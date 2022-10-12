Katherine Paul’s gossamer indie rock as Black Belt Eagle Scout may sometimes sound light, but it has a steady force. Whether she’s examining the many forms of grief on her 2018 debut Mother of My Children or embracing community and unconditional love on 2019’s At The Party With My Brown Friends, Paul plumbs her most weighty experiences, grounding them in her perspective as a queer indigenous woman. Her first new song in three years, “Don’t Give Up,” is a hushed, sincere examination of her mental health and invaluable bond with nature. Her fingers sweeping against strings, Paul emphasizes how “slow, important love” has helped her resist existential pressure and find gratitude in survival: “You wanted a second chance at life/Well, you’re alive,” she sings. Heartfelt acoustics and gently gauzy instrumentation rise into a watery swell as she declares her own resilience; she honors the earthly support that “the land, the water, the sky” provide, trading in her acoustic guitar for swirling electric distortion. With the natural world on her side, and her feet planted on the ground, Katherine Paul takes a step towards strength.

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO