Bring that movie theater sound to your living room with this JBL soundbar Prime Day deal — over 50% off

Whenever we think of someone who goes to a store to buy a Smart TV, we imagine that they are going to leave there with the largest model possible: 70, 75, 80 or more inches, for that of filling an entire wall of the living room and watching movies as if it were a cinema. But what happens when we don’t need so much and the gap that we must fill barely occupies the space that remains between a cupboard and the microwave?
If you're in the market for a large TV for your gaming room or home theater, the LG OLED C1 65-inch smart television will not disappoint. Its 4K resolution and HDR10 with Dolby Vision IQ make for breathtaking picture quality. Plus, the display intelligently changes image settings according to the media displayed on the screen.
It doesn’t matter how gorgeous your TV is if the sound coming from it is lousy. If you’re looking to ramp up your home theater’s audio but don’t have the room for a full set of surround sound speakers, a soundbar is a great option. They’re generally cheaper, take up far less room, and are easier to install. And if you’re looking for truly immersive surround sound, a soundbar with Dolby Atmos technology is the way to go.
Fall is here, which means most of us are gearing up to host friends and family for holiday celebrations and game-day feasts -- not to mention settling in for more nights in as the days grow shorter and the weather cools. That's why you need to make sure your entertainment space is up to snuff so that you can stream all your favorite movies, shows and live sports.
Free Wireless Charger with 4-Week Food Supply Kit My Patriot Supply. Earlier this summer, the US FDA greenlit the sale of over-the-counter (OTC) hearing aids, and now we're seeing some from one of the largest audio companies in the world. Sony has announced the availability of its first OTC hearing aids, the $1,000 CRE-C10 and $1,300 CRE-E10, built in partnership with WS Audiology.
I’m a little like Goldilocks when it comes to headphones. I’m very particular about size; they can’t be too big and cumbersome or too tight and small. They have to deliver magnificent sound while blocking out any annoying background noise I encounter day to day on the New York City subway. They also have to look good, of course. It turns out the Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones are just right. It’s a well-known fact that Sony is behind some of the best cans on the market. This particular pair is the most recent update to the Japanese tech titan’s flagship...
