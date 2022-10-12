Read full article on original website
Arkansas Gov. Hutchinson responds to Biden’s marijuana reform proposal
Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson has responded to the proposal for marijuana decriminalization made Thursday afternoon by Pres. Joe Biden.
3 Pot Stocks to Buy After Biden's Marijuana Pardons
There are stocks and ETFs that will benefit from Biden's changing marijuana strategy.
Here's where Biden is going during his Oregon visit
Likely events Friday and Saturday include meeting Democrats, fundraiser for Kotek, talk on the economy. President Joe Biden is stopping in Portland Friday and Saturday, Oct. 14 and 15, to stump for Democrat Tina Kotek for governor and other party candidates. Biden is also expected to give a speech on...
President Biden's pot announcement could have a huge impact on Florida's marijuana industry
Saying “it makes no sense,” President Joe Biden on Thursday pardoned thousands of people convicted of marijuana possession under federal law and instructed his administration to consider whether cannabis should get a new drug classification. The president’s announcement —- four weeks ahead of the mid-term elections —- could...
This Conservative Group Joins Sarah Huckabee Sanders & Others In Lobbying Against Marijuana Legalization
A group of conservatives from Little Rock has started a new campaign to gather voters to oppose the measure to legalize recreational marijuana in Arkansas. Jerry Cox, Family Council Action Committee's executive director, said on Tuesday that Arkansas "does not need another drug problem." The anti-marijuana campaign will feature social...
The Most Awkward White House Moments Involving President Joe Biden & Kamala Harris
Embarrassing moments are part of living life in the spotlight — especially as a politician. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have been involved in their fair share of speech flubs and uncomfortable encounters since they moved to the White House following the 2020 election, from rumors of private tensions to on-air gaffes. KAMALA HARRIS CLAIMS SHE'LL SUPPORT JOE BIDEN TO LEAD DEMOCRATIC TICKET FOR 2024 DESPITE MONTHS OF SECRET FEUDINGScroll through the gallery below to see some of the most awkward White House moments between Biden and Harris.Joe Biden Calls Michelle Obama A Former Vice PresidentThis past...
Vox
The most important part of Biden’s surprise marijuana announcement
In a surprise move just a month before the midterm elections, President Joe Biden announced Thursday that he’s taking considerable steps to overhaul America’s federal marijuana laws — including pardoning everyone convicted of simple marijuana possession at the federal level. The development was a surprise; although Biden...
CBS News
When marijuana is on the ballot, it wins
(CNN) -- Marijuana, at times, seems to be a third rail in American politics. While most Democrats are ardent defenders of abortion rights and gay rights, many party lawmakers are less vocal about decriminalizing or legalizing marijuana. It was only Thursday when President Joe Biden decided to pardon all people convicted of federal marijuana possession.
KATU.com
Republican candidates for congress criticize Biden's Oregon visit
President Joe Biden is in Oregon in large part to boost the chances for Democrats in the upcoming midterm election. However, Oregon Republicans are responding to the visit by criticizing his policies. From blaming the high cost of gas on President Biden's executive order to halt the Keystone Pipeline to...
Ohio politicians react to Biden’s decision to pardon federal marijuana possession
WASHINGTON, D. C. - Ohio politicians had divergent of reactions to President Joe Biden’s Thursday afternoon decision to pardon about 6,500 people with federal convictions for simple marijuana possession and to order a federal review of its classification as a Schedule 1 drug with high potential for abuse and no medical use.
AOL Corp
Many Americans arrested for marijuana won't find relief under Biden's pardon plan
President Joe Biden’s announcement Thursday that he would pardon federal convictions for simple possession of marijuana could help more than 6,500 people obtain employment or other opportunities, but it’ll do little for most people incarcerated for marijuana. Biden also pushed for more governors to follow suit for state...
Northern Michigan Reaction to President Biden’s Pardon for Marijuana Possession
President Joe Biden Thursday pardoned thousands of Americans charged with simple possession of marijuana. The pardon comes as a relief to many across the country and right here in northern Michigan. “If you go back in the day to see what cannabis was used for. There’s so many good things...
President Biden to designate new national monument in Colorado: report
Camp Hale was used as a training site by soldiers preparing for fighting in the Italian Alps during World War II.
President Biden's marijuana pardons have little to no impact on the Tri-State
CINCINNATI — President Joe Biden is pardoning all prior federal offenses of simple possession of marijuana, but that may not mean much here in the Tri-State. In an announcement Thursday, Biden said, "no one should be in jail just for using or possessing marijuana." While no one is currently...
President Joe Biden pushes for governors to decriminalize marijuana
ATLANTA — A lot of people charged with possession of marijuana are getting presidential pardons. That is for those who face federal charges, but President Biden wants states to do the same for those facing state charges. Recently, President Joe Biden announced that he will pardon thousands for simple...
Margo Price Says Biden’s Marijuana Pardons Don’t Go Far Enough: ‘Release Every Federal Cannabis Prisoner’
Joe Biden took a step towards marijuana decriminalization last week when he granted a mass pardon to anyone convicted of a federal crime for simple possession of the drug. He also asked governors to take similar steps, and directed his administration to review marijuana’s status as a Schedule I substance alongside hard drugs like heroin. “Too many lives have been upended because of our failed approach to marijuana,” Biden said. “It’s time that we right these wrongs…There are thousands of people who were convicted for marijuana possession who may be denied employment, housing or educational opportunities as a result.” The action will...
Republicans Applaud Biden for Marijuana Decision: 'The Right Direction'
Republican Representative Nancy Mace praised the Biden administration for a "necessary big step forward in bringing justice to so many."
Local officials react to President Biden’s announcement on pardoning federal marijuana offenses
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Pardons are now on the way for simple possession of marijuana cases after President Joe Biden’s Thursday announcement. President Biden hopes this will allow people access to employment, housing, or educational opportunities, but what does this mean for people locally?. Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple...
WRAL
What President Biden's move on marijuana might mean for North Carolina
President Joe Biden is calling on governors to issue similar pardons for those convicted of state marijuana offenses, which reflect the vast majority of marijuana possession cases. President Joe Biden is calling on governors to issue similar pardons for those convicted of state marijuana offenses, which reflect the vast majority...
