Doing These 9 Things In Yakima Valley Definitely Makes You a Jerk
We all lose our temper from time to time but some people living in the Yakima Valley seem to live with their "Jerk Mode" activated all the time! Rude behavior is displayed constantly, whether we are driving on the road, shopping in a store, or even sitting at home commenting on the post section of a website!
4 Funny Waterpark Themes That Would Be Great for Yakima!
For a moment let's imagine that anything is possible, including the following details about funny waterpark themes for the Yakima Valley. At the conclusion of the list feel free to add your own theme to the poll and hope that at some point all our waterpark dreams come true!. Hop...
Is this the Perfect Spot in Yakima for a Dave and Busters?
Yakima had been fiending for a Dave and Busters long before we arrived. the franchise is a massive success around the country, so why not in Yakima? Some argue that they haven't found the right spot, and others claim they don't see a point in expanding to the Yakima Valley.
Have You Seen This Crazy Sign on a Reader Board in Yakima?
Have You Seen This Crazy Sign on a Reader Board in Yakima?. When was the last time you saw a crazy sign on a reader board that was so funny you couldn't help but laugh out loud?. That happened to me just the other day. I had just left the...
Who Taught You How to Cook and When? We Asked, You Answered
We asked and you answered, Yakima Valley: Who taught you how to cook?. The question came up when it started to sink in that the post-covid pandemic rise in groceries and restaurant meals is never going back down. It has become pretty expensive to eat out anymore, let alone go shopping for a few ingredients to make dinner!
What’s Your Favorite Vehicle Yakima? Shout-Out Your Favorite Lot
Having access to a vehicle is fantastic. If you're lucky to be a part of the crowd that cruises through town without the check engine light on, bully for you! Most of us have experienced some sort of car trouble and due to a recent incident, I've taken to the streets to get two questions answered.
Northwest Harvest’s new Yakima facility can store up to 20,000 pallets of food
YAKIMA, Wash. — Northwest Harvest CEO Thomas Reynolds said more families are facing food insecurity now than during the height of the pandemic, which is a concern for people’s physical and mental health. “Food insecurity is not just a challenge of missing meals,” Reynolds said. “When you’re worried about where the next meal might come from, or if you’re going...
Chili Cook-Off Planned to Help Yakima Valley Pet Rescue
A popular chili cook-off is back this month that helps fund Yakima Valley Pet Rescue and Adoption Center. The YVPR Chili Cook-Off event is set for October 15 in the Modern Living Building at Yakima's State Fair Park. Tickets are available now at yvpr.org. If you attend you'll get all you can eat chili, cornbread, nachos, hot dogs and dessert. Plus you'll have a chance to name a winner in the chili cook-off by judging the best recipe.
tricitiesbusinessnews.com
New coffee shop aims to become the Tri-City’s new favorite
An entrepreneurial couple and an experienced coffee shop leader plan to create the new “it” coffee chain in the Tri-Cities. The key ingredients to make it a success? An experienced staff. Quality coffee. Locally-made breakfast foods from Tsp Bake Shop and El Fat Cat Grill. Top-notch customer service.
Love Rescuing Animals Yakima? It’s the 17th Annual Chili Cook-Off
Do you love chili? Yakima Valley Pet Rescue is hosting its 17th Annual Chili cook-off located on the Yakima fairgrounds and you're invited! This is an all-ages event where you get to taste, vote, and raise money for a great cause this Saturday! Are you in?. Let's Eat Chili!. From...
travelawaits.com
Why This Is My Favorite Scenic Fall Drive In Beautiful Washington State
If your mental picture of Washington only includes rain, grunge, or the gum wall, it’s time you were introduced to the rest of the state. While I’m not suggesting Seattle doesn’t have its place as a travel-worthy spot on your list of places to see, there’s a whole lot of Washington outside of Seattle.
$4,000 worth of equipment stolen from farm in rural Yakima County
SUNNYSIDE, Wash. — Thousands of dollars worth of farming equipment was stolen from a rural stretch of Yakima County near Outlook by a group of suspects in a pickup truck. According to a social media alert from the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office, the theft in question had a property in the Outlook/Sunnyside area. Thieves were spotted on the farm’s security...
Yakima Officers Stopping Lots of Drivers During Emphasis Patrols
Yakima Police continue emphasis patrols around the city to slow drivers and prevent serious crashes by drivers running red lights. The patrols are a direct result of a rash of serious and fatal crashes reported in the city over the last 6 to 8 months. "The culture of anything goes on Yakima streets must change." The words from Yakima Police Chief Matthew Murray in a recent letter to the community talking about challenges facing the city and the police department when it comes to Yakima traffic.
ncwlife.com
Streetside RV ordinance approved for Wenatchee
WENATCHEE — Without debate or discussion, the Wenatchee City Council last night adopted new laws to remove parked recreational vehicles from city streets. Officials say RVs have become a nuisance in the city, particularly those used as shelter by homeless motorists. The two new ordinances prohibit on-street parking of RVs unless they’re being loaded or unloaded, and grant authority to the city to tow away any derelict vehicle.
East Valley school bus crashes into car, injuring Moxee driver
MOXEE, Wash. — There were no children on an East Valley school bus when it collided with another vehicle, injuring its driver at a Moxee intersection on Thursday evening. According to Lt. Mark Lewis of the Moxee Police Department, officers were informed of the collision around 4:00 p.m. PST on October 13, 2022. Initial calls suggested that a bus and...
nbcrightnow.com
Man arrested in Walla Walla for Wenatchee death
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — A 27-year-old man was arrested in Walla Walla in connection with a homicide in Wenatchee from August 12, 2022. The man was taken into custody by the Walla Walla Regional Drug Gang Task Force, Columbia River Drug Task Force and the U.S. Marshals Service around 5 p.m. on October 11 around the 300 block of N 9th Avenue, according to a press release from the Walla Walla Police Department.
Warning UPS Scam is Back in Yakima Because it Works
Every month a new scam is floated in Yakima to try and find victims and those that work come back. That's the case in the phishing scam that's showing up in email boxes in Yakima in the form of an email that supposedly is sent from United Parcel Service. If...
nbcrightnow.com
Body found in Wapato orchard
WAPATO, Wash.- On the morning of Monday, October, 10, Deputies with the Yakima County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a body in an orchard in the 1000 block of Ragan Road in Wapato. According to a YCSO press release, Deputies discovered a body and observed wounds on it. The...
nbcrightnow.com
Crews to add acceleration lane at Washington Ave and 48th intersection
YAKIMA, Wash. - Expect traffic delays on October 13 while road crews work to install an acceleration lane to improve traffic at the W Washington Avenue and S 28th Avenue intersection. On Thursday the 13, traffic headed south on 48th Ave will be closed north of Washington Avenue. Traffic on...
tricitiesbusinessnews.com
Building Permits – October 2022
Gerardo Arredondo & Laura Contreras, 203 Carol Ave., $25,000 for new commercial. Contractor: Cachys Landscaping. Paul Ilin, 1101 Odin Ave., $12,000 for new commercial, $12,000 for plumbing. Contractor: Ilin Construction LLC. Columbia Label, 1580 Dale Ave., $375,000 for new commercial. Contractor: Columbia River Steel & Co. BENTON COUNTY. Bybee Produce...
