday after police said a school with the same name in Utah received some threats of violence. Kennewick Police Sergeant James Scott said Utah authorities contacted Kennewick police just before noon Friday after they found a threat to a St. Joseph School in their area. Authorities said the threat may...
KENNEWICK, WA
Pasco aquatics center has target opening date

January 2023 and October 2024. Those are the dates to keep in mind as Pasco moves to build a $40 million, voter-approved aquatics center and possible community center. January 2023 is when a two-tenths of a percent sales tax kicks in to pay for the center. Pasco's sales tax rate rises to 8.9 cents per dollar from 8.7 cents. The increase adds 20 cents to a $100 purchase.
PASCO, WA
2 local women injured in rollover crash near Pasco

PASCO, Wash. — A Hayden woman and a Spokane woman were both injured in a crash north of Pasco late Wednesday night. The Washington State Patrol said they were driving northbound on Highway 395 when they started to veer off the road. The driver, 54-year-old Tina Ohagan, then overcorrected and rolled the car. Ohagan and her passenger were both injured...
PASCO, WA
BLM lifting fire restritions in Eastern Washington

SPOKANE, Wash. – Fire restrictions are being lifted on public lands in Eastern Washington.  The Bureau of Land Management will formally lift the restrictions in Adams, Asotin, Benton, Chelan, Columbia, Douglas, Ferry, Franklin, Garfield, Grant, Kittitas, Klickitat, Lincoln, Okanogan, Pend Oreille, Spokane, Stevens, Walla Walla, Whitman and Yakima Counties on Friday.  Caution is still advised at all times for people...
SPOKANE, WA
New coffee shop aims to become the Tri-City's new favorite

An entrepreneurial couple and an experienced coffee shop leader plan to create the new "it" coffee chain in the Tri-Cities. The key ingredients to make it a success? An experienced staff. Quality coffee. Locally-made breakfast foods from Tsp Bake Shop and El Fat Cat Grill. Top-notch customer service.
PASCO, WA
Northwest Harvest's new Yakima facility can store up to 20,000 pallets of food

YAKIMA, Wash. — Northwest Harvest CEO Thomas Reynolds said more families are facing food insecurity now than during the height of the pandemic, which is a concern for people's physical and mental health. "Food insecurity is not just a challenge of missing meals," Reynolds said. "When you're worried about where the next meal might come from, or if you're going...
YAKIMA, WA
ABOUT

98.3 The Key plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

