Mitchell, Getts to square off in House District 3 race
By CHRIS PETERSON Hungry Horse News Two candidates will square off in the House District 3 Legislative race this November. The district covers the city of Columbia Falls, the North Fork and the Canyon all the way to Marias Pass. Incumbent Republican Braxton Mitchell is challenged by Democrat Andrea Getts. Braxton Mitchell Age: 22 Occupation: Works at Highland Site Services and Vandevanter Meats Education: Graduated from Columbia Falls High School in 2018, went to Flathead Valley Community College for two years. Mitchell said his No. 1 legislative priority this session is to return at least some of the $1.5 billion in state surplus revenue...
Limited hunting proposed for Bad Rock Wildlife Management Area
By CHRIS PETERSON Hungry Horse News The Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks Commission is expected to consider hunting regulations for the Bad Rock Canyon Wildlife Management Area near Columbia Falls. FWP staff is proposing limited access permit only for hunting. Archery season would open Thursday through Sunday (or Monday if it is a holiday) to archery equipment for all legal species, limited to two individuals/week awarded by lottery. General hunting and spring turkey seasons would open to youth ages 10–15 and hunters with a permit to hunt from a vehicle for all legal species, limited to one party/day, also awarded by lottery. The state...
Man accused of suspicion of trafficking fentanyl in Kalispell
A man was recently arrested in Flathead County on suspicion of trafficking fentanyl after thousands of pills were found inside a vehicle.
Nomad Meets Lincoln County Workers
Nomad's Clay Binford, left, talks with job seekers Stephen Hill, center, and Richard Hanson, Tuesday evening at the Flathead Valley Community College's Lincoln County campus in Libby. Nomad Global Communication Solutions, based in the Flathead Valley, held a job fair to determine the interest of workers in the area as the company considers opening a facility in Libby.
Flathead County Senate District 4
As for any campaign positions, I have the following statement, “I support the platform of the Montana Republican Party as currently written.”. John Fuller failed to respond to the remainder of this candidate issue survey. Kyle Waterman. Political party: Democratic. Birth date and age: 4/20/1975 - 47 Home: Kalispell.
Community events: Town meeting in Hungry Horse
Town meeting There will be a town meeting in Hungry Horse at the fire department Oct. 12 (today). There will be kids activities from 6 to 7 p.m. and a meeting from 7 to 8 p.m. Spaghetti dinner provided. Women meet Columbia Falls Women’s Connection will host a luncheon on Wednesday, Oct. 19 at 11:30 a.m. at the First Baptist Church located at 827 9th St West in Columbia Falls. Guest speakers will be Shirley Willis from Lighthouse Christian Home Cost is $10 and all women are welcome to attend. For reservations call Candy at 387-4119 or Janet at 892-3621 or email cfwomensconnection@yahoo.com by 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16. Please honor or cancel reservations. Affiliated with Stonecroft Ministries.
Yesterdays: Goats on Teakettle
70 years ago Oct. 10, 1952 A mountain goat came down off Teakettle Mountain to view the construction of the Anaconda Aluminum Co. plant. The goat came within 15 feet of a worker operating a crane on the mountain. Goats are no longer seen on the mountain. 60 years ago Oct. 12, 1962 Clearing and grubbing of the new Camas Road which would run from Apgar to the North Fork of the Flathead around the Apgar Range was underway. The road is a popular cutoff for North Fork travelers today. 50 years ago Oct. 13, 1972 Plum Creek announced it was building a new “particle board” plant called...
Legals for October, 12 2022
No. 1749 INVITATION TO BID Kalispell Schools District 5, 233 1st Ave East Kalispell, MT 59901 will receive sealed bids until 2:00 p.m., local time, October 27, 2022 for the Transportation & Maintenance Facility, Kalispell, Montana. All bids should be mailed and received or delivered by the above time to the District Office, 233 1st Ave East Kalispell, MT 59901. Bids will be opened and read publicly after bid submission deadline. The work consists of supplying and installing furniture. The drawings and specifications divide the work into two (2) buildings and an Alternate #1. Bidders should submit bids that...
Rocky Road Work
Usually, when I fail to write a column it is because nothing of importance has happened on the North Fork and I have not prepared a story about North Fork history. That was not the cause this time. There were actually several reasons this is time. Two important, maybe vital, issues that could impact the North Fork have had me arguing with myself trying to decide what is really the best for the North Fork in the long term. The first and perhaps the most important in the long term is the Trail Creek Road which meanders from the North Fork...
Snow Ghost Express Chairlift on Track to Spin on Big Mountain
Once chairlifts start spinning at Whitefish Mountain Resort (WMR) on Dec. 8 for the 75th season, skiers and snowboarders will be able to grab five friends to ride the new six-pack Snow Ghost Express, where they will load the chairlift at the Base Lodge, ascend 2,200 vertical feet and unload at the top of Inspiration Ridge in seven minutes.
Charles D. Gulbranson
Charles D. Gulbranson passed away at our home in Columbia Falls at the age 62. He was born on Sept. 5, 1960 in Browning to William and Thelma Gulbranson. Charles grew up in Essex and graduated from Columbia Falls High School. Following graduation he went to college in Missoula. He then returned to Essex and went to work for Burlington Northern Railroad as a telegrapher. In later years, he lived in and maintained our parents home in Columbia Falls. Chuck loved spending time with his family sisters and brothers nieces and nephews. We had many barbecues, with swimming and lots of outdoors fun time. Charles is survived by his sisters Linda Street of Kennewick, Washington and Corrine Gulbranson of Hungry Horse; as well as nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents William and Thelma Gulbranson, sister Karol Knowels, brothers Russell Gulbranson, Kaare Gulbranson. Our loving brother and uncle will be greatly missed.
Community market saw nearly 45,000 people
Hungry Horse News The Columbia Falls Community Market had another great summer, with nearly 45,000 people visiting — or about 2,248 for each market, according to figures compiled by director Melissa Ellis. The market featured 117 vendors (48 full season, 43 substitutes, 26 half season vendors), she said. There were also 20 local small businesses as market sponsors and 22 local small nonprofits that received a minimum of $200 in donations each week. The market also featured 20 live band performances by 14 local artists. Other highlight included: • Host Land to Hand provided local low income individuals with access to healthy food with a total benefit...
The Wailin’ Jennys tour Montana Nov. 1-6
The Wailin’ Jennys – a beloved international folk act – returns to Montana for concerts Nov. 1 at the Alberta Bair Theater in Billings, Nov. 2 at The Ellen in Bozeman, Nov. 4 at the new Wachholz College Center in Kalispell, Nov. 5 at The Wilma in Missoula, and Nov. 6 at The Myrna Loy in Helena.
Abandoned dogs up for adoption
By CHRIS PETERSON Hungry Horse News Some of the multitude of dogs that were abandoned up the Hungry Horse Reservoir a few weeks ago are now up for adoption. Five of the dogs are currently up for adoption, including four 7-month old pups. The pups are a rambunctious, but friendly lot, as they bide their time at the Flathead County Animal Shelter. The father of the pups is also up for adoption, noted shelter director Cliff Bennett. The remaining 12 dogs are still in quarantine and being held as evidence, as Flathead County Sheriff detectives continue to investigate the case of who abandoned the dogs on...
Yesterdays: Truman visits Columbia Falls
Oct. 3, 1952 President Harry Truman visited Columbia Falls and the Flathead Valley to dedicate the Hungry Horse Dam. Editor Mel Ruder called the visit $1 million worth of publicity for the county of 30,000 people. Truman’s speech and ceremonial flipping of the switch to turn the dam’s generators on was actually in Kalispell. 60 years ago Oct. 5, 1962 A raccoon showed up in a gopher trap. The animals were relatively scarce in the region at the time, but were being sighted more and more. Raccoons are fairly common in the valley now, and are very common in the eastern U.S. 50 years...
Harriers tune up in Helena for Divisionals
The Columbia Falls cross country squads competed in the Capital City 7 of 7 race in Helena last week. The race has a different format as it has seven races rather than one large race. The race is designed to separate teams and runners. A runner, for example, might run race No. 7, but have a better time that a teammate that ran race No. 1 or No. 2. Though runners are separated by initial rank. Top runners for the Wildcats were Logan Peterson for the boys who took 19th in race No. 1 with a 17:26.96. Teammate Quinn Clark was 15th...
City OK’s manager, Teamsters contract
Hungry Horse News The Columbia Falls City Council approved two key contracts at its Sept. 19 meeting. The council approved a new contract with city manager Susan Nicosia. Nicosia will earn $105,635 for the fiscal year, which runs from July 1, 2002 to June 30, 2023. She received a 5% increase in salary over last year. The remainder of the contract did not change from the previous year. The council also approved a new three-year collective bargaining agreement with the Teamster’s Union. Under the new payscale, an entry-level employee will start out at $20.43 per hour. The very highest hourly wage would be $46.19 per hour, for a lead employee at 30 steps. The city will also contribute to health insurance monthly for each employee under its insurance plan. For single coverage, the city will contribute $704; employee and spouse, $1,405; employee children, $1,237 and family coverage contribution of $1,944 per month. The city will also provide a uniform allowance of $925 the first year, $975 in 2023 and $1,025 in 2024.
EPA says cyanide gas a concern with CFAC cleanup
The prospect of physically removing waste from the former Columbia Falls Aluminum Co. site appears slim, according to data presented by the Environmental Protection Agency recently. The EPA notes that in the final 2021 remedial investigation/feasibility study there is the possibility of releasing poisonous cyanide gas if spent potliner is dug up at the site. Spent potliner contains cyanide and other metals. It’s the remains of the liner of the large pots where aluminum was smelted. Up until 1990 or so, millions of tons of spent potliner were dumped at the plant site. “It should be noted that spent potliner can be reactive with...
Land to Hand celebrates new home at junior high
CHRIS PETERSON Hungry Horse News Beet hummus. Rhubarb mint lemonade. Potato salad. Pizza with squash. Those were just some of the menu items last week as Land to Hand celebrated its new building and Wildcat Garden at the Columbia Falls Junior High School. Earlier this year School District 6 donated one of its buildings at Glacier Gateway School to the nonprofit so it could have an office and storage space at the Garden, which it runs in addition to a host of school food programs. While the building was free, the move came at considerable expense — about $130,000. But generous donations from Swank Enterprises,...
Nomad hosting job fair later this month as it sees growth
Nomad Global Communication Solutions, which is celebrating its 20th year designing and building connected specialty vehicles, is set to host a Job Fair at its Columbia Falls facility on Oct. 21 from 3 to 7 p.m. From its Montana headquarters on Highway 2, the company has manufactured custom solutions for NASA, Verizon, the U.S. Department of Defense, utilities, educational institutions, healthcare providers, and dozens of state, local, and federal agencies. It has posted robust sales growth for several years and is poised to continue the trajectory. As it experiences explosive growth, Nomad is looking to add team members of all types, from welding and fabrication, to assembly, autobody, electrical, IT, sales, support, and more. And it hopes to attract a diverse cross-section of the community that has helped it achieve two decades of success. The Nomad Job Fair gives the community a chance to learn more about what the company does, and how peoples’ unique skills and talents might fit into the picture. There will be activities for kids and opportunities for behind-the-scenes facility tours. Tour attendees are asked to wear closed-toe shoes. No shorts, skirts, dresses, tank tops, or open-shouldered tops.
