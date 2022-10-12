ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Advocates gather for ‘National Day of Remembrance’

METRO DETROIT — In the midst of a heightened political atmosphere, pro-life advocates across the country gathered for the ninth National Day of Remembrance, which they said is a way to memorialize the lives lost to abortion. Monica Migliorino Miller, the director of Citizens for a Pro-Life Society, was...
SOUTHFIELD, MI
State suspends license of Carvana Novi

NOVI — The license of the Carvana dealership in Novi was suspended Oct. 7 by the Michigan Department of State as a result of several alleged violations of the Michigan Vehicle Code. The violations were discovered by Michigan Department of State staff during an investigation of multiple customer complaints...
NOVI, MI
Macomb Township author uses undercover experience in new novel

MACOMB TOWNSHIP — Macomb Township resident Jeff Moore has seen a lot during his time in law enforcement. From the streets of Kansas City, Missouri, to taking down 90-year-old Sinaloa Cartel trafficker Leo Sharp with the Drug Enforcement Administration, what Moore has experienced could fill a novel. And that’s...
MACOMB TOWNSHIP, MI
Search of landfill for missing Eastpointe teenager halted

MACOMB COUNTY — After months of digging through a Lenox Township landfill, the search for the body of a missing Eastpointe teenager has come to a close. Detroit police announced Oct. 12 that the search for Zion Foster, 17, has concluded without finding her body. “It’s sad to think...
EASTPOINTE, MI
Chamber of Commerce salutes local residents and businesses

EASTPOINTE/ROSEVILLE — Dominic Miller is still at it. The 13-year-old Eastpointe resident has continued with his Dominic’s Christmas Wish charity. Through the organization, Miller collects new pajamas, books, toys, socks, hats, mittens and scarves for local shelters. For his good deeds, Miller was named as the Eastpointe Youth of the Year by the Eastpointe-Roseville Chamber of Commerce.
EASTPOINTE, MI
Royal Oak approves plan for ice rink in Centennial Commons

ROYAL OAK — The Royal Oak City Commission approved a proposal to place an ice rink downtown. At its Sept. 26 meeting, the commission approved 4-3 an ice rink that will be located in the Centennial Commons at 203 S. Troy St. The rink will be open from Nov. 18 through Feb. 19, 2023.
ROYAL OAK, MI
Village Oaks Elementary has a playground after 2 years without it

NOVI — Children at Village Oaks Elementary School, 23333 Willowbrook Drive in Novi, screamed with delight as they ran outside to enjoy a recess on their new playground following a ribbon-cutting ceremony Oct. 6. After nearly two years without a playground, the school now boasts a new and modern...
NOVI, MI

