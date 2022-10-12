ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patriots get first AFC Defensive Player of the Week award in 2022 season

By Jordy McElroy
 3 days ago
New England Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon terrorized the Detroit Lions and Jared Goff enough in Week 5 to earn AFC Defensive Player of the Week honors.

He’s the first defensive player for the Patriots to earn the award in the 2022 season.

There’s hope that more will follow in a year where the defense has carried most of the load for the team. Judon is one of the top playmakers and a leader on a unit that’s clearly one of the best in the league. He contributed two sacks, one tackle for a loss and four quarterback hits in the team’s recent victory.

We aren’t even at the halfway point, and Judon already has six sacks in comparison to the 12.5 sacks he had in the entire 2021 season. The Pro Bowl linebacker could be well on his way towards a career-year with a Patriots team that’s one win away from getting back to .500 win percentage.

We’ll see if Judon and the wrecking crew can keep the demolition job going in Week 6 against the Cleveland Browns.

Bill Belichick was in peak form with this hilarious Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe comparison

New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick has been at the top of his game when it comes to deflecting and sidestepping questions surrounding the team. His robotic press conferences have become legendary, but we’re seeing more smiles these days from the six-time Super Bowl-winning head coach. It’s a sign that he’s actually having fun at the media’s expense.
NFL doubles down on roughing the passer call against Grady Jarrett

By now, just about everyone in sports media has given their take on Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett’s sack on Tom Brady at the end of Sunday’s loss in Tampa Bay. What appeared to be a third-down stop by Jarrett was called back due to a roughing the passer penalty. Most NFL analysts couldn’t believe the officials would make such a questionable call at such a critical moment in the game.
Ian Rapoport
Person
Micah Parsons
Best NFL underdog picks and predictions for Week 6

Five moneyline underdogs won their games in Week 5. Another 10 underdogs covered the spread. Among the bigger surprises, the Houston Texans beat the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Las Vegas Raiders lost to the Kansas City Chiefs by only 1 point and the Dallas Cowboys beat the Los Angeles Rams. Below,...
After Jamie Collins signing, Patriots bring back another former linebacker

The New England Patriots announced the signing of free agent linebacker Calvin Munson to the practice squad on Wednesday. Munson has familiarity with the organization. He spent the majority of the 2018 and 2019 seasons on New England’s practice squad. He took on a special teams role when he got his opportunity with the Patriots, playing 97 special teams snaps compared to just nine snaps on the defensive side of the ball.
Player Prowl: Rams DT Aaron Donald an easy addition to Panthers defense

For this edition of “Player Prowl,” a weekly post where we hypothetically add an opponent’s player to the Carolina Panthers, sits the roster of the reigning, defending, undisputed Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams. And being that they are the reigning, defending, undisputed Super Bowl champions, they must have a plentiful program to pick from, right?
Staff predictions for Week 6 Vikings vs Dolphins

This season, our staff predictions have been pretty good. A combined 7-1 on the season between Judd Zulgad and myself has us in a really good spot with records. The Minnesota Vikings are in a similar boat with a record of 4-1 and head to Miami for an important game. The Vikings have a chance to be 5-1 going into their bye week with a win.
Bears' top 10 offensive players in Week 6, per PFF

The Chicago Bears were defeated by the Washington Commanders, 12-7, on Thursday night to drop to 2-4 on the season. Despite a valiant effort by the Bears defense, it was a brutal defeat where the offense failed to score on three trips inside the 5-yard line. Quarterback Justin Fields was under constant duress, and Chicago managed just seven points against a bad Commanders team.
