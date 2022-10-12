ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

Comments / 0

Related
94.5 KATS

Doing These 9 Things In Yakima Valley Definitely Makes You a Jerk

We all lose our temper from time to time but some people living in the Yakima Valley seem to live with their "Jerk Mode" activated all the time! Rude behavior is displayed constantly, whether we are driving on the road, shopping in a store, or even sitting at home commenting on the post section of a website!
YAKIMA, WA
KIMA TV

New Yakima Valley Info Center and Gift Shop opens

YAKIMA—A new visitor information center and gift shop has opened in Yakima. Yakima Valley Tourism officially opened the Yakima Valley Info Center and Gift Shop Thursday, Oct. 13. It is at the Valley Mall in Union Gap. A ceremonial ribbon cutting occurred at 11 a.m. The center will have...
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

"Frightly News:" Curfman's Massive Corn Maze

TOPPENISH, Wash.- Curfman's Massive Corn Maze in Toppenish offers spooky fall fun for the whole family all October long. Navigate the massive haunted corn maze, then enjoy some s'mores around a fire pit. Food is also available for purchase.
TOPPENISH, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Toppenish, WA
Local
Washington Society
City
Tri-cities, WA
Yakima, WA
Society
City
Yakima, WA
City
Home, WA
City
Roslyn, WA
City
Cle Elum, WA
City
Ellensburg, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Winner announced for 2022 Mid-Columbia Duck Race

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — The winner of the 2022 Rotary Mid-Columbia Duck Race was announced October 14 by Toyota of Tri-Cities staff, awarding DGR Grant Construction representatives with a new 2022 Toyota Tacoma Dbl Cab Shortbed truck. They’ll be presented the truck in a special ceremony at the dealership at 11 a.m. on October 18.
TRI-CITIES, WA
94.5 KATS

Who Taught You How to Cook and When? We Asked, You Answered

We asked and you answered, Yakima Valley: Who taught you how to cook?. The question came up when it started to sink in that the post-covid pandemic rise in groceries and restaurant meals is never going back down. It has become pretty expensive to eat out anymore, let alone go shopping for a few ingredients to make dinner!
YAKIMA, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Things To Do#What To Do#Travel Guide#Linus Travel#Travel Info#Family Fun#Bowling Alley#Yakima Valley#Electronics#Family Activities#Tiktok#Charmin Ultra Soft#Ymca Aquatic Center
94.5 KATS

WINTER IS COMING: When We Expect the First Snowfall for Yakima Valley and Ellensburg

WINTER IS COMING: When Do We Expect the First Snowfall for Yakima Valley and Ellensburg?. Wouldn't you know it, we just had our first official “cold and nipply” night in Yakima this week. It was so cold (HOW COLD WAS IT?), it made me whip out one of my coats this morning before I headed to work. I am sure other parts of the Yakima Valley have already begun to experience some chilly temps at night, too. Excuse me whilst I whine for a second because I am not ready for the cold weather again! Next thing you know, we’ll have to start turning the heat on inside the house and the car. And then NEXT next thing you know, it will be SNOWING!
ELLENSBURG, WA
travelawaits.com

Why This Is My Favorite Scenic Fall Drive In Beautiful Washington State

If your mental picture of Washington only includes rain, grunge, or the gum wall, it’s time you were introduced to the rest of the state. While I’m not suggesting Seattle doesn’t have its place as a travel-worthy spot on your list of places to see, there’s a whole lot of Washington outside of Seattle.
ELLENSBURG, WA
94.5 KATS

Yakima Home Sales Still Strong This Fall

Yakima is still in a sellers market but things could change soon says Cory Bemis owner of Yakima's John L. Scott Realty. He says while the median home sales price is currently $350,000 information is changing rapidly. For example Bemis says "the monthly median sales price peaked in July at $375,000. It dipped to $357,000 in August, and fell further to $330,000 in September. $330K is the lowest monthly median sales price we have had since January of 2022, when the median was at $322,500."
YAKIMA, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Parenting
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
94.5 KATS

Yakima Officers Stopping Lots of Drivers During Emphasis Patrols

Yakima Police continue emphasis patrols around the city to slow drivers and prevent serious crashes by drivers running red lights. The patrols are a direct result of a rash of serious and fatal crashes reported in the city over the last 6 to 8 months. "The culture of anything goes on Yakima streets must change." The words from Yakima Police Chief Matthew Murray in a recent letter to the community talking about challenges facing the city and the police department when it comes to Yakima traffic.
YAKIMA, WA
ncwlife.com

Streetside RV ordinance approved for Wenatchee

WENATCHEE — Without debate or discussion, the Wenatchee City Council last night adopted new laws to remove parked recreational vehicles from city streets. Officials say RVs have become a nuisance in the city, particularly those used as shelter by homeless motorists. The two new ordinances prohibit on-street parking of RVs unless they’re being loaded or unloaded, and grant authority to the city to tow away any derelict vehicle.
WENATCHEE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Body found in Wapato orchard

WAPATO, Wash.- On the morning of Monday, October, 10, Deputies with the Yakima County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a body in an orchard in the 1000 block of Ragan Road in Wapato. According to a YCSO press release, Deputies discovered a body and observed wounds on it. The...
WAPATO, WA
102.7 KORD

Epic Tribute Band to Rock Greatest Free Halloween Casino Party

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 04: (L-R) Gene Simmons, Eric Singer, Paul Stanley and Tommy Thayer of Kiss perform onstage at Staples Center on March 04, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for ABA) What is Happening Halloween Weekend at Wildhorse Casino?. Wildhorse Casino in Toppenish...
TOPPENISH, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Crews to add acceleration lane at Washington Ave and 48th intersection

YAKIMA, Wash. - Expect traffic delays on October 13 while road crews work to install an acceleration lane to improve traffic at the W Washington Avenue and S 28th Avenue intersection. On Thursday the 13, traffic headed south on 48th Ave will be closed north of Washington Avenue. Traffic on...
YAKIMA, WA
KEPR

Wenatchee homicide suspect arrested in Walla Walla

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Several law enforcement agencies arrested a suspect in Walla Walla, who is accused of a murder in Wenatchee on Aug. 12. Around 5 p.m. on Oct. 11, Officers of the Walla Walla Regional Drug Task Force, Columbia River Drug Task Force, and the United States Marshals Service arrested 27-year-old Javier Valdez in the 300 block of N. 9th Ave. in Walla Walla.
WALLA WALLA, WA
94.5 KATS

94.5 KATS

Yakima, WA
5K+
Followers
15K+
Post
989K+
Views
ABOUT

94.5 KATS plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy