Buffalo, NY

Bills players Allen, Knox show up to support Sabres, Tuch

Buffalo's football team returns favor for home opener at KeyBank Center. Josh Allen and Dawson Knox are a great connection on the football field and in the hockey stands. The Buffalo Bills quarterback and tight end, respectively, showed up at KeyBank Arena on Thursday to support the Buffalo Sabres in their 2022-23 season opener.
BUFFALO, NY
MLive.com

Five keys to improvement for Detroit Red Wings in 2022-23

The Detroit Red Wings hired a new coach in Derek Lalonde and made a series of moves that addressed each position, seemingly strengthening every shortcoming. They enter the 2022-23 season with more optimism than they have had in several years. It’s Steve Yzerman’s fourth season as general manager, and while...
DETROIT, MI
Buffalo, NY
Philadelphia, NY
Buffalo, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Josh Allen Has a Bromance With a Popular Sabres Player

The Buffalo Sabres opened up their 2022-2023 regular season on Thursday night against the Ottawa Senators. The Sabres played well, in route to a 4-1 win over Ottawa. Two of the four goals were empty netters, both from Victor Olofsson, while the first two goals of the game came from JJ Peterka (his first career NHL goal) and Rasmus Dahlin.
BUFFALO, NY
Detroit Sports Nation

Filip Zadina scratch explained by Derek Lalonde

What was the reasoning for sitting Filip Zadina? Filip Zadina will need to produce more offense. The 2022-23 NHL regular season is right around the corner for the Detroit Red Wings, as they’ll be welcoming in their Original 6 and Atlantic Division rival Montreal Canadiens to Little Caesars Arena tomorrow night for their first game of 82. But according to the comments made by new head coach Derek Lalonde following this morning’s skate, forward Filip Zadina was designated as one of the odd men out of tomorrow night’s lineup.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Avalanche’s Sedlak Gets Another Chance With Bednar

It was a long road back to the NHL for Lukas Sedlak. The 29-year-old forward has three seasons of NHL experience but wasn’t sure if he would return after spending the last three seasons in the KHL. It took a coach that he won a championship with to give him another chance.
DENVER, CO
FOX Sports

New York visits Winnipeg after Kreider's 2-goal game

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jets -119, Rangers -101; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: The New York Rangers visit the Winnipeg Jets after Chris Kreider's two-goal game against the Minnesota Wild in the Rangers' 7-3 win. Winnipeg went 39-32-11 overall and 23-15-3 in home games a season ago. The Jets scored 250...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Mattias Samuelsson
Tage Thompson
FOX Sports

Soderblom, Husso, Lalonde have big Red Wings debuts in win

DETROIT (AP) — Elmer Soderblom scored a third-period goal in his NHL debut, Ville Husso made 29 saves and the Detroit Red Wings won in Derek Lalonde's first game as a head coach, beating the Montreal Canadiens 3-0 on Friday night. Soderblom, a 2019 draft pick, played in the...
DETROIT, MI

