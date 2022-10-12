Read full article on original website
Natchez Democrat
Area schools need wins to bounce back, keep playoff hopes alive
NATCHEZ — While both Cathedral High School and Vidalia High School need wins this Friday night to keep their playoff hopes alive, Ferriday High School is looking to bounce back after a stunning loss at home last week. Silliman Institute at Cathedral. NATCHEZ — The Cathedral High School Green...
1039thebulldog.com
LCC football Cougars not playing tonight
The LCC football Cougars have an open date with no game this week. The next game for the Cougars will be next Friday October 21st when they travel to Paintsville to battle Johnson Central for the regular season district title. Both teams are unbeaten in class 4A District 8.
Natchitoches Times
Natchitoches Central clawed by Benton Tigers in Homecoming game; School mourning loss of #12, Robert Walker
The Natchitoches Central Chiefs faced the Benton Tigers for their homecoming match last Friday, Oct. 7 at Turpin Stadium. Natchitoches Central football players, along with students, honored football player #12, Robert Walker, with T-shirts and banners. Walker, 16, who was in a fatal UTV accident two weeks ago, was a beloved member of the team and will be missed by his coaches, teachers and friends at Natchitoches Central.
Natchez Democrat
Vikings top Hornets to snap losing skid
VIDALIA — The Vidalia High School Vikings snapped a two-game losing streak thanks to contributions from their offensive line and their defense in a 26-6 homecoming win over the Rayville High School Hornets last Friday night in an LHSAA District 2-2A game. The crowd at Dee Faircloth Viking Stadium...
Germantown volleyball storms past Hernando, into MHSAA 6A State Semifinals
MADISON — Germantown is moving on to the 6A State Semifinals. Behind a stellar defensive performance and the play of DeAndrea McMillian, Diana Wells and Darby Dew, the Lady Mavericks defeated Hernando 3-0 (25-11, 25-17, 25-8) in the Third Round of the MHSAA Class 6A Volleyball playoffs Tuesday ...
