The Natchitoches Central Chiefs faced the Benton Tigers for their homecoming match last Friday, Oct. 7 at Turpin Stadium. Natchitoches Central football players, along with students, honored football player #12, Robert Walker, with T-shirts and banners. Walker, 16, who was in a fatal UTV accident two weeks ago, was a beloved member of the team and will be missed by his coaches, teachers and friends at Natchitoches Central.

NATCHITOCHES, LA ・ 23 HOURS AGO