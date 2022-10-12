ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

Mega 99.3

Doing These 9 Things In Yakima Valley Definitely Makes You a Jerk

We all lose our temper from time to time but some people living in the Yakima Valley seem to live with their "Jerk Mode" activated all the time! Rude behavior is displayed constantly, whether we are driving on the road, shopping in a store, or even sitting at home commenting on the post section of a website!
YAKIMA, WA
Mega 99.3

4 Funny Waterpark Themes That Would Be Great for Yakima!

For a moment let's imagine that anything is possible, including the following details about funny waterpark themes for the Yakima Valley. At the conclusion of the list feel free to add your own theme to the poll and hope that at some point all our waterpark dreams come true!. Hop...
YAKIMA, WA
Mega 99.3

Who Taught You How to Cook and When? We Asked, You Answered

We asked and you answered, Yakima Valley: Who taught you how to cook?. The question came up when it started to sink in that the post-covid pandemic rise in groceries and restaurant meals is never going back down. It has become pretty expensive to eat out anymore, let alone go shopping for a few ingredients to make dinner!
YAKIMA, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Northwest Harvest’s new Yakima facility can store up to 20,000 pallets of food

YAKIMA, Wash. — Northwest Harvest CEO Thomas Reynolds said more families are facing food insecurity now than during the height of the pandemic, which is a concern for people’s physical and mental health. “Food insecurity is not just a challenge of missing meals,” Reynolds said. “When you’re worried about where the next meal might come from, or if you’re going...
YAKIMA, WA
Mega 99.3

Chili Cook-Off Planned to Help Yakima Valley Pet Rescue

A popular chili cook-off is back this month that helps fund Yakima Valley Pet Rescue and Adoption Center. The YVPR Chili Cook-Off event is set for October 15 in the Modern Living Building at Yakima's State Fair Park. Tickets are available now at yvpr.org. If you attend you'll get all you can eat chili, cornbread, nachos, hot dogs and dessert. Plus you'll have a chance to name a winner in the chili cook-off by judging the best recipe.
YAKIMA, WA
tricitiesbusinessnews.com

New coffee shop aims to become the Tri-City’s new favorite

An entrepreneurial couple and an experienced coffee shop leader plan to create the new “it” coffee chain in the Tri-Cities. The key ingredients to make it a success? An experienced staff. Quality coffee. Locally-made breakfast foods from Tsp Bake Shop and El Fat Cat Grill. Top-notch customer service.
PASCO, WA
travelawaits.com

Why This Is My Favorite Scenic Fall Drive In Beautiful Washington State

If your mental picture of Washington only includes rain, grunge, or the gum wall, it’s time you were introduced to the rest of the state. While I’m not suggesting Seattle doesn’t have its place as a travel-worthy spot on your list of places to see, there’s a whole lot of Washington outside of Seattle.
ELLENSBURG, WA
Mega 99.3

Yakima Officers Stopping Lots of Drivers During Emphasis Patrols

Yakima Police continue emphasis patrols around the city to slow drivers and prevent serious crashes by drivers running red lights. The patrols are a direct result of a rash of serious and fatal crashes reported in the city over the last 6 to 8 months. "The culture of anything goes on Yakima streets must change." The words from Yakima Police Chief Matthew Murray in a recent letter to the community talking about challenges facing the city and the police department when it comes to Yakima traffic.
YAKIMA, WA
ncwlife.com

Streetside RV ordinance approved for Wenatchee

WENATCHEE — Without debate or discussion, the Wenatchee City Council last night adopted new laws to remove parked recreational vehicles from city streets. Officials say RVs have become a nuisance in the city, particularly those used as shelter by homeless motorists. The two new ordinances prohibit on-street parking of RVs unless they’re being loaded or unloaded, and grant authority to the city to tow away any derelict vehicle.
WENATCHEE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Man arrested in Walla Walla for Wenatchee death

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — A 27-year-old man was arrested in Walla Walla in connection with a homicide in Wenatchee from August 12, 2022. The man was taken into custody by the Walla Walla Regional Drug Gang Task Force, Columbia River Drug Task Force and the U.S. Marshals Service around 5 p.m. on October 11 around the 300 block of N 9th Avenue, according to a press release from the Walla Walla Police Department.
WALLA WALLA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Body found in Wapato orchard

WAPATO, Wash.- On the morning of Monday, October, 10, Deputies with the Yakima County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a body in an orchard in the 1000 block of Ragan Road in Wapato. According to a YCSO press release, Deputies discovered a body and observed wounds on it. The...
WAPATO, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Crews to add acceleration lane at Washington Ave and 48th intersection

YAKIMA, Wash. - Expect traffic delays on October 13 while road crews work to install an acceleration lane to improve traffic at the W Washington Avenue and S 28th Avenue intersection. On Thursday the 13, traffic headed south on 48th Ave will be closed north of Washington Avenue. Traffic on...
YAKIMA, WA
tricitiesbusinessnews.com

Building Permits – October 2022

Gerardo Arredondo & Laura Contreras, 203 Carol Ave., $25,000 for new commercial. Contractor: Cachys Landscaping. Paul Ilin, 1101 Odin Ave., $12,000 for new commercial, $12,000 for plumbing. Contractor: Ilin Construction LLC. Columbia Label, 1580 Dale Ave., $375,000 for new commercial. Contractor: Columbia River Steel & Co. BENTON COUNTY. Bybee Produce...
KENNEWICK, WA
Mega 99.3

Mega 99.3

