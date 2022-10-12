Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The World’s Oldest Dog Passes Away Aged 22Andrei TapalagaTaylors, SC
The Best North Carolina Town to Visit this HalloweenTravel MavenAsheville, NC
The mysterious history behind one of the most popular abandoned places in South CarolinaAlissa Rose
Pick-Your-Own Pumpkins at Nix Pumpkin PatchMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Hendersonville, NC
The Ongoing Agony of the Narcissistic Mother and the Highly Sensitive DaughterKelley A MurphyAsheville, NC
Related
WYFF4.com
South Carolina filmmaker holds premiere for final season of 'Isolation' series filmed in Upstate
SENECA, S.C. — Just in time for spooky season — A local filmmaker is set to premiere his final season of his project "Isolation: The Series." The final nine episodes of the series were filmed in the Upstate in areas like Walhalla, Anderson and Pendleton. The story revolves...
livability.com
Why People Are Flocking to Greenville, SC
Greenville locals have lots to love about this fast-growing yet still affordable city. Back in 2020, at the height of the pandemic, Adam Reitz and his wife were both laid off from their jobs and had the unique opportunity to scout out new cities where they could start their next chapter.
iheart.com
Two Bodies Found in Macon, AVL Passes Bag Ban, Arden Pawn Shop Raided
(Macon County, NC) -- The SBI is joining in on an investigation of two deaths in Macon County. Two people were found dead during a welfare check at a Mack Branch Road home on Monday. There's no word on a suspected cause for the deaths. The sheriff says they're in the preliminary stages of the investigation.
Black worker quits, sues after facility owner’s grandson spews slurs
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — How powerful is the N-word?. So powerful that multiple courts around the country have ruled that a single utterance by a supervisor is enough to establish a racially hostile work environment. “The N-word has a special place,” says UNC law professor Jeffrey Hirsch. “The courts are...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
my40.tv
Performers for 2022 Warren Haynes' Christmas Jam announced
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Some big names in rock are slated to be part of this year's Warren Haynes Presents Christmas Jam. Phil Lesh and Friends, Tyler Childers, Gov't Mule, Beth Hart, Brothers Osborne and Dinosaur Jr. are just some of the acts announced for the Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, show.
carolinaepicurean.com
Not a stretch – Tall John’s, Asheville’s next Best Restaurant?
To be sure, I’ll have to go to Tall John’s a few more times to make the proclaimation – “Asheville’s next Best Restaurant” permanent. If last night’s preview is any indication, there’s no question about it!. Food hasn’t surprised me in quite...
This Is The Best Korean Restaurant In South Carolina
Cheapism found the best Korean restaurants around the country, including this popular spot in South Carolina.
thebluegrasssituation.com
LISTEN: Wilson Banjo Co., “Tomorrow’s Coming Fast”
In Their Words: “When we first heard this demo we knew immediately we wanted to cut the song. It truly sums up today’s world and the ‘rat race’ that we all feel we’re caught up in from time to time. Sometimes there just aren’t enough hours in the day! We also heard Milom Williams on the lead vocal and really he tore it up! The pure drive and power in this song came together perfectly to support the lyric and we sure hope everyone enjoys it!” — Steve Wilson, Wilson Banjo Co.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kiddingaroundgreenville.com
Cider, Pumpkin Patches, Scarecrows, and Views Are All on These 5 Upstate, SC Fall Driving Routes!
If you’re overwhelmed by all the awesome things to do during fall in the Upstate, SC we’ve narrowed down five routes that include short hikes with amazing views, spots to get coffee and lunch, pumpkin patches, and corn mazes. Fall is an insanely busy time of year for...
my40.tv
Friday Football Frenzy: All your scores & highlights, 10-14-22
My40/WLOS — We’re on to week 9 of prep football action and tonight you’re in for a good one as the undefeated Rams of Hillcrest travel to Anderson to take on the 7-1 Yellow Jackets from T.L. Hanna. Pre-game starts at 7 pm on My40 with kick-off...
This Is The Best Pizza Place In North Carolina
Mashed searched the country for the best pizza place in each state, including this spot in North Carolina.
kiddingaroundgreenville.com
See Minerals Glow in the Dark at the Emerald Village Mine in Little Switzerland, NC
Did you know Emerald Village Mine has a cave where you can see minerals glow in the dark? If you’re looking for a bucket list adventure in Western North Carolina, the Black Light Tour at the Emerald Village mine near Little Switzerland, NC is it. Kidding Around’s Kristina took her kids for this unique experience and tells us about it.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
my40.tv
Defunding police: Candidates for Asheville mayor discuss their visions for the department
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — For more than two years, calls to cut police budgets have been made across the country. The polarizing defund the police movement unfolded following the death of George Floyd in 2020, when then-Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on Floyd’s neck for more than nine minutes, resulting in Floyd’s death.
saturdaydownsouth.com
South Carolina target, 4-star OL, reportedly decommits from Clemson
Four-star offensive tackle Zechariah Owens is re-opening his commitment after he had committed to Clemson in early July. The McDonough, Ga., product hasn’t listed a frontrunner, but On3 reported that he’s been looking into multiple programs and that South Carolina was among the contenders during the 1st round of the recruitment process.
hendersonville.com
Bearfootin’ Bear Auction Countdown Concludes on Saturday, October 15th
After a successful pivot from a traditional live auction to a virtual auction which raised more than $84,000 in 2020 and $100,000 in 2021, the Friends of Downtown Hendersonville continued the virtual bidding format in 2022, with 7 bears already purchased and the total raised over $96,000 with a week remaining.
my40.tv
Nearby residents say history being torn down as demolition on Charlotte St. continues
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The demolition of several homes along Charlotte Street in Asheville has raised the concern of local residents. The homes, located in the 100 block, were all built in the early 20th century and represented the architecture of the period. In recent years, the homes had...
my40.tv
Asheville defense attorney weighs in on 'gut punch' sentencing for Parkland shooter
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — More than four years after the Valentine’s Day massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, the shooter, 24-year-old Nikolas Cruz, has been spared from the death penalty. On Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, the 12 jurors recommended Cruz face life in prison instead of the...
WYFF4.com
Bricktop's is coming to downtown Greenville in old Brooks Brothers location
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Another new restaurant is coming to downtown Greenville. A sign on the window of the former Brooks Brothers location at 1 North Main St. says BrickTop's will open in Spring 2023. The plans for the new restaurant, which will include outdoor seating, were brought before the...
nctripping.com
How to Reach Wesser Bald Fire Tower in Franklin (+ Amazing Views at the Top!)
Disclaimer: This site uses demographic data, email opt-ins, display advertising, and affiliate links. Please visit our Disclosure and Privacy Policy pages for further explanation. Wesser Bald Fire Tower in Franklin (also near Bryson City) is a 30-foot tall decommissioned fire tower that you can reach via the Appalachian Trail or...
FOX Carolina
LOST DOG: Deputies looking for owners of dog found in Easley
EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the owners of a dog that was found on a highway in Easley. Deputies said they were able to rescue the Labrador Retriever, around 3 years old, from an immediate traffic hazard on Highway 135 near Fish Camp Road.
Comments / 0