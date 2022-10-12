Read full article on original website
Georgia Bowhunter Watches Dinosaur-Sized Alligator Plop Down Right On Top Of His Corn Pile
Imagine waking up at the crack of dawn to get out to the woods, hoping you bag the biggest buck of your life. After a couple hours, you can’t find anything within range, but then you start to feel the damn deer stand begin to shake, and you see something ginormous walking your direction off in the distance…
The most dangerous and enigmatic creature found in North Carolina.
The most dangerous and enigmatic creature found in North CarolinaChris F/Pexels. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only. The most dangerous and enigmatic creature found in North Carolina.
Giant frog the "size of human baby" leaves internet stunned
Jimmy Hugo, the owner of a timber milling operation, clicked a picture of a young boy holding a gigantic frog as big as a human baby. Villagers in the Solomon Islands were astonished after seeing the huge frog.
Look: Arctic fox found scratching at Tennessee woman's door
Animal rescuers in Tennessee said they are now caring for an exotic fox that was found scratching at a resident's backdoor to be let inside.
Atlas Obscura
Beware the Wendigo, the Frostbitten Flesheater of North America’s Chilly Heartland
Cryptids of all kinds have long moved in the shadows across what’s now the United States, their legends preserved in Native American traditions that stretch from the Southwest to the Great Lakes and beyond. Acclaimed writer J.W. Ocker introduces us to some of these ancient terrors. Excerpted with permission from The United States of Cryptids: A Tour of American Myths and Monsters, by J. W. Ocker. Published by Quirk Books. All rights reserved.
Dinosaur-Like Reptile That Was Discovered In Arizona Now Has A New Name
The reptile was originally discovered in 2014 and now has a new name.
Alabama woman’s storage unit buy leads to bizarre find
An Alabama woman was surprised when she found cremated remains among the contents of an abandoned storage unit she purchased in an online auction. When she dug through the contents a little more thoroughly, she was shocked by what she found – a human fetus in a jar. The...
The mysterious history behind one of the most popular abandoned places in South Carolina
As we all know, the United States is a land of wide-open sky and amber waves of grain, but it's also a land of a million ghost stories, so today, we will learn about the mysterious story of one such place that was abandoned in this state.
Florida Man Pets Alligator With Help From Marshmallows
A Florida couple recently celebrated their 40th anniversary alongside a marshmallow-loving alligator in Louisiana’s bayou region. Hester Dolgin, a Florida resident, headed to LA with her husband to escape Hurricane Ian last month. As she shared with Storyful, they decided to take an airboat through the swamps outside of New Orleans. And it was there that the couple met the seemingly friendly reptile that was willing to do anything for a fluffy white snack.
Indiana Home Renovation Ends With Cat Behind Drywall
A home renovation fail in Noblesville, Indiana goes crazy viral. Last week Ashlin Hadden uploaded a TikTok about her bathroom DIY. I have to say, the backsplash surrounding the bathtub looks amazing. But there was one very serious problem. There was meowing coming from behind the wall. Hadden told Today.com...
Not So Motor City: Detroit Named One Of The Worst Cities In US To Drive In
While it may hold the nickname of Motor City, it can be a little bit of a headache to drive around in Detroit. And while most major cities have the advantage of being able to blame heavy traffic for the disadvantage of being "hard to navigate", Detroit instead faces every other problem possible without the long delays.
Can your boss fire you for refusing to turn your webcam on? If you live in the US, probably.
A worker at a Florida-based company fired for not turning on his webcam was awarded $73,000 by a Dutch court. Don't expect a similar ruling in the US.
No. 1 Alabama at No. 8 Tennessee: Live stream, date, time, odds, how to watch
The resurgent Volunteers, led by quarterback Hendon Hooker, will host SEC rival and the nation's top team, the Crimson Tide.
Cryptocurrency voters could impact midterm races in key battleground states: poll
Voters who either own crypto, or who are interested in purchasing it, could affect close races in key battleground states, new polling indicates.
Watch This Insanely Buff Kangaroo Arm Wrestle a Man in Texas
It’s one thing to get into an arm wrestle with another person, but an animal? That’s even very crazy to imagine, but some people have more than enough courage to face off against one of the strongest animals to ever exist- the kangaroo. These animals are known to get insanely buff – considering this, can you imagine them facing off against a human in arm wrestling? Insane, right?
