Montana State

The Moose 95.1 FM

Rarest Mammal in North America Lives in Montana, and it Weighs 2 Pounds

Montana has some weird people and even weirder animals that call it home. Who would have guessed that the rarest mammal in all of North America lives in Montana?. Even cooler, there are a few species of animals that live nowhere else but right here in Montana. This state is packed with interesting animal facts and we're going to break some of those down. (We'll get to the rarest in just a minute. What's a polecat, BTW?)
MONTANA STATE
nationalparkstraveler.org

U.S. Fish And Wildlife Service Again Sued Over Mexican Wolf Management Plan

Another lawsuit has been filed against the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service with claims that the agency has failed to develop a sound management plan for recovering Mexican gray wolves, an endangered species, in the Southwest. The filing cites many of the same complaints that EarthJustice raised back in July...
ARIZONA STATE
State
Louisiana State
State
Montana State
Local
Montana Government
The Moose 95.1 FM

How Much Of Montana Is Currently For Sale? You Might Be Surprised

There is no doubt that Montana is one of the most beautiful places not only in the United States, but in the world. We have picturesque snow-capped mountains, lush forests, stunning lakes and streams, and prairies of gold that often look like they're dancing in the wind. The people who come here for the first time are taken aback by the majesty of it all. The people who live here hope that the beauty of the state and the Montana way of life can remain unchanged for as long as possible.
MONTANA STATE
CNBC

Biden designates Camp Hale in Colorado as his first national monument

President Joe Biden on Wednesday designated a World War II-era military site in Colorado as a national monument, a move that will protect the historic region's rare wildlife and plants from development. The Camp Hale-Continental Divide National Monument will protect more than 50,000 acres that provide critical habitat for wildlife...
COLORADO STATE
Montana Talks

Montana’s Only US-Made Flag Specialty Store Sadly Closes

Regardless of our political affiliation, most Montanans are quite patriotic. You don't have to look very far to see Old Glory flying proudly on houses, farms, ranches, and businesses of all sizes, in every community. Townsquare Media's Johnny V wrote about the tallest flagpole in the state (with video) when it was erected last fall on private property at an undisclosed location in northwest Montana. It's pretty awesome.
MONTANA STATE
Person
Sally Jewell
Person
Jon Tester
Daily Montanan

Federal judge halts expansion of coal mine near Colstrip

A federal judge has halted a large coal mining project that would be used to keep the coal-fired Colstrip plant in Rosebud operational, saying the Federal Office of Surface Mining had approved the expansion without considering the impact to the environment and the Yellowstone River. The project, known as “Area F,” would have allowed Westmoreland […] The post Federal judge halts expansion of coal mine near Colstrip appeared first on Daily Montanan.
COLSTRIP, MT
eenews.net

Tribes split over new Colorado national monument

A Utah-based Native American tribe accused the Biden administration of failing to engage its leadership before establishing a new national monument in Colorado on part of its homelands, marking a sharp split with other tribal leaders who praised the site as a sign of new preservation efforts for native lands.
COLORADO STATE
The Hill

Oz, Pennsylvania become linchpin to GOP hopes

PHILADELPHIA — A victory by Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania is increasingly becoming the linchpin to GOP hopes for a Senate majority, as the party grows more confident about a win in Nevada but more nervous about its chances in Georgia. Over the last week, the first batch of polls...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
#Act Of Congress#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Horse News#District Court#The Solenex Corporation#Interior#Clark National Forest#The Solenex Corp
Hungry Horse News

Mitchell, Getts to square off in House District 3 race

By CHRIS PETERSON Hungry Horse News Two candidates will square off in the House District 3 Legislative race this November. The district covers the city of Columbia Falls, the North Fork and the Canyon all the way to Marias Pass. Incumbent Republican Braxton Mitchell is challenged by Democrat Andrea Getts. Braxton Mitchell Age: 22 Occupation: Works at Highland Site Services and Vandevanter Meats Education: Graduated from Columbia Falls High School in 2018, went to Flathead Valley Community College for two years. Mitchell said his No. 1 legislative priority this session is to return at least some of the $1.5 billion in state surplus revenue...
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
Daily Montanan

Gianforte, Knudsen denied appeal of BLM decision on American Prairie’s bison

A federal administrative law judge has denied appeals by both Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte and a separate one filed by Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen that disagreed with a decision by the Bureau of Land Management to extend and add leasing acreage for American Prairie’s bison herd. The state, in several separate appeals, challenged the […] The post Gianforte, Knudsen denied appeal of BLM decision on American Prairie’s bison appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
The Independent

Trump news – live: Trump derided over ‘nonsensical’ letter to panel, as shocking Jan 6 videos of Pelosi emerge

Donald Trump has sent a livid letter to the members of the 6 January select committee after it issued a subpoena demanding that he testify. Reacting furiously to Thursday’s hearing, Mr Trump slammed the nine-member panel as a “sham committee” after it voted unanimously to subpoena him. The letter takes a similar tone, mocking the committee’s supposedly low TV ratings and complaining that it did not investigate Mr Trump’s unsubstantiated claims of massive election fraud (which it restates at length).
POTUS
Hungry Horse News

Legals for October, 5 2022

No. 1749 INVITATION TO BID Kalispell Schools District 5, 233 1st Ave East Kalispell, MT 59901 will receive sealed bids until 2:00 p.m., local time, October 27, 2022 for the Transportation & Maintenance Facility, Kalispell, Montana. All bids should be mailed and received or delivered by the above time to the District Office, 233 1st Ave East Kalispell, MT 59901. Bids will be opened and read publicly after bid submission deadline. The work consists of supplying and installing furniture. The drawings and specifications divide the work into two (2) buildings and an Alternate #1. Bidders should submit bids that...
KALISPELL, MT
Hungry Horse News

Hungry Horse News

Columbia Falls, MT
ABOUT

The Hungry Horse News has been in publication since 1946. It is the only weekly newspaper in Montana to win a Pulitzer Prize and has a reputation for fine photography of the Flathead Valley and Glacier National Park. It is housed in a log cabin in Columbia Falls. Visitors with story ideas are always welcome to stop by.

 https://hungryhorsenews.com/

