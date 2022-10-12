Bring that movie theater sound to your living room with this JBL soundbar Prime Day deal — over 50% off

I’m a little like Goldilocks when it comes to headphones. I’m very particular about size; they can’t be too big and cumbersome or too tight and small. They have to deliver magnificent sound while blocking out any annoying background noise I encounter day to day on the New York City subway. They also have to look good, of course. It turns out the Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones are just right. It’s a well-known fact that Sony is behind some of the best cans on the market. This particular pair is the most recent update to the Japanese tech titan’s flagship...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO