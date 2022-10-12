Read full article on original website
Click2Houston.com
Toys ‘R’ Us returns with 8 Houston-area locations; Where to find the beloved childhood chain 🦒
HOUSTON – We are living in the age of reboots and remakes – anything can get a second chance and stores are included! Toys ‘R’ Us is now open in 25 Macy’s stores across Texas, eight of which can be found in the Houston area.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Here's How to Get Into the State Fair of Texas for $5 With NBC 5's Discount
If you bring five cans of food to the State Fair of Texas on Wednesdays, you can buy a ticket inside for just $5. “That is the best deal we offer on admission the entire run of the fair,” said Karissa Condoianis, vice president of public relations for the State Fair of Texas.
Are Up For It? Is This The Scariest Halloween Haunted House In Texas?
Boo! Yes, it's that time. Time to PAY to get scared! Why do we have to pay to get scared? I mean, that is what a Haunted House attraction is all about! We buy our tickets and hope that we get you now what scared out of us! LOL So, what if I told you that one of the BEST and most recognized Halloween Haunted Houses is here in the state of Texas?
Coolest Fall Festival In Texas Happens Just A Few Short Hours From Midland/Odessa Which Includes Unique Experiences
It's not so hot anymore, so an adventure outside doesn't sound all that bad. I know you guys are always looking for a fun and unique adventure to take your families to and try to tell you about as many as I can. I have come across a new one that I think you will love. If the kids don't love it, I am pretty sure mama will. Let me tell you about the Black Barn Ranch.
Hilarious Video Shows Dog Petrified of Fake Creepy Black Cats
A hilarious video a Texas family posted is blowing up the internet. At first glance, you simply see Halloween decorations in the front yard of this Texas home. However, if you take a closer look, you will notice one of the decorations is not a prop at all. OH, HELLO...
Want A Road Trip? Visiting These Haunted Texas Spots Will Make You Quiver
Welcome to some of the most haunted spots in Texas. Hope in the car and head southeast to check out these paranormal spots. Let's start out in San Antonio to get you in the spirit. Take a trip down the San Antonio River Walk and enjoy all the lights and decorations for Halloween. Now that you are feeling all festive let the spooking begin.
Cold air invasion next week, 30s and 40s in Texas
Unseasonably warm weather lasts through Sunday, but a strong cold front arrives in Houston Monday, delivering much colder air next week.
Must-eat spots: Texas soul food restaurants ranked among the best in America
DALLAS (KDAF) — We all have a deep love for southern cuisine, it’s one of those foods that just brings people together whether it’s over the dinner table, over a sports game, or just arguing about which spot has the best fried chicken; southern food is about togetherness.
Two Texas Cities Named Among Top 12 Best Food Cities in the South
I was born in the south (Georgia), but spent most of my youth closer to the west coast, so I never truly appreciated southern food 'till a bit later in life. Not like these fine people who landed TWO Texas cities, including Houston, TX, among the best for southern food in all the U.S.A.
Scariest Movies Filmed in Texas! [With Trailers]
If you don’t know – I’m a movie buff and I’ve lived in Texas since I was twelve years old. So, I was meant to write this article. There are a lot of movies filmed in the Lone Star State some are great, some not so good. The list you are about to read is a combination of all the scary ones or ones that tried to be. I do suggest that if you do try to find these films – WATCH AT YOUR OWN RISK! So, what makes a good scary movie? Well, the film can just be scary by playing with you mind (The Sixth Sense-not filmed in Texas) or by showing you gory visual (The Texas Chainsaw Massacre-definitely filmed in Texas). This list also includes low budget movies that were trying to capitalize on a trend at time (See "Don't Open The Door" and its attempt at being scary). There are a lot fo bad slasher flicks out there and I left a lot off of this list. Some are scary weird in a good way - Peter Fonda and Warren Oates in "Race With The Devil." Bikers running away from satanists! Anyways, for your enjoyment, I've added the trailer for each so you can see what I'm talking about. The trailers (for some) are just as confusing or as strange as the movies themselves. Of course, as Texans, we all know movie classics “Urban Cowboy,” “No Country For Old Men,” and “Friday Night Lights” were filmed here, but do you know these horror classics were made in the Lone Star State…
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Fighting Hunger, North Texas Food Bank Holds Public Food Distributions
In an effort to continue fighting hunger and help struggling families, the North Texas Food Bank and its diverse network of more than 400 feeding partners will hold public mobile food distributions this week. Community-led distributions will be held across North Texas and will be accessible to those families in...
Is this your ticket? $25,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold near Houston
The Houston Astros are swinging their bats, fighting to get past the Seattle Mariners to move on from the Divisional Series and the Dallas Cowboys are looking to beat the unbeaten rival Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night so, winning will be important. Good thing someone near Houston is getting the winning party started with a Texas lottery payday.
These Are The Top Tourist Spots In Texas! Have You Visited Them All?
If someone was visiting our great state of Texas for the first time, asked you which places they should visit while here what would you tell them? I have actually been asked this before by coworkers and friends and I think I have answered with the same thing every time. You should definitely go check out The Alamo in San Antonio, AT&T Stadium where the Cowboys play, and maybe the Riverwalk?
Why is Texas Sticky: Have You Noticed The Goo Around The State?
Texas wildlife is certainly something to behold, isn't it? As a new resident of the state, I recently remember hearing a scratching noise outside my apartment complex the other night. When I looked out my window to investigate, I saw a fox run by. To say it's been a while...
Where is the cheapest place to live in Texas? We ranked 18 cities to find out
Everyone knows everything is bigger in Texas, but does that include the cost of living?
Fisherman spots large alligator on Lake Sam Rayburn in Deep East Texas
TYLER, Texas — Over the weekend, fisherman Keith Combs was out catching some bait when he spotted the biggest alligator he's ever seen on the shore of Lake Sam Rayburn. Combs said he’s been fishing all around the world and nothing compares to what he witnessed on Lake Sam Rayburn.
Wednesday's Child: After 4 years in foster care, these 3 siblings are hoping they'll be a family's forever prize
DALLAS — Let's introduce you to 9-year-old Krissa, 6-year-old Nevaeh and 6-year-old Richard. WFAA met up with them at the State Fair of Texas, where the only two rules were to smile and have fun. From high up at the State Fair of Texas and from down below, Krissa,...
One of the Most Affordable Cities in Texas Might Surprise You
The cost of living just keeps rising, and if you're thinking about moving to a less expensive area to help your budget, you might want to see this first. A recent list reveals that two of the cities with the lowest cost of living nationwide are in Texas. A second...
fox7austin.com
Texas serial wallet thief faces new charges out of Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - A serial wallet thief from Texas is back in jail for violating her parole. This time, she’s facing new charges out of Oklahoma City and Austin. Royce Session’s criminal history started at a young age. According to a report from 2012 in the Victoria Advocate, Session, then 17 years old, arrived at the Victoria Regional Juvenile Justice Facility after spending three months in the Dallas County Juvenile Detention Center for debit and credit card abuse.
Four charged with stealing $278,000 worth of alcohol, officials say
DALLAS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Four men were charged with stealing $278,000 in alcohol, according to the Texas Alcohol Beverage Committee. According to a news release from TABC, Janish Pankaj Vaishnav, 33, Victor Antonio Aguilar-Leon, 34, Carlos Jaime Munoz, 43 and Michael Angel Medrano, 22, were charged with felony organized retail theft. The investigation began in […]
