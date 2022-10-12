Read full article on original website
Ben Shapiro: Kanye Declaring War on Jews Is Bad, But…
Daily Wire founder and conservative podcast host Ben Shapiro took to Twitter on Wednesday to downplay rapper Kanye West’s head-first dive into antisemitism. West had his Twitter and Instagram accounts restricted last week after lobbing various attacks at the Jewish community. On Tuesday, Vice revealed that Fox News had cut a series of antisemitic statements made by West out of a two-part interview aired last week on the network. Shapiro, a practicing orthodox Jew, gave a qualified critique of West’s screed. “Two things can be true at once,” Shapiro wrote. “Kanye’s moves toward pro-life, faith, and family conservatism are encouraging;...
White Supremacists Are Doing Backflips Over Kanye West’s Antisemitism
Online white supremacist forums and prominent reactionary figures are lauding rapper Kanye West’s turn to antisemitic conspiracy mongering with a barrage of memes, praise, and calls for escalation. Across Telegram, 4chan, and neo-Nazi forums, posts reviewed by Rolling Stone show that West’s statements have been received with nothing short of utter glee by the far-right’s most vitriolic figures.
TMZ.com
Kanye West Says He Doesn't Wish Harm on Jews, Rails on Hollywood Execs
Kanye West defies logic ... he says he doesn't wish harm on Jewish people -- despite saying he's "going death con 3" on Jews -- as he seems to be saying Jews in high places in Hollywood have screwed over Black entertainers. Kanye was leaving the screening of Candace Owens'...
Lizzo Had Time For Kanye West During Her SOLD OUT Show In Toronto
Lizzo once again has to waste time addressing someone bringing her name up; this time, she seemingly clapped back at Kanye West. Ye or Kanye West, or whatever you want to call him, has been on one. The problematic multihyphenate has landed in hot water on both Instagram and Twitter after dropping antisemitic comments. He also took his dog and pony show to Fox News to chop it up with far-right apologist Tucker Carlson about his trash white lives matters shirts.
Meghan McCain Scorches ‘Pathetic’ Conservatives Who Support Kanye West: ‘This Man and His Behavior Are Trash’
Meghan McCain unleashed her fury on her own political party Sunday morning, torching conservatives who are defending Kanye West following a series of anti-Semitic words and social media posts. According to the former host of “The View,” Ye is “no icon” to be defended. McCain’s words...
Kim Kardashian Beefing Up Security At Her Kids' Private School After Kanye West's Outbursts Go Viral
Kim Kardashian is doing everything to protect her kids after her ex-husband Kanye West went on an antisemitic and racist rant via social media. During the rapper's outburst, he leaked the name of the school to everyone, putting his children at risk. West's four kids — North, Saint, Chicago and...
Antonio Brown backs Kanye West in midst of rapper's 'White Lives Matter' controversy
Antonio Brown appeared to side with Kanye West as the rapper and business mogul started a firestorm over his "White Lives Matter" apparel earlier in the week. Brown, the free agent NFL wide receiver who took off his jersey and pads in the middle of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' game against the New York Jets in January and left the field, posted a video on Instagram showing him and West working on a hip-hop song collaboration.
NFL・
Bank Cuts Ties With Kanye West Following Rapper's Anti-Semitic Slurs, Must Move Money By November 21
Kanye West better find a new place for his Yeezy money — and fast! JP Morgan Chase has officially cut ties with the troubled rapper's fashion company after he lashed out at the Jewish community, RadarOnline.com has learned. The 45-year-old Grammy winner's ally Candace Owens revealed the news on...
Kim Kardashian paying for security at kids’ school after Kanye’s online attacks
Kim Kardashian isn’t taking any risks when it comes to the safety of her children. The Skims founder recently hired additional security to guard her kids’ private school after her ex-husband Kanye West revealed its name in numerous social media rants, TMZ reported. Kardashian is paying for the...
Trevor Noah Slams Kanye West After Anti-Semitic Remarks: ‘I Don’t Even Know Where To Begin’
Trevor Noah, 38, made it clear to viewers that he is not tolerating Kanye West‘s anti-Semitic social media posts during the Oct. 11 episode of The Daily Show. “I don’t even know where to begin with this sh**, I mean promoting antisemitism to your 50 million followers?”, the TV host said. “I’m not even joking about it, threatening to go ‘death con 3’ on Jewish people?”, Trevor said before correcting Ye’s spelling of the term. “I know this is not the point but that’s not how you say it. I know it’s not the main issue. I know that. But it’s DEF CON 3. Alright, not death con 3.”
Now Kanye West's Twitter account has been restricted after yet another anti-Semitic post
UPDATE: Well, as a surprise to perhaps no one, the Ye formerly known as Kanye West has run afoul of yet another social media platform. This time: Twitter. According to a Twitter spokesperson: The account was locked for violating Twitter's policies. This was in response to a post in which West claimed he was going to go "death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE." Previously, West was also banned from Instagram for sharing an anti-Semitic post.
Sarah Silverman’s Blackface Photo, N-Word Video Resurface After Tweet About Kanye’s Antisemitism
Sarah Silverman falsely complained that people were silent on Kanye West's antisemitic posts, then her Blackface history was brought up. The post Sarah Silverman’s Blackface Photo, N-Word Video Resurface After Tweet About Kanye’s Antisemitism appeared first on NewsOne.
straightarrownews.com
Kanye West antisemitic remarks just part of a cynical money grab
National TV Political Analyst, Talk Radio Host, Univ. Prof. Kanye West’s Twitter and Instagram accounts were restricted after the music superstar unleashed a series of antisemitic posts. That controversy came on the heels of West’s appearance at Paris Fashion Week, where he wore a “White Lives Matter” t-shirt. As some in conservative media jumped to the hip-hop mogul’s defense, others wondered what sparked the incendiary remarks. Straight Arrow News contributor Rashad Richey says West’s antisemitic remarks are just part of a cynical money grab.
Daily Beast
Republicans Have Made Kanye West a Conservative Celebrity
Kanye West has been inching toward reimagining himself as both a virulent antisemite and the public face of Fox News—and now Republicans are in a quandary. That’s according to hosts Will Sommer and Kelly Weill in this episode of The Daily Beast’s Fever Dreams podcast, which takes a deep dive into how the conservative media and the Republican Party is grappling with how to handle the rapper.
musictimes.com
Kanye West's Bipolar Disorder An Excuse for Hateful Outburts? KISS' Paul Stanley Weighs In
Paul Stanley, the leader of KISS, has stated that Kanye West's antisemitic outbursts cannot be justified by his mental illness. West's Instagram and Twitter accounts were banned over the weekend after he published posts that broke both platforms' guidelines - including comments aimed at fellow rapper Sean 'Diddy' Combs accusing "Jewish people" of telling him to call and "threaten or influence me".
Ars Technica
Musk’s one-on-one with Kanye signals naïveté moderating Twitter hate speech
Self-described free speech absolutist Elon Musk couldn’t resist warmly welcoming Kanye West back to Twitter after the rapper had his Instagram account locked over the weekend for posting a caption that echoed dangerous Nazi propaganda by suggesting that Jewish people today have too much power. On Saturday, Musk replied to a tweet from West criticizing Mark Zuckerberg for the rapper’s Instagram ban, with Musk saying to Kanye, "Welcome back to Twitter, my friend!"
