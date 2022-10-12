Read full article on original website
Related
actionnewsnow.com
Game of the Week: The Almond Bowl & The River Bowl
This week's games feature Chico hosting Pleasant Valley for the 51st Almond Bowl and Shasta hosting Enterprise for the 30th River Bowl. Pleasant Valley went into their rival's house and mounted a comeback win, taking down Chico 28-14. Enterprise visited their rival Shasta and delivered a convincing victory, 41-14.
actionnewsnow.com
Games of the Week - The Almond Bowl and The River Bowl
This week's games feature Chico hosting Pleasant Valley for the 51st Almond Bowl and Shasta hosting Enterprise for the 30th River Bowl. Game of the Week: The Almond Bowl & The River Bowl. This week's games feature Chico hosting Pleasant Valley for the 51st Almond Bowl and Shasta hosting Enterprise...
actionnewsnow.com
Chico and Pleasant Valley Football ready for 51st Almond Bowl
CHICO, Calif. - The 51st Almond Bowl between Chico and Pleasant Valley kicks off Friday. Both teams have had their fair share of struggles early in the season. They're eager to take home bragging rights and a league victory. "It's so much fun to be a part of," Pleasant Valley...
actionnewsnow.com
Chico Girl's Tennis goes undefeated in regular season
CHICO, Calif. - Chico Girl's Tennis aced its regular season. The Panthers finished a perfect 20-0, capping it off with a 9-0 win over Pleasant Valley Wednesday. Chico has won 20 straight league matches 9-0 dating back to last season. Not only that, every player is undefeated in league play in that span.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chico, October 15 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Pleasant Valley High School football team will have a game with Chico High School on October 14, 2022, 19:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
actionnewsnow.com
VOTE! Play of the Week: Enterprise vs Chico
The candidates for Play of the Week for Week 8 come from Enterprise in the River Bowl and Chico in the Almond Bowl. Play A is from Enterprise quarterback J.J. Johnson who airs out to receiver Elijah Goss to complete a 45-yard touchdown pass. Play B comes from Chico quarterback...
actionnewsnow.com
Play of the Week - Enterprise vs Chico
The candidates for Play of the Week for Week 8 come from Enterprise in the River Bowl and Chico in the Almond Bowl. The candidates for Play of the Week for Week 8 come from Enterprise in the River Bowl and Chico in the Almond Bowl.
actionnewsnow.com
Free self-defense class being held next weekend at Azad's Martial Arts Center
CHICO, Calif. - Next weekend on October 22 at 11 a.m., Azad’s Martial Arts Center in Chico will be holding a free self-defense class open to anyone. Grandmaster Azad showed Action News Now reporter Chloe Curtis a few moves on Friday and said students will learn several defense poses and techniques.
IN THIS ARTICLE
actionnewsnow.com
Control burn scheduled through October at Loafer Creek
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - CAL FIRE Butte Unit said it will be conducting a control burn at the Loafer Creek Recreation Area. The burn is anticipated to start on Monday and run through the end of October. Crews will be burning 163 acres on the north end of the recreation...
actionnewsnow.com
Highway 32 in Chico reopens after tree work
CHICO, Calif. 11:15 A.M. UPDATE - One lane of West 9th Street at Chestnut Street was closed due to “emergency tree removal work,” according to Caltrans District 3. People were asked to be alert for workers and equipment that are in the area. Caltrans said the tree was...
actionnewsnow.com
'Miracle Kid' bounces back from 2 rattlesnake bites
COTTONWOOD, Calif. - A 4-year-old from Tehama County is out of the hospital after he was bit by a rattlesnake two times. The incident happened Thursday evening near the boy's driveway in Cottonwood. His family tells Action News Now, he was playing when he was bit by a baby rattlesnake that emerged from under a rock. The family has asked that the boy's name not be used to protect his privacy.
Beloved Sutter County educator honored at vigil
YUBA CITY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Yuba-Sutter community came together to mourn and remember a beloved father, educator and mentor who was killed in a car crash over the weekend. The Sutter Buttes swim team, the Yuba City and Marysville communities on Thursday honored Eric Pomeroy, who was nothing short of a pillar in the […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
actionnewsnow.com
Person crossing red light hit by vehicle in Chico
CHICO, Calif. - A person was injured after they were hit by a vehicle in Chico on Tuesday morning. The Chico Police Department said it responded to East Avenue and Cohasset Road at about 5:45 a.m. for a report that a person was hit by a vehicle. When officers arrived,...
actionnewsnow.com
Beloved Parade of Lights returns to Chico for 1st time since pandemic
CHICO, Calif. - The beloved Parade of Lights returns to Chico on Saturday, Oct. 15 and will block off several downtown area streets. Most of downtown will be closed to drivers from about 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday. That includes set up for the event and gives dozens of floats space to move around on their route.
actionnewsnow.com
Police ID suspect armed with knife in Chico Wednesday
CHICO, Calif. - Police have identified the suspect who was arrested after reports of a man armed with a knife and chasing people. Officers said they arrested 53-year-old Maurice Hill on Citrus Avenue on Wednesday afternoon for waiving a weapon and criminal threats. At about 4:45 p.m., dispatch received a...
actionnewsnow.com
Prosecution continues against man charged with stabbing 2 men in Butte County
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A judge has found enough evidence to hold a man to answer charges in connection with two stabbings within three days in Butte County last month, according to District Attorney Mike Ramsey. Ramsey said Chance Vincent, 27, is charged with assault with a deadly weapon for...
actionnewsnow.com
Police: Chico man fires gun as teens run away
CHICO, Calif. - A man was arrested for firing shots in Chico Wednesday night, according to the Chico Police Department. Officers said they responded to the area of East 20th Street and Roth Street around 10:10 p.m. for a report of a possible shooting. When officers arrived, they said they...
Coroner says death of Northern California teen Kiely Rodni was an accident
The death of Kiely Rodni, a California teen who went missing in August, was declared accidental by the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office Coroner.
actionnewsnow.com
136-acre prescribed burn happening in Tehama County
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - CAL FIRE TGU says it is helping the Bureau of Land Management with a prescribed burn in the Bend District Wednesday morning. Crews have started the project that will burn 136 acres north on Red Bluff. The burn began at 9 a.m. and is estimated to...
actionnewsnow.com
Paradise Recovery and Rebuilding: Vegetative Waste Yard Reopened
PARADISE, Calif. - Action News Now continues to provide the latest updates on recovery and rebuilding in the Town of Paradise. Town Council Meeting on Nov. 8 at 6 p.m. 1,614 Homes Rebuilt (certificate of occupancy issued) 562 Multi-Family Permit Applications Received. 437 Multi-Family Permits Issued. 354 Multi-Family Permits Rebuilt...
Comments / 0