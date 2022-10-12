Read full article on original website
Ute Indian Tribe calls Biden's dedication of national monument a 'disgrace'
(The Center Square) – President Joe Biden's dedication of Colorado's Camp Hale as a national monument is a "disgrace" to the ancestors of the Ute Indian Tribe, members of the tribe said. Biden used the Antiquities Act to designate the Camp Hale Continental Divide National Monument on Tuesday. The...
Montana has some weird people and even weirder animals that call it home. Who would have guessed that the rarest mammal in all of North America lives in Montana?. Even cooler, there are a few species of animals that live nowhere else but right here in Montana. This state is packed with interesting animal facts and we're going to break some of those down. (We'll get to the rarest in just a minute. What's a polecat, BTW?)
A Washington state bird hunter was knocked over and injured when he and his wife surprised a grizzly bear southeast of Glacier National Park, the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks said Wednesday. The 51-year-old man, whose name and hometown were not released, suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the encounter...
U.S. Fish And Wildlife Service Again Sued Over Mexican Wolf Management Plan
Another lawsuit has been filed against the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service with claims that the agency has failed to develop a sound management plan for recovering Mexican gray wolves, an endangered species, in the Southwest. The filing cites many of the same complaints that EarthJustice raised back in July...
A suction-dredge gold miner from California who operated in an Idaho river containing federally protected salmon and steelhead without required Clean Water Act permits must pay $150,000
There is no doubt that Montana is one of the most beautiful places not only in the United States, but in the world. We have picturesque snow-capped mountains, lush forests, stunning lakes and streams, and prairies of gold that often look like they're dancing in the wind. The people who come here for the first time are taken aback by the majesty of it all. The people who live here hope that the beauty of the state and the Montana way of life can remain unchanged for as long as possible.
Biden designates Camp Hale in Colorado as his first national monument
President Joe Biden on Wednesday designated a World War II-era military site in Colorado as a national monument, a move that will protect the historic region's rare wildlife and plants from development. The Camp Hale-Continental Divide National Monument will protect more than 50,000 acres that provide critical habitat for wildlife...
Regardless of our political affiliation, most Montanans are quite patriotic. You don't have to look very far to see Old Glory flying proudly on houses, farms, ranches, and businesses of all sizes, in every community. Townsquare Media's Johnny V wrote about the tallest flagpole in the state (with video) when it was erected last fall on private property at an undisclosed location in northwest Montana. It's pretty awesome.
A federal judge has halted a large coal mining project that would be used to keep the coal-fired Colstrip plant in Rosebud operational, saying the Federal Office of Surface Mining had approved the expansion without considering the impact to the environment and the Yellowstone River. The project, known as “Area F,” would have allowed Westmoreland […] The post Federal judge halts expansion of coal mine near Colstrip appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Tribes split over new Colorado national monument
A Utah-based Native American tribe accused the Biden administration of failing to engage its leadership before establishing a new national monument in Colorado on part of its homelands, marking a sharp split with other tribal leaders who praised the site as a sign of new preservation efforts for native lands.
PHILADELPHIA — A victory by Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania is increasingly becoming the linchpin to GOP hopes for a Senate majority, as the party grows more confident about a win in Nevada but more nervous about its chances in Georgia. Over the last week, the first batch of polls...
Washington, D.C., Attorney General Karl Racine (D) has opened an investigation into whether migrants sent north by southern governors were misled when they boarded transportation taking them hundreds of miles away. The Texas Tribune and ProPublica co-published an article on Friday that Racine’s office is looking to determine if trip...
Mitchell, Getts to square off in House District 3 race
By CHRIS PETERSON Hungry Horse News Two candidates will square off in the House District 3 Legislative race this November. The district covers the city of Columbia Falls, the North Fork and the Canyon all the way to Marias Pass. Incumbent Republican Braxton Mitchell is challenged by Democrat Andrea Getts. Braxton Mitchell Age: 22 Occupation: Works at Highland Site Services and Vandevanter Meats Education: Graduated from Columbia Falls High School in 2018, went to Flathead Valley Community College for two years. Mitchell said his No. 1 legislative priority this session is to return at least some of the $1.5 billion in state surplus revenue...
“I think the best way to describe Idaho’s population right now is that it’s fairly stable, and it’s fluctuating around 1,250.”
President Joe Biden went to Colorado to sign a proclamation establishing Camp Hale-Continental Divide National Monument in the Rocky Mountains. The monument is supported by several Colorado politicians, but Rep. Lauren Boebert likened it to the Green New Deal.
A federal administrative law judge has denied appeals by both Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte and a separate one filed by Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen that disagreed with a decision by the Bureau of Land Management to extend and add leasing acreage for American Prairie’s bison herd. The state, in several separate appeals, challenged the […] The post Gianforte, Knudsen denied appeal of BLM decision on American Prairie’s bison appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Donald Trump has sent a livid letter to the members of the 6 January select committee after it issued a subpoena demanding that he testify. Reacting furiously to Thursday’s hearing, Mr Trump slammed the nine-member panel as a “sham committee” after it voted unanimously to subpoena him. The letter takes a similar tone, mocking the committee’s supposedly low TV ratings and complaining that it did not investigate Mr Trump’s unsubstantiated claims of massive election fraud (which it restates at length).
The Biden administration's policy shift on Venezuelan migrants may pose an enormous challenge to overstretched Mexican shelters.
No. 1749 INVITATION TO BID Kalispell Schools District 5, 233 1st Ave East Kalispell, MT 59901 will receive sealed bids until 2:00 p.m., local time, October 27, 2022 for the Transportation & Maintenance Facility, Kalispell, Montana. All bids should be mailed and received or delivered by the above time to the District Office, 233 1st Ave East Kalispell, MT 59901. Bids will be opened and read publicly after bid submission deadline. The work consists of supplying and installing furniture. The drawings and specifications divide the work into two (2) buildings and an Alternate #1. Bidders should submit bids that...
Recently, the National Park Service relaxed its hunting regulations in Alaska’s national preserves that allowed prohibited practices in other federal lands. Now, though, federal courts have ruled that the recent revision is a mistake. According to U.S. District Judge Sharon L. Gleason’s ruling, the NPS was wrong to defer...
