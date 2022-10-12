ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saluda, NC

livability.com

Why People Are Flocking to Greenville, SC

Greenville locals have lots to love about this fast-growing yet still affordable city. Back in 2020, at the height of the pandemic, Adam Reitz and his wife were both laid off from their jobs and had the unique opportunity to scout out new cities where they could start their next chapter.
GREENVILLE, SC
iheart.com

Two Bodies Found in Macon, AVL Passes Bag Ban, Arden Pawn Shop Raided

(Macon County, NC) -- The SBI is joining in on an investigation of two deaths in Macon County. Two people were found dead during a welfare check at a Mack Branch Road home on Monday. There's no word on a suspected cause for the deaths. The sheriff says they're in the preliminary stages of the investigation.
MACON COUNTY, NC
my40.tv

Performers for 2022 Warren Haynes' Christmas Jam announced

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Some big names in rock are slated to be part of this year's Warren Haynes Presents Christmas Jam. Phil Lesh and Friends, Tyler Childers, Gov't Mule, Beth Hart, Brothers Osborne and Dinosaur Jr. are just some of the acts announced for the Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, show.
ASHEVILLE, NC
thebluegrasssituation.com

LISTEN: Wilson Banjo Co., “Tomorrow’s Coming Fast”

In Their Words: “When we first heard this demo we knew immediately we wanted to cut the song. It truly sums up today’s world and the ‘rat race’ that we all feel we’re caught up in from time to time. Sometimes there just aren’t enough hours in the day! We also heard Milom Williams on the lead vocal and really he tore it up! The pure drive and power in this song came together perfectly to support the lyric and we sure hope everyone enjoys it!” — Steve Wilson, Wilson Banjo Co.
WESTMINSTER, SC
saturdaydownsouth.com

South Carolina target, 4-star OL, reportedly decommits from Clemson

Four-star offensive tackle Zechariah Owens is re-opening his commitment after he had committed to Clemson in early July. The McDonough, Ga., product hasn’t listed a frontrunner, but On3 reported that he’s been looking into multiple programs and that South Carolina was among the contenders during the 1st round of the recruitment process.
CLEMSON, SC
nctripping.com

How to Reach Wesser Bald Fire Tower in Franklin (+ Amazing Views at the Top!)

Disclaimer: This site uses demographic data, email opt-ins, display advertising, and affiliate links. Please visit our Disclosure and Privacy Policy pages for further explanation. Wesser Bald Fire Tower in Franklin (also near Bryson City) is a 30-foot tall decommissioned fire tower that you can reach via the Appalachian Trail or...
FRANKLIN, NC
FOX Carolina

LOST DOG: Deputies looking for owners of dog found in Easley

EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the owners of a dog that was found on a highway in Easley. Deputies said they were able to rescue the Labrador Retriever, around 3 years old, from an immediate traffic hazard on Highway 135 near Fish Camp Road.
EASLEY, SC

