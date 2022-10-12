In Their Words: “When we first heard this demo we knew immediately we wanted to cut the song. It truly sums up today’s world and the ‘rat race’ that we all feel we’re caught up in from time to time. Sometimes there just aren’t enough hours in the day! We also heard Milom Williams on the lead vocal and really he tore it up! The pure drive and power in this song came together perfectly to support the lyric and we sure hope everyone enjoys it!” — Steve Wilson, Wilson Banjo Co.

