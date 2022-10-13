Sony ZV-1F vlogging camera has just launched for content creators

Sony has just sprung a new camera launch on us, announcing the Sony-ZV-1F vlogging camera live on Thursday, October 13. You can watch the live launch back below if you missed it, but here's what we found out...

The Sony ZV-1F looks tiny, and only weighs 229g, which should make it very pocketable for on-the-go creation. It's a cheaper, beginner-friendly alternative to the popular Sony ZV-1 and Sony ZV-E10 . Sony is aiming this vlogging camera at young content creators who want an affordable entry-level option that's still better quality than a smartphone.

The camera has been designed to be simple and easy to use, and the body itself is made from recycled materials – often an important consideration for today's younger consumers.

In some ways, the Sony ZV-1F is similar to the original Sony ZV-1 (which isn't yet being discontinued). It's got a 20MP 1-inch sensor and can shoot 4K/30p video, as well as 5x in slow-motion or 60x for hyper-lapse content.

The main difference between the ZV-1F and ZV-1 is the lens. The pricier ZV-1 has a 24-70mm lens, while the new ZV-1F offers a wide 20mm f/2 lens, which is better for fitting more people into the frame for group shots. We'll be reviewing the new camera soon, but will it make it into our expert best vlogging cameras guide?

The new Sony ZV-1F will be available from mid-November at most outlets, at an estimated price of $499/£549/AUS$899/€650, compared to the ZV-1 model at around $748/£667/AU$1,099.

So here is it, the Sony Vlog Camera ZV-1F

Sony ZV-1F specifications

Sensor: 20MP Type 1 (13.2x8.8mm) BSI CMOS sensor

20MP Type 1 (13.2x8.8mm) BSI CMOS sensor Autofocus: Contrast detection autofocus

Contrast detection autofocus Lens: Fixed ultra wide-angle 20 mm f2 prime lens

Fixed ultra wide-angle 20 mm f2 prime lens Video: 8-bit 4:2:0 video, 4K up to 30p, 1080 up to 120p

What we'd like to see from a new Sony vlogging camera

Lenses

Is a fixed 20mm lens really the right choice for vlogging? It's wide enough to self-shoot and to cover a lot of bases, but it feels very limiting for creators – and of course, if that's 20mm without the crop factor taken into account, that means we're actually looking at a 30mm equivalent – which is too long for arms-length vlogging.

Touchscreen

What other changes could we potentially see? Well, a big one for us would be a meaningful touchscreen interface on the touchscreen. It's all well and good giving vloggers a flippy screen so they can film themselves, but its benefit on the current ZV cameras is minimized by the fact that you can't actually change any settings on it (instead having to fumble blindly around the buttons on the back of the camera).

IBIS

We'd also love to see in-body image stabilization, rather than relying on electronic stabilization that imposes a further crop on the image. Whatever is or isn't included, we won't have to wait long to find out! Tune in tomorrow for our live coverage.

What the Sony rumors are saying

According to Sony Alpha Rumors , the new camera that Sony is launching will be called the Sony ZV-1F. The leaked specs include a 20mm f/2 lens which we've already mentioned, plus USB-C charging, 4K 24p, 1080p 60p video, and "new icons on the touchscreen."

And what about pricing? Well, thenewcamera.com suggests it will be at a lower price than the Sony ZV1, an already affordable camera. According to rumors, it will only shoot jpgs (no RAW files), aiming it very much at beginner vloggers.

The text has changed on the YouTube livestream to "Your First Vlog Camera", very much suggesting that we're going to see a vlogging camera for beginners!

Sony Europe just started a Premiere: A new camera is coming...

Interestingly (well, maybe not) this is the same hold music that we had for the GoPro launch. Could it be a similar type of trailer that we're going to see?

They think it's all over... it already is!

Here's what it looks like!

The Sony-ZV-1F: Sony's ideal first vlogging cameras

So far, features we’ve seen include better touch operation, Hyperlapse, Slow Motion, Remote Shooting via a paired smartphone, and an ability to tag scenes.

Is the Sony ZV-1F enough of an improvement on a smartphone? Here's the official line from Sony's Director of Product Marketing

Yann Salmon Legagneur is the Director of Product Marketing, Digital Imaging, Sony Europe. He said: “We have designed the pocket-sized vlog camera Sony ZV-1F with creators front of mind. As audiences drive the demand for high-quality content, creators need an all-in-one camera solution that delivers superior quality with creative options, whilst being easy to use and designed for wireless content sharing.

We are also proud to have incorporated eco-friendly features in the Sony ZV-1F as sustainability remains a key focus for Sony.”