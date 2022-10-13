ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Staff member fired for involvement in attack on Muslim student at Baltimore school

By Annie Rose Ramos
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MH0kR_0iWBTrR200

Staff member fired for involvement in attack on Muslim student at Baltimore school 03:04

BALTIMORE -- A student at The Academy for College and Career Exploration was beaten and had her hijab ripped off in an attack last month in a school bathroom, according to advocates who say they spoke with the student's family.

A staff member allegedly helped facilitate the incident by locking the student in the bathroom as she was attacked. That staff member will no longer be employed by Baltimore City Schools, the district confirmed.

Zainab Chaudry, Director of the Council on American-Islamic Relations in Maryland (CAIR) called for a response to the incident in a letter to administrators, Baltimore School Police and the Maryland State Department of Education in early October. The girl's sister was also allegedly harassed days later.

"The families of these girls fled persecution in Afghanistan seeking a better life, education and opportunities for their children, not expecting that they would be forced to confront a different kind of trauma and violence in our institutions here in the United States," Chaudry said.

City Schools Superintendent Dr. Sonja Santileses responded to Chaudry in an October 5 letter detailing the actions taken in response to the incident.

The student was adjusting her hijab in a school bathroom on Sept. 16 when at least three girls began punching her head, tore off her hijab, and tried to choke her with it, according to Chaudry. When the student tried to escape, she found the door was locked from the outside.

Chaudry said the attack left swelling and bruising, and that a pin in the scarf scratched her neck.

The injuries to the student, who is a ninth grader, were so severe her parents took her to the hospital. Through a translator, the victim's father spoke to WJZ and shared his daughter's medical report that shows a diagnosis of assault and concussion.

Santileses said school police were notified and responded to the school. The district allegedly confirmed to the parents that a staff member was seen locking the door in surveillance footage.

The position and identity of the staff member has not been made available, but the district said they were a temporary employee.

Baltimore City Schools does not discuss student discipline, but Santileses said "we are aware of what happened and have taken disciplinary action" per school guidelines.

In the district's description of the attack, the student had her hair and hijab pulled. A City Schools spokesperson said CAIR's additional information on the attack had not been previously reported and would be investigated.

The victim's parents, who reportedly speak little English, told Chaudry the school did not immediately inform them of the attack. City Schools alleges police followed up with the parents, and that translated notification letters were sent to the parents.

Principal Nick D'Ambrosio and a teacher made a home visit with the student's family two days after the attack, according to Chaudry. Santileses confirmed a home visit was made.

The victim's parents did not allow the student to return to school the following Monday, but the victim's siblings did. That day, the victim's sister was harassed by the same three girls, according to Chaudry.

A City Schools spokesperson said administrators investigated the second incident and the offending students were disciplined.

On the same day, a third student was targeted and attacked, Chaudry told WJZ. Her hijab was also pulled off from her head.

"City Schools has been treating these incidents with the utmost seriousness since they were first reported, and are using a variety of approaches to address the serious concerns raised in the letter from CAIR," Santileses said.

The principal has facilitated schoolwide community meetings to discuss religious and cultural attire and the consequences that will result from interfering with the attire, Santileses said.

The superintendent said the school also held a restorative circle with the accused students, and faculty members are designing lesson plans for students in the school to learn about different identities and cultural values.

CAIR welcomed the actions taken in an Oct. 10 statement.

"CAIR appreciates the Maryland State Department of Education's support for these families, and ACCE officials' initial response to our calls for action and the restorative and corrective measures they've taken to ensure the safety and well-being of these girls," Chaudry said.

Comments / 10

Skinnie
3d ago

These dummies Don't even know why what they did. I guess to get a title. Well now you have one. It's called baby booking. If it was the other way around and knowing where they came from these parents would be crying the blues. Oh my baby did not deserve that and they were good children. Not!!! Ride the MAT. These kids are very mean and ugly spirit. I hope those young ladies are okay and for them to hold their head up. And the person who locked the door? No morals or value and you need to be charge as well, but as an adult.

Reply
8
Carol Roe
3d ago

What happens to the teacher who locked the door? I hope that she is charged with contributing to the corruption of minors. The kids should be expelled from the school. This has to stop

Reply
8
Sharon Carwell
3d ago

SO sorry for some of Us who don't believe that God created Us to show Hiim Honor and Love towards each other. So much hate and Criime in God Beautifully Earth He made for Us Not to do Evil

Reply
8
 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
Related
CBS Baltimore

Maryland man who was shot by Virginia officers faces charges of brandishing a weapon, police say

BALTIMORE -- A Maryland man is facing charges of allegedly brandishing a weapon and being a felon in possession of a firearm when he was shot by police in Virginia on Friday, according to authorities.El-Amin Mutee, 44, of Waldorf, Maryland, may be facing additional charges too, police said.Arlington County Police Department officers found Mutee with a gun in a Virginia Roadway when they were responding to a report of multiple shots fired near the 2100 block of Shirlington Road around 7:35 p.m., according to authorities.They instructed Mutee to drop his weapon but he allegedly refused to comply with their commands and instead raised the firearm, police said.Two officers then raised their weapons and shot Mutee, according to authorities. Investigators later examined Mutee's firearm and determined during their preliminary investigation that it had been used to fire off rounds, police said.No one was injured by Mutee's firearm or by the officers who shot Mutee, according to authorities.Following the shooting, Andy Penn, the chief of the Arlington County Police Department, asked the regional Critical Incident Response Team to investigate the incident.In accordance with the police department's policy, the two officers have been placed on administrative leave.
WALDORF, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Society
State
Maryland State
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Education
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Society
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Education
CBS Baltimore

Loaded semiautomatic gun recovered from student outside Bluford Drew Jemison STEM Academy

BALTIMORE -  A student with a loaded semiautomatic gun was arrested outside Bluford Drew Jemison STEM Academy in Baltimore. Baltimore City School police assisted Baltimore Police in making the arrest.The student was found with the gun around noon in a car in the school's parking lot. This is the fourth gun incident at a Baltimore City School this year.A student was shot and killed at Mervo High School. A gun was found at Carver High School and Conexions earlier this year.
BALTIMORE, MD
Nottingham MD

Angry parent attempts to board BCPS school bus, shatters two windows

——— TOWSON, MD—Police had to be called on Thursday to restrain an angry parent who attempted to board a Baltimore County Public Schools bus. Board of Education president Julie Henn says that, on Thursday morning, a parent engaged in a verbal altercation with a BCPS bus driver and attempted to board the bus. The driver immediately locked the doors.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

At least 57 ATM-related thefts reported in Baltimore City this year

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore police said they were investigating 57 ATM-related thefts in 2022 as of last week.There was another round of ATM thefts overnight, this time mainly targeting liquor stores in Northeast Baltimore. One store owner told WJZ he actually caught two men carrying the machine out of the store.Around 8:30 p.m. Thursday, two men walked into Ham's Liquor Store on the 4900 block of Belair Road and carried it out. The owner of the store said he was just one of three stores hit last night on the road, and the same suspect was spotted on camera at each one of...
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baltimore Police#Concussion#Racism#Muslim#The Academy For College#Baltimore City Schools#Cair#Baltimore School Police
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore City Public Schools sheds staff member following reports of assault on teen

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore City Public Schools has parted ways with a staff member who reportedly facilitated an assault on a student and taken disciplinary action against the students who violated its policy on bullying, according to school officials.The assault came to light after Zainab Chaudry, the director of the Council on American Islamic Relations, wrote an op-ed that referenced the plight of a 16-year-old teenager from Afghanistan whom he said was "locked inside a school bathroom by a staff member and ruthlessly beaten" by fellow students who stripped of her hijab on Sept. 16."We are deeply troubled by this situation...
BALTIMORE, MD
DCist

Audit Finds Racism And Bullying Throughout Montgomery County Public Schools

An outside audit of Montgomery County Public Schools found that the reality experienced by students, families and employees in Maryland’s largest school system doesn’t match up with the district’s stated goals to create an inclusive, equitable learning environment. Students, families, and staff reported that “bullying based on race is pervasive and prevents students of color from feeling comfortable in schools,” according to the 198-page audit.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

8 shot, 3 fatally within 24 hours across Baltimore

WBFF (BALTIMORE, MD) — It was a violent 24-hours across Baltimore. At least eight people were shot, and three of those victims killed between approximately 2 a.m. Thursday through 2 a.m. Friday. Three of those cases occurred in the City's southern district, as well as within District 10. On...
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
CBS Baltimore

Stolen ATM, van recovered near Belair Road following Northeast Baltimore crime spree

BALTIMORE -- City officers recovered a minivan and a damaged ATM from an alleyway in the Northeast Baltimore neighborhood of Belair-Edison on Saturday, according to authorities.Police on patrol in the area were alerted to the presence of the minivan and ATM behind the 2700 block of Pelham Avenue at 12:46 p.m., police said.The blue van sat with its sliding door ajar in the alleyway. Rolls of receipt paper sat inside of it while a handicap tag hung on the rearview mirror.The ATM lay beside it amid green trash cans and blue recycling bins.The officer assigned to the recovery effort examined...
BALTIMORE, MD
WBAL Radio

Anne Arundel County officer arrested in Baltimore City

An Anne Arundel County police officer was arrested in Baltimore City, according to officials. In a news release, the Anne Arundel County Police Department said that they became aware of an out-of-county incident involving Officer T. Thomas on Oct. 13. Thomas was a 2-year veteran with the AACoPD Community Services...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
WUSA9

Teen accused of killing man who had been arguing with family

COLUMBIA, Md. — Police have arrested a 15-year-old boy in connection to the death of a 36-year-old man in Maryland earlier this month. According to a press released from Howard County, 36-year-old Rakki Miguel Jones-Onyejiaka was found dead in the 10400 block of Hickory Ridge Road just after 8:15 p.m. on Oct. 7.
COLUMBIA, MD
DC News Now

Controversy arises after woman dies in Maryland restaurant bathroom

LARGO, Md. (DC News Now) — After a woman died in the bathroom of a popular Prince George’s County restaurant, the restaurant remained open, spurring controversy. A tweet sparked a lot of questions on social media Thursday morning after news about what happened at Jasper’s Restaurant in Largo spread. The user said, “Let’s talk about […]
LARGO, MD
Wbaltv.com

Parents address disruptive behaviors in BCPS during virtual town hall

TOWSON, Md. — Parents have expressed concern that violence among students in Baltimore County Public Schools is getting out of hand, so school officials held a virtual town hall Thursday night. School officials presented data about aggressive behavior in their 174 schools and then answered questions directly from concerned...
TOWSON, MD
CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore, MD
89K+
Followers
28K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Latest news and updates from CBS Baltimore.

 https://wjz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy