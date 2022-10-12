Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
NHL
Bills players Allen, Knox show up to support Sabres, Tuch
Buffalo's football team returns favor for home opener at KeyBank Center. Josh Allen and Dawson Knox are a great connection on the football field and in the hockey stands. The Buffalo Bills quarterback and tight end, respectively, showed up at KeyBank Arena on Thursday to support the Buffalo Sabres in their 2022-23 season opener.
WKBW-TV
Sabres shake off slow start for a 4-1 win over Ottawa in season opener
BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — There’s been so much on the news cycle this offseason for the Buffalo Sabres that have built the hype for the 2022-2023 season. Starting with the team's three first round selections and 11 total in this year’s draft. Head coach Don Granato and...
WXYZ
INTERVIEW: Derek Lalonde talks goals for Red Wings, signs of elite talent, and Yzerman's 'mystique'
DETROIT — Derek Lalonde sat down to talk with us ahead of his regular season debut behind the Red Wings bench. He "absolutely" sees signs of elite talent in Detroit's locker room, shared the goals the team has in a stacked Atlantic division, and explained what it is like working for Steve Yzerman.
MLive.com
Five keys to improvement for Detroit Red Wings in 2022-23
The Detroit Red Wings hired a new coach in Derek Lalonde and made a series of moves that addressed each position, seemingly strengthening every shortcoming. They enter the 2022-23 season with more optimism than they have had in several years. It’s Steve Yzerman’s fourth season as general manager, and while...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Josh Allen Has a Bromance With a Popular Sabres Player
The Buffalo Sabres opened up their 2022-2023 regular season on Thursday night against the Ottawa Senators. The Sabres played well, in route to a 4-1 win over Ottawa. Two of the four goals were empty netters, both from Victor Olofsson, while the first two goals of the game came from JJ Peterka (his first career NHL goal) and Rasmus Dahlin.
Filip Zadina scratch explained by Derek Lalonde
What was the reasoning for sitting Filip Zadina? Filip Zadina will need to produce more offense. The 2022-23 NHL regular season is right around the corner for the Detroit Red Wings, as they’ll be welcoming in their Original 6 and Atlantic Division rival Montreal Canadiens to Little Caesars Arena tomorrow night for their first game of 82. But according to the comments made by new head coach Derek Lalonde following this morning’s skate, forward Filip Zadina was designated as one of the odd men out of tomorrow night’s lineup.
Yardbarker
Avalanche’s Sedlak Gets Another Chance With Bednar
It was a long road back to the NHL for Lukas Sedlak. The 29-year-old forward has three seasons of NHL experience but wasn’t sure if he would return after spending the last three seasons in the KHL. It took a coach that he won a championship with to give him another chance.
FOX Sports
New York visits Winnipeg after Kreider's 2-goal game
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jets -119, Rangers -101; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: The New York Rangers visit the Winnipeg Jets after Chris Kreider's two-goal game against the Minnesota Wild in the Rangers' 7-3 win. Winnipeg went 39-32-11 overall and 23-15-3 in home games a season ago. The Jets scored 250...
RELATED PEOPLE
FOX Sports
Soderblom, Husso, Lalonde have big Red Wings debuts in win
DETROIT (AP) — Elmer Soderblom scored a third-period goal in his NHL debut, Ville Husso made 29 saves and the Detroit Red Wings won in Derek Lalonde's first game as a head coach, beating the Montreal Canadiens 3-0 on Friday night. Soderblom, a 2019 draft pick, played in the...
Josh Allen, Alex Tuch seem to have a jersey exchange going on
Josh Allen joined many of his Buffalo Bills teammates on Thursday to cheer on the Buffalo Sabres in their season opener. Those in attendance went wild when Allen was shown on the scoreboard wearing his new Alex Tuch sweater. Paul Hamilton has more:
Comments / 0