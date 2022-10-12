Hungry Horse News The Columbia Falls City Council approved two key contracts at its Sept. 19 meeting. The council approved a new contract with city manager Susan Nicosia. Nicosia will earn $105,635 for the fiscal year, which runs from July 1, 2002 to June 30, 2023. She received a 5% increase in salary over last year. The remainder of the contract did not change from the previous year. The council also approved a new three-year collective bargaining agreement with the Teamster’s Union. Under the new payscale, an entry-level employee will start out at $20.43 per hour. The very highest hourly wage would be $46.19 per hour, for a lead employee at 30 steps. The city will also contribute to health insurance monthly for each employee under its insurance plan. For single coverage, the city will contribute $704; employee and spouse, $1,405; employee children, $1,237 and family coverage contribution of $1,944 per month. The city will also provide a uniform allowance of $925 the first year, $975 in 2023 and $1,025 in 2024.

