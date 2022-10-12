Read full article on original website
Doing These 9 Things In Yakima Valley Definitely Makes You a Jerk
We all lose our temper from time to time but some people living in the Yakima Valley seem to live with their "Jerk Mode" activated all the time! Rude behavior is displayed constantly, whether we are driving on the road, shopping in a store, or even sitting at home commenting on the post section of a website!
4 Funny Waterpark Themes That Would Be Great for Yakima!
For a moment let's imagine that anything is possible, including the following details about funny waterpark themes for the Yakima Valley. At the conclusion of the list feel free to add your own theme to the poll and hope that at some point all our waterpark dreams come true!. Hop...
Is this the Perfect Spot in Yakima for a Dave and Busters?
Yakima had been fiending for a Dave and Busters long before we arrived. the franchise is a massive success around the country, so why not in Yakima? Some argue that they haven't found the right spot, and others claim they don't see a point in expanding to the Yakima Valley.
"Frightly News:" Curfman's Massive Corn Maze
TOPPENISH, Wash.- Curfman's Massive Corn Maze in Toppenish offers spooky fall fun for the whole family all October long. Navigate the massive haunted corn maze, then enjoy some s'mores around a fire pit. Food is also available for purchase.
FOX 11 and 41
Winner announced for 2022 Mid-Columbia Duck Race
TRI-CITIES, Wash. — The winner of the 2022 Rotary Mid-Columbia Duck Race was announced October 14 by Toyota of Tri-Cities staff, awarding DGR Grant Construction representatives with a new 2022 Toyota Tacoma Dbl Cab Shortbed truck. They’ll be presented the truck in a special ceremony at the dealership at 11 a.m. on October 18.
Want Delicious Halloween Harvest Fun in Ellensburg and Toppenish?
Halloween is on a Monday this year. This means that in addition to the traditional trick-or-treating on Monday, October 31st, there will be plenty of events, parties, and frightfully good times to be had throughout Central Washington during the weekend leading up to the big day. Ellensburg Trick or Treat...
Have You Seen This Crazy Sign on a Reader Board in Yakima?
Have You Seen This Crazy Sign on a Reader Board in Yakima?. When was the last time you saw a crazy sign on a reader board that was so funny you couldn't help but laugh out loud?. That happened to me just the other day. I had just left the...
Yakima, October 15 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Yakima. The West Valley High School football team will have a game with Eisenhower High School on October 14, 2022, 19:00:00. The Eisenhower High School football team will have a game with West Valley High School on October 14, 2022, 19:00:00.
Who Taught You How to Cook and When? We Asked, You Answered
We asked and you answered, Yakima Valley: Who taught you how to cook?. The question came up when it started to sink in that the post-covid pandemic rise in groceries and restaurant meals is never going back down. It has become pretty expensive to eat out anymore, let alone go shopping for a few ingredients to make dinner!
What’s Your Favorite Vehicle Yakima? Shout-Out Your Favorite Lot
Having access to a vehicle is fantastic. If you're lucky to be a part of the crowd that cruises through town without the check engine light on, bully for you! Most of us have experienced some sort of car trouble and due to a recent incident, I've taken to the streets to get two questions answered.
There’s a Hop-Infused Tea that Nobody Outside Leavenworth Knows About… Until Now
Yakima's Fresh Hop Ale Festival was one for the record books. Such a great event and gathering of so many cool people, great food, fantastic music and, of course, great, local beers. Of course they had non-beer options including wine but one company that caught my eye was one a non-alcoholic Oolong Hop Tea from Blewett Brewing.
Chili Cook-Off Planned to Help Yakima Valley Pet Rescue
A popular chili cook-off is back this month that helps fund Yakima Valley Pet Rescue and Adoption Center. The YVPR Chili Cook-Off event is set for October 15 in the Modern Living Building at Yakima's State Fair Park. Tickets are available now at yvpr.org. If you attend you'll get all you can eat chili, cornbread, nachos, hot dogs and dessert. Plus you'll have a chance to name a winner in the chili cook-off by judging the best recipe.
New coffee shop aims to become the Tri-City’s new favorite
An entrepreneurial couple and an experienced coffee shop leader plan to create the new “it” coffee chain in the Tri-Cities. The key ingredients to make it a success? An experienced staff. Quality coffee. Locally-made breakfast foods from Tsp Bake Shop and El Fat Cat Grill. Top-notch customer service.
Love Rescuing Animals Yakima? It’s the 17th Annual Chili Cook-Off
Do you love chili? Yakima Valley Pet Rescue is hosting its 17th Annual Chili cook-off located on the Yakima fairgrounds and you're invited! This is an all-ages event where you get to taste, vote, and raise money for a great cause this Saturday! Are you in?. Let's Eat Chili!. From...
Why This Is My Favorite Scenic Fall Drive In Beautiful Washington State
If your mental picture of Washington only includes rain, grunge, or the gum wall, it’s time you were introduced to the rest of the state. While I’m not suggesting Seattle doesn’t have its place as a travel-worthy spot on your list of places to see, there’s a whole lot of Washington outside of Seattle.
Yakima Mission Hoping You’ll Remember Homeless on Thanksgiving
Imagine going without a Thanksgiving meal? Many who are homeless in Yakima face that possibility but the Yakima Union Gospel Mission is hoping to help a lot of people during the upcoming holiday. Mission Executive Director Mike Johnson it only takes $2.07 to provide a hot, nourishing meal at the Mission.
Yakima Home Sales Still Strong This Fall
Yakima is still in a sellers market but things could change soon says Cory Bemis owner of Yakima's John L. Scott Realty. He says while the median home sales price is currently $350,000 information is changing rapidly. For example Bemis says "the monthly median sales price peaked in July at $375,000. It dipped to $357,000 in August, and fell further to $330,000 in September. $330K is the lowest monthly median sales price we have had since January of 2022, when the median was at $322,500."
$4,000 worth of equipment stolen from farm in rural Yakima County
SUNNYSIDE, Wash. — Thousands of dollars worth of farming equipment was stolen from a rural stretch of Yakima County near Outlook by a group of suspects in a pickup truck. According to a social media alert from the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office, the theft in question had a property in the Outlook/Sunnyside area. Thieves were spotted on the farm’s security...
Yakima Officers Stopping Lots of Drivers During Emphasis Patrols
Yakima Police continue emphasis patrols around the city to slow drivers and prevent serious crashes by drivers running red lights. The patrols are a direct result of a rash of serious and fatal crashes reported in the city over the last 6 to 8 months. "The culture of anything goes on Yakima streets must change." The words from Yakima Police Chief Matthew Murray in a recent letter to the community talking about challenges facing the city and the police department when it comes to Yakima traffic.
Streetside RV ordinance approved for Wenatchee
WENATCHEE — Without debate or discussion, the Wenatchee City Council last night adopted new laws to remove parked recreational vehicles from city streets. Officials say RVs have become a nuisance in the city, particularly those used as shelter by homeless motorists. The two new ordinances prohibit on-street parking of RVs unless they’re being loaded or unloaded, and grant authority to the city to tow away any derelict vehicle.
