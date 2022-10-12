A man convicted in the 2019 murders of five people near White Swan was sentenced to four life sentences on Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Yakima. 39-year-old James Dean Cloud and his cousin 35-year-old Donovan Quinn Carter Cloud were both charged in the killing of five people in June of 2019 and both were sentenced on Wednesday. Donovan Cloud was sentenced to a 27-year prison term.

WHITE SWAN, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO