Lexington, KY

kentuckytoday.com

State surplus sale begins Sunday online

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – You could say the state is having a yard sale, as the Finance and Administration Cabinet's Division of Surplus Properties will auction surplus heavy equipment no longer in use by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet on Sunday through, Tuesday, October 25. An annual event, this...
FRANKFORT, KY
WTVQ

Nicholasville winery closing after 25 years

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — Chrisman Mill Vineyards & Winery is closing its doors after serving Nicholasville for 25 years. The owners said after more than two decades of winemaking, serving food and drinks and entertaining the public, they've decided to "slow down a bit" and move back to Texas. For the past year, they tried to find new owners for the winery but weren't successful.
NICHOLASVILLE, KY
FOX 56

Morehead nurse turned patient

Angela Hardymon has walked the halls of St. Claire Regional Medical Center for the last five years as a nurse, but she never thought she'd walk through the doors of the cancer unit as a patient.
MOREHEAD, KY
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Kentucky

Do you love eating seafood? Do you also happen to live in Kentucky? If your answer was positive to both questions then there is a list of four fantastic seafood restaurants in Kentucky that are highly-praised by both travellers and local people for their absolutely tasty food but also for their service and amazing atmosphere.
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Boil advisory for parts of Montgomery, Bath counties lifted

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - UPDATE: The boil water advisory in effect in Montgomery County and parts of Bath County has been lifted. Everyone is now in the clear. Officials put the advisory in place after a maintenance issue. ORIGINAL: There's a boil water advisory out for most of Montgomery...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, KY
clayconews.com

Federal Jury in Lexington, Kentucky Convicts the Former Owner and Chief Financial Officer of a Business in Perry County of Wire Fraud and Money Laundering Charges

LEXINGTON, KY - The owner and chief financial officer of a former business in Perry County were both convicted on Thursday, by a federal jury in Lexington, of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, multiple counts of wire fraud, and conspiracy to commit money laundering. Following a six-day trial, the jury...
PERRY COUNTY, KY
k105.com

Fiery semi crash on Bluegrass Parkway leaves cab of truck dangling over bridge railing

A fiery semi truck crash on a bridge on the Bluegrass Parkway shut down the major thoroughfare for hours Tuesday morning and afternoon. The accident, which happened at the 29-mile marker in the eastbound lanes at approximately 6:30 a.m., occurred on a bridge that spans the Kentucky River between the Lawrenceburg and Versailles exits, near the Anderson-Woodford County line, according to the Versailles Police Department.
VERSAILLES, KY
somerset106.com

I-75 Rockcastle County exit to temporary close

The northbound Interstate 75 off-ramp at exit 59 in Rockcastle County will be temporarily closed tomorrow, Wednesday, October 12, 2022, as crews perform surveying operations. The ramp will be closed Wednesday, October 12th, beginning approximately 12:00 p.m., and it will reopen at 2:00 p.m. Motorists will detour via Exit 62...
ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

WKYT talks to 2022 Lexington St. Jude Dream Home winner

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -The 2022 St. Jude Dream Home giveaway is in the books. This year WKYT was a proud partner with St. Jude in efforts to raise money for the lifesaving work that happens at the Memphis hospital day in and day out. The winner of this year's dream...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Fayette County Coroner reflects on the job and violent year

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – It has been a rough year so far in Lexington as the city hits 37 homicides. That was the total number of homicides in 2021. For law enforcement and first responders who are first on the scene, a year like this can really take a toll on them.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Nicholasville police warn of scam in comments on Facebook page

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (FOX 56) — The Nicholasville Police Department is warning the community of a scam circulating on its Facebook page. According to police, scammers are taking to the comments of the department's posts to sell items such as shirts and sweatshirts. "Any choice items … any colour...
NICHOLASVILLE, KY
WKYT 27

Bridge back open after fiery semi crash

VERSAILLES, Ky. (WKYT) - A bridge near the Anderson-Woodford County line is back open after a fiery semi crash. The Versailles Police Department posted on Facebook that a semi caught fire on the Kentucky River Bridge on the Bluegrass Parkway, between Versailles and Lawrenceburg, early Tuesday morning. Fire officials aren't...
VERSAILLES, KY
WHAS11

UK associate athletics director arrested for DUI

LEXINGTON, Ky. — A member of Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari's staff has been charged with DUI. Lexington Police said Chris Woolard was found on Monday in his car, which was resting on the sidewalk next to a fence still in gear. Police said Woolard was covered in vomit...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

EKU honoring well-known Richmond couple who were killed last year

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - A well-known Richmond couple who were killed last year is being honored by the university they attended and gave so much back to. Christopher and Gracie Hager will be honored during this year's homecoming activities at Eastern Kentucky University. The Hagers made Richmond their home...
RICHMOND, KY
WKYT 27

Chris Bailey's Forecast | A Few Storms Ahead

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It's a gorgeous day across the Commonwealth, but big changes are just ahead. Another powerful fall cold front sweeps in here Wednesday night, bringing the potential for strong storms before another big blast of cold. Clouds will thicken on Wednesday as our big fall storm...
LEXINGTON, KY
stnonline.com

Kentucky Man Indicted for Passing School Bus and Nearly Hitting Student

A grand jury indicted ad Lexington, Kentucky man who is accused of nearly hitting a teenager while they were unloading from their school bus, reported WYMT News. On Sept. 19, Travis Mason,14, was getting off his school bus on Louisville Road, north Frankfort when he was almost hit by an SUV that passed the bus on the right side.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Lexington teacher healthy one day, then fighting for her life the next; how the community is rallying around her family

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - "It's all overwhelming and crazy. I mean to even think I would be having this interview because of the story going on.". That's because just 20 weeks ago, 46-year-old Emily Presley was completely healthy. A STEM teacher at Wellington Elementary School, wife to Jeff Presley, and mother to 13-year-old Jackson and 16-year-old Ella. In May, Presley came down with what she thought was a cold. A few days later, she knew something was really wrong.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Police investigating vandalism of Halloween decorations in Kentucky town

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Nicholasville police say they need your help in identifying a vandalism suspect. Officials say that the suspects have been destroying Halloween decorations. Residents tell us there have been a couple of different neighborhoods that were hit. The Burley Ridge neighborhood and the Southbrook neighborhood. One woman...
NICHOLASVILLE, KY

