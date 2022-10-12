Read full article on original website
4 Great Pizza Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Political consultant convicted in failed scheme to influence 2020 Katy area primaryCovering KatyKaty, TX
Life Flight called to Katy after another Harris County road rage shootingCovering KatyKaty, TX
Accused Westpark Tollway gunman, who lives in Katy, released on bondCovering KatyKaty, TX
Tim Hortons opens first Texas location in KatyCovering KatyKaty, TX
Navasota Examiner
Bustamante advances to regionals
Navasota freshman Alysson Bustamante advanced to the regional cross country meet with a seventh-place finish at the District 25-4A meet at Royal High School. She finished with a time of 12:59 and will compete in Corpus Christi Oct. 24.
Navasota Examiner
A great welcome for Goode
High Point Elementary students in Navasota gave Gabriel Goode a warm welcome back to school Monday, Oct. 10. Goode was diagnosed at age 5 with Hepatoblastoma, a rare liver cancer. He has undergone countless treatments since. Gabriel is the son of Preston and Briattany Goode.
kwhi.com
BELLVILLE POLICE HOLDING A FUNDRAISER FOR FAITH ROSALES
The Bellville Police Department is holding a drive thru to help one of their own going through a difficult time. Faith Rosales, the daughter of Sgt. Chris Rosales and his wife Michelle, suffered a serious accident at home. She was rushed to Texas Children’s Hospital. After undergoing brain surgery...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
R.I.P. LEWANDA SULLIVAN
A dear friend passed away yesterday. One of the best editors at ABC 13 for the past 24 years. Passed away Wednesday afternoon at Houston Methodist Hospital after a brief illness. Here’s when she won the Emmy Award in the Texas Heritage category. Was very active in animal rescues. She will be missed.
4 Great Pizza Places in Texas
If you live in Texas and you also happen to love pizza, then you are definitely in the right place, so keep on reading. That's because below you will find a list of four amazing pizza places in Texas that are known for their impeccable service and their absolutely delicious pizza. Here's what made it on the list.
Click2Houston.com
It happened here: See spots in Houston where notorious crimes occurred, remembering the darkness that endures
HOUSTON – Houston has its share of modern-day crimes that we’ll always remember, but if you reach back into so-called simpler times, the same bizarre cruelty surfaces, from a child torturer in the Heights to a serial killer dumping women onto a desolate League City field. It tragically really happened here.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
PLEASE STOP BURNING!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Montgomery County is one of the only counties in the area that a Burn Ban is not in place as of yet. A Burn Ban has to be enacted during a Commissioners Court Session on Tuesdays. Montgomery County firefighters have been busy all day running brush fires. One fire in...
Deputies searching for missing Texas mother and son
The search continues Friday morning for a missing Humble mother and her son.
Single Female looking for a furever home...
Pearland Police Department is at City of Pearland - Animal Services. PIO Officer Jaso stopped by the City of Pearland Animal Services this morning and had the chance to hang out with a 4-year-old Pit Bull Terrier, NINA!
houstonpublicmedia.org
Katy, Spring, The Woodlands sinking at substantial rate, expert says
Pockets of the Houston region, particularly in the city’s northern suburbs, are sinking at a substantial rate according to a University of Houston analysis on subsidence conducted over a four-year period. Thousands of oil and water wells, both active and inactive, were analyzed to determine the locations and severity...
4 Texas restaurants ranked in top 25 best in America in 2022: report
When it comes to eating lunch or any meal for that matter, you could make a sandwich at home, or heat up a frozen section meal, but there's nothing quite like heading out to eat some top-notch restaurant-quality food.
cw39.com
Is this your ticket? $25,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold in League City
DALLAS (KDAF) — The Houston Astros are swinging their bats, fighting to get past the Seattle Mariners to move on from the Divisional Series and the Dallas Cowboys are looking to beat the unbeaten rival Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night so, winning will be important. Good thing someone near Houston is getting the winning party started with a Texas lottery payday.
hellowoodlands.com
Pet of the Month: Lula
Hello Woodlands in partnership with Operation Pets Alive (OPA) highlights a “Pet of the Month” that features a local dog or cat available for foster and/or adoption in Montgomery County, Texas. Operation Pets Alive is a non-profit, all-volunteer organization striving to elevate Montgomery County to a No-Kill community through innovative programs that raise community awareness, reduce the number of dogs and cats that enter our shelters, and increase the number of dogs and cats that leave our shelters alive.
attorneyatlawmagazine.com
Will I Go to Jail for a Drug Crime Conviction in Houston, Texas
There is nothing worse than being convicted of a crime. That said, people do make mistakes, and sometimes, they’re outright wrongfully charged altogether. That said, one of the most common types of crimes that we see here in Houston, Texas are those involving the possession and sale of drugs. Suppose you are someone who was recently accused of buying, selling, or using drugs here in Texas. In that case, you must continue reading and consider your legal options going forward, as you’re looking at a wide range of serious, potentially life-altering penalties. Below, we’ve compiled a list of some of the most frequently asked questions regarding drug crimes in Texas. Read on to learn more.
q973radio.com
A Texas Teenager Accidentally Swallowed the Squeaker in a Dog Toy And It’s Kinda Hillarious
A 13-year-old kid near Houston named Johnathan Serrano was supposed to be packing for a camping trip. But instead, he decided to annoy his mom by standing next to her while chewing on a dog toy. (???) He was making it squeak, and she told him to stop, but he...
Click2Houston.com
Local artist, longtime Astros fan to sing rendition of national anthem at game 2 of ALDS
HOUSTON – A Houston-area native got a special opportunity on Thursday when the Astros selected her to sing the national anthem at Game 2 of the American League Division Series. “I don’t think you realize what you’re doing until you’re actually doing it so to me it feels surreal...
Eat of the Week: A popular Houston soul food restaurant's saucy oxtails
There's one dish you can't leave without ordering at Esther's Cajun Cafe in Garden Oaks.
Hyperallergic
The Offhand Beauty of Houston’s Third Ward
“Photographs act as vehicles of litigation against the slippage of the tightly bound spool of memory,” writes Garry Reece, in an essay that concludes Beautiful, Still. (2022, Mack Books), a monograph by photographer Colby Deal documenting the Third Ward neighborhood of Houston, where Deal grew up, and where his grandmother continues to live today. He began photographing Third Ward in 2013, returning repeatedly to reinforce his relationship with the community as reciprocal, longstanding, and sincere.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
MAN HUNT IN PROGRESS
A pursuit has ended at FM 3083 and Jefferson Chemical. Police are searching for a male. The pursuit started at Gene Campbell and Fm 1485 and continued to almost Jefferson Chemical when the Jeep ran off the road and got hung on a concrete embankment over a drainage ditch. The male fled into the woods. At this time DPS Air is searching along with Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constables K-9. They are being assisted by Conroe PD and MCSO. No description is available on the male as of yet.
2nd day of retrial: AJ Armstrong becomes emotional in court as he sees images of his parents
An officer and EMT who responded to the scene testified on the second day of trial, recalling the events of that day.
