Yakima is still in a sellers market but things could change soon says Cory Bemis owner of Yakima's John L. Scott Realty. He says while the median home sales price is currently $350,000 information is changing rapidly. For example Bemis says "the monthly median sales price peaked in July at $375,000. It dipped to $357,000 in August, and fell further to $330,000 in September. $330K is the lowest monthly median sales price we have had since January of 2022, when the median was at $322,500."

YAKIMA, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO