psychologytoday.com

Quiet Quitting Is Loudly Showing Managers a New Perspective

Although quiet quitting is not new, the message is now louder, and management should think about why it's happening. Productivity is capped at about 55 hours a week, so managers should work with employees to set goals that transcend the long-hours mentality. Each worker should define their own version of...
psychreg.org

LifestyleGarden: Now Is the Time for Change

When Covid-19 arrived in the spring of 2020, it instantly altered everything. The global pandemic had a massive and long-lasting impact on people’s lives worldwide; UK residents were asked to isolate themselves at home, offices were emptied, travel was disrupted, and face masks became the norm. Now in 2022,...
michiganmamanews.com

Effective Strategies for Raising Happy and Healthy Children with Special Needs

This post may contain affiliate links. Read full disclosure here. Parenting a child with special needs can be a daunting task. There are so many things to worry about, and it can feel like you are constantly playing catch-up. However, there are also many strategies that can help make parenting a child with special needs easier. This blog post will discuss tips for raising happy and healthy children with special needs.
psychologytoday.com

Living Longer Requires Making Lots of Small Changes

New research on positive aging suggests that there are many different factors that work together to produce a healthy old age. Small incremental changes in our lives can help us live 4 to 7 years longer, and maintain our cognitive functioning for more than a decade. Positive aging needs more...
womenfitness.net

Healthy Aging Requires an Understanding of Personality Yypes

New research shows that older adults may be better supported as they age when their personalities are considered — for example, are they more like orchids or dandelions?. Researchers from Simon Fraser University’s Circle Innovation examined the potential effects of lifestyle activities on the cognitive health of more than 3,500 adults aged 60+, and found that personality-using psychology’s orchid-dandelion metaphor — can be a factor in how well supportive programs work.
