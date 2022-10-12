Read full article on original website
BAE Systems’ Viper Memory Loader Verifier II will improve F-16 maintenance cybersecurity
FORT WORTH, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 12, 2022-- BAE Systems has released the Viper Memory Loader Verifier II (MLV II), a new version of a world-leading maintenance capability that will reduce vulnerability to cyber-attacks for F-16 aircraft. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221012005742/en/ BAE Systems has released the Viper Memory Loader Verifier II, a new version of a world-leading maintenance capability that will reduce vulnerability to cyber-attacks for F-16 aircraft. (Credit: BAE Systems)
iheart.com
Combine sales grow, tractors fall
Combine harvester sales rose during September in both the U.S. and Canada, while total tractor sales fell in both countries. Data from the Association of Equipment Manufacturers says total U.S. ag equipment unit sales stayed above the five-year average for the second month since April. Total farm tractor sales fell...
alpenhornnews.com
Honda, LG Energy Solution Join Forces To Setup $4.4B Battery Plant In Ohio
Honda Motor Co Ltd HMC and LG Energy Solution have selected Ohio to build their battery plant with an investment of $4.4 billion. The two companies announced the plan in August but did not announce the location. They said they are committing to investing $3.5 billion and creating 2,200 jobs but said the overall investment is projected to reach $4.4 billion.
MotorTrend Magazine
Hondas, LG Batteries Announce $3.5 Billion Investment in Ohio Battery Plant
With Honda beginning to take the path of full electrification for their U.S. models, the Japanese automaker needed a battery plant local to their facilities. Now, LG Energy Solutions and Honda have formed a joint venture to build a battery plant just an hour south of their R&D center in Raymond, Ohio, to supply Honda with the batteries it needs for its future BEV models, like the 2024 Honda Prologue being codeveloped with GM (which, incidentally, happens to use GM's Ultium battery technology manufactured in a joint venture with LG).
ledinside.com
TRUMPF multi-junction VCSEL technology drives system efficiency and miniaturization
Multi-junction option supports miniaturization trends in consumer electronics and automotive // Up to triple-junction high-performance VCSEL arrays available // Increase in output power and higher efficiency // Up to 3 times more output power at same current level. Ulm, October 11, 2022 – TRUMPF Photonic Components, a global leader in...
Ambu, the World Leader in Single-Use Endoscopy, Hosts Grand Opening of New Manufacturing Plant in Mexico
COLUMBIA, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 13, 2022-- Ambu hosted a grand opening of its new manufacturing plant, located in Ciudad Juárez, Mexico, on Oct. 11. With a total capacity of nearly 323,000 square feet, the new factory is Ambu’s largest plant, allowing the company to ramp up its future production and supply of products. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221013005690/en/ Ambu’s new factory in Ciudad Juárez, Mexico, is a strategic step to become closer to the North American market by having a more sustainable and flexible approach to supply chain constraints. (Photo: Business Wire)
accesslifthandlers.com
Interview: LiuGong CEO on Chinese MEWP market growth
Zeng Guang’an, chairman and CEO of Guangxi LiuGong Machinery, shares his views of the China MEWP market and the company’s growth plans. Compared to some other Chinese manufacturers, many of which are themselves relatively new to the access industry, LiuGong’s MEWP division is still in its infancy - yet its ambitions are strong.
accesslifthandlers.com
JLG to launch electric booms at Bauma
JLG has announced that it will be present at Bauma on partner Hinowa’s stand where it will launch the renewed version of its EC Series. The company had announced previously that it would not have a standalone booth at Bauma, and today confirmed that it will appear with Hinowa with two new models.
alpenhornnews.com
China could make submarines more stealthy and powerful with classified system that reduces noise 90%
A Chinese research team claims to have created a new pump-jet propulsion system that can increase submarine thrust while minimizing obtrusive vibrations by more than 90 percent. The team created a sealant that prevents water from entering a duct without hindering the rotation of the rotor. However, the precise nature...
agupdate.com
Prioritize pasture weed control in the fall
Editor’s note: The following was written by Meaghan Anderson, Iowa State University Extension field agronomist in central Iowa, and Bob Hartzler, professor emeritus, for the Integrated Crop Management News website Sept. 30. Fall is one of the best times for managing perennial and biennial weeds found in pastures or...
alpenhornnews.com
getnews.info
GNFEI Presents Latest DTG Printers Crafted With Advanced Technology to Work Flawlessly on all Operating Systems
GNFEI Technology Co., Ltd announces advanced inkjet printer models designed to an individual’s comfort level and usage. GNFEI Technology Co., Ltd is among the renowned Inkjet Printer manufacturer and exporters, engaged in offering a wide range of printer models that are crafted to meet clients’ needs. Known for their leading technology, excellent quality, easy operation, flawless performance, and reasonable prices, these inkjet printers can print faster than traditional printers due to their high-speed technology. Its team of skilled professionals always endeavors to manufacture and supply their client with a superior range of devices as per their specific requirements. This company’s inkjet printer design and manufacturing are under the strict supervision of its professional and expert quality controllers. They have been instrumental in earning them a trusted position among inkjet printer manufacturers, exporters and suppliers. Their inkjet printers are made with high-quality raw materials and the latest technology to work flawlessly on all supported operating systems. All these machines can print in full color for users’ business or marketing needs.
takeitcool.com
2-Methylpropan-1-ol Production Cost Analysis Report: Manufacturing Process, Raw Materials Requirements, Variable Cost, Production Cost Summary and Key Process Information
The latest report titled “2-Methylpropan-1-ol Production Cost Report” by Procurement Resource, a global procurement research and consulting firm, provides an in-depth cost analysis of the production process of the 2-Methylpropan-1-ol. Report Features Details. Product Name 2-Methylpropan-1-ol Production Cost Report. Process Included. 2-Methylpropan-1-ol Production from Propylene via Carbonylation. Segments...
alpenhornnews.com
alpenhornnews.com
alpenhornnews.com
How Allbirds’ Plant-Based Leather Partner is Shrinking its Footprint
Natural Fiber Welding’s (NFW) plant-based leather alternative may emit 10 times fewer greenhouse-gas emissions than its conventional hide and pleather counterparts, but the Illinois-based biomaterials firm says it’s far from satisfied. The Ralph Lauren-backed company said it’s committed to using 100 percent natural inputs instead of fossil fuels in all its materials, but it knows that “agriculture isn’t perfect.” Case in point: NFW’s cotton backer is Mirum’s highest-impact ingredient, according to a life-cycle assessment. So it latched onto an idea: to use cotton sourced from the California Cotton and Climate Coalition, a.k.a C4, to back its blend of rubber, plant oils and...
Laser Photonics Corporation to Deliver Its CleanTech Laser Blasting Systems to U.S. Navy
Laser Photonics Corporation LASE announced that it received an order from the U.S. Navy for delivery this month of an LPC-1000CTH CleanTech Laser Blasting System with an integrated water chiller for submarine MRO (maintenance, repair and operations). Wayne Tupuola, chief executive officer of Laser Photonics, commented: “We believe the U.S....
