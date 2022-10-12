Putin Has Absolutely Nothing To Lose He Will Use Any Excuse In The World To Use Nuclear Weapons Because He's Losing The War In Ukraine.. Between Him And North Korea President The World As We Know It Is About To Make A Dramatic Change Just Stay Tuned
I mean come on man!!!! this guy is going to start a nuclear pandemic around the world. do you think the nuclear explosion residue is only going to stay in Ukraine? someone is not thinking this all the way through.
11 bomb planes were seen yesterday 20 miles from Norwegian borders with capability to reach the USA and Europe 🙄 also Palestine met with Russia remember we give them millions where Russia gives them zero. Trump cut these countries off like Persia (Iran) and stopped giving out handouts freely bc countries that scream death to America can't be brought and have no loyalty. China is threatening us and let's not forget how our long time Allies Saudia Arabia is changing face. We have never looked weaker than under Biden
Comments / 104