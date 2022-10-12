Read full article on original website
Related
‘To Know You’
“He must become greater; I must become less.” John 3:30 While doing some chores last weekend, I was listening to Castin
IFLScience
Old People’s Smell Is A Real Thing, But It’s Not Everyone’s Destiny
There is a widespread perception of old people having distinctive smell, expressed by less tactful children as, “grandpa smells funny”. Researchers decided to test if the scent was an intrinsic part of growing older, a product of the environment, or a trick of the mind. Although they found...
33 Of The Most Emotional, Heart-Wrenching TV Couple Scenes Ever
"I'm ready for this. I know you couldn't count on me before, but you can now! You can. Look, you know we're supposed to be together. I knew it the first time I saw you two years ago. And you know it too. I know you do."
Kindness 101: Students teach us all a lesson in friendship
As part of the ongoing series "Kindness 101," Steve Hartman and his kids are sharing stories built around themes of kindness and character and the people who've mastered both. His latest lesson is friendship.
KIDS・
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Narcissist in My Life Craved My Time and Energy
The sneaky ways a narcissist took what was most precious. Lies are the bloodline of a narcissist. Behind every toxic narcissist’s actions lies a burning desire to take what they feel they deserve. Besides, anything that they want is already theirs anyway (to them, at least).
Collider
'Smile's Ending Trades an Important Message For Cheap Scares
This article contains spoilers for the film Smile. Continue at your own risk. While Smile is a big-budget horror movie funded and developed to amass a big box office – and it probably will –, the film deals with sensitive subjects such as depression, trauma, and even suicide. Surprisingly, for most of its runtime, Smile has a positive view of mental health issues, preaching in favor of social acceptance and adequate medical care. Unfortunately, that’s what makes the movie’s ending so enraging. Because in the name of jump scares and a hook for a sequel, Smile contradicts its message and reinforces the twisted notion that there’s no beating trauma and suicide is inevitable.
programminginsider.com
‘Why Do You Drink Alcohol?’ Can You Answer This Question?
To sign up for our daily email newsletter, CLICK HERE. Why did you become an alcoholic? If you knew the real answer to this question, you wouldn’t need an AA meeting. Most alcoholics are unable to find the real reason for their alcohol disorder. They only know that they can’t stop drinking!
“Don’t Give Up”
Katherine Paul’s gossamer indie rock as Black Belt Eagle Scout may sometimes sound light, but it has a steady force. Whether she’s examining the many forms of grief on her 2018 debut Mother of My Children or embracing community and unconditional love on 2019’s At The Party With My Brown Friends, Paul plumbs her most weighty experiences, grounding them in her perspective as a queer indigenous woman. Her first new song in three years, “Don’t Give Up,” is a hushed, sincere examination of her mental health and invaluable bond with nature. Her fingers sweeping against strings, Paul emphasizes how “slow, important love” has helped her resist existential pressure and find gratitude in survival: “You wanted a second chance at life/Well, you’re alive,” she sings. Heartfelt acoustics and gently gauzy instrumentation rise into a watery swell as she declares her own resilience; she honors the earthly support that “the land, the water, the sky” provide, trading in her acoustic guitar for swirling electric distortion. With the natural world on her side, and her feet planted on the ground, Katherine Paul takes a step towards strength.
IN THIS ARTICLE
themindsjournal.com
Sometimes All She Wants Is To Vibe With Someone
Sometimes all she wants is to vibe with someone on a level she never thought possible. Listen to some music and have conversations deeper than the oceans. I am who I am because of me, not because of my trauma. If Little Girls Were Taught To Set Boundaries. All children...
Keeping it Together: Cheers to a new type of social drinking – no alcohol required
Cracking open a cold one is starting to include cracking down on alcohol consumption thanks to popular "sober" drink alternatives.
a-z-animals.com
Crow Spirit Animal Symbolism and Meaning
Crows are common birds found throughout the world. But did you know they are one of the most intelligent creatures on our planet? They use tools, mimic sounds, remember human faces, and engage in play and trickery. These birds are often used in tales and folklore and are associated with magic and mysticism. Most people view crows as a bad omen, but that’s not always true. Discover everything there is to know about the crow spirit animal, including what it symbolizes, the messages it brings, and whether it is indeed a bad omen.
Comments / 0