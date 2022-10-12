Read full article on original website
Harrison Hoya Marching Band To Compete at BOA-CarolinasDeanLandWinston-salem, NC
Makers of Texas Pete hot sauce face lawsuit because the product is not made in TexasMargaret MinnicksWinston-salem, NC
This North Carolina restaurant was ranked in the top 20 nationwide by Yelp reviewersEllen EastwoodGreensboro, NC
One of the Most Haunted Roads in America is Located Here in North CarolinaTravel MavenForsyth County, NC
3 Great Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasGreensboro, NC
Sneaker heads, check this out! NC A&T student designs Nike shoe in honor of school
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Telling stories comes easy for North Carolina A&T Senior Arial Robinson. As a multimedia journalism major, she tells stories through various mediums - even through shoes. “So, my shoe is primarily a gray shoe,” Robinson said. “It's inspired by the New Student Center on campus. So,...
Demand for Texas Pete spikes after lawsuit filed against the North Carolina-made hot sauce
A lawsuit filed over North Carolina-made Texas Pete hot sauce seems to have inadvertently helped the brand.
The 'Greatest Homecoming on Earth' is Oct. 29 and Greensboro businesses are getting ready
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Regardless of where your loyalty lies, we can't deny the impact North Carolina A&T has when it comes to homecoming celebrations. Aside from bringing loads of fun and pride to the city...the "Greatest Homecoming on Earth" -- also referred to as "GHOE" brings in the dollars too.
‘Pawn Stars’ headed to Winston-Salem, looking for audience members
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The History channel series “Pawn Stars” is set to film in Winston-Salem this weekend, according to the Winston-Salem Journal. The show will be filming Oct. 15-17 and is searching for audience members. Anyone 18 or older who is interested in participating in the “Pawn Stars” roadshow is asked to bring an […]
The real tragedy behind the legendary haunting of Lydia’s Bridge in Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, N.C. (WGHP) — If you grew up in Jamestown, you know the story. Lydia’s Bridge is one of the most well-known ghost stories in the Piedmont Triad. We began investigating this story in 2020, just a couple years after paranormal authors Michael Renegar and Amy Greer announced a surprising discovery: they believed they had […]
Black Magnolia Southern Patisserie is open for business in Revolution Mill
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — We have an update to a FOX8 Foodie story we first brought you in 2020! That year a local baker, Venee Palowski, won a National General Mills recipe contest with her Bourbon Banoffee Pecan Rolls. That win helped her launch her own bakery. Black Magnolia Southern Patisserie Opened late this summer at […]
4 NC cities, including Charlotte, named among best places to drive in the US
CHARLOTTE — It may or may not be hard to believe, but multiple cities in North Carolina have been named the best places to drive in the United States. According to a new report this week from WalletHub, three NC cities were ranked in the top five places to drive based on driver behaviors and local infrastructure.
The FBI on WSSU campus, HBCU students get a rare opportunity to learn about what's kept under wraps
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — HBCU students in the Triad get an inside look at an agency that's typically untouchable. A team with the Federal Bureau of Investigation spent the day on Winston Salem State Univerity's campus, not to crack down on crime but to take top-tier students behind the scenes of their operations.
Major update expected on Greensboro teen’s 5-year battle with amnesia
Wednesday marks 5 years since everything changed for Caitlin Little, then a precocious athlete at Southeast Guilford High School.
Mom ‘screamed for like 20 minutes’ after getting a life-changing email from NC lottery
“I think I scared my family,” she said.
Triad church to hold grocery giveaway to help families struggling with inflation
GREENSBORO, N.C. — People across the country are feeling a pain in their wallets due to high prices. "For almost anyone what they've noticed over the last year is that their income is not buying as much stuff as they have perhaps grown accustomed to thought that they would be able to and that's frustrating," Wake Forest Economics Professor Todd McFall said.
wccbcharlotte.com
Community Comes Together To Support Badly Neglected Dog
ALBEMARLE, N.C. – Suzy loves people, despite what she’s been through. “She is part of a cruelty case,” explains Wendy Laney. For years, Suzy was kept in a filthy, small crate. “She could not physically stand in the crate,” says Laney. She also wasn’t being fed much. Since Suzy was rescued from the home in Randolph County, she’s gained about six pounds. She’s got a lot more to go. “I’m excited to see what she’s going to look more like as she keeps gaining weight,” says Laney. Laney runs Project Pawz Rescue in Stanly County. She’s working to rehabilitate Suzy. “She is our most severe case that we’ve taken,” she says.
WXII 12
New grocery market set to open Thursday morning in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A new co-op company will open its doors in Winston-Salem to tackle food insecurity in the city and provide economic growth. Share, the nonprofit organization and cooperative, will open the Harvest Market at the West Salem Shopping Center. Reverend Willard Bass, the co-founder of the Share...
High Point native accused of killing, dismembering Chicago landlord
CHICAGO (WGHP) — A woman who has been arrested in connection to the death and dismemberment of her landlord is originally from High Point. Sandra Kolalou, 36, is charged with first-degree murder and concealment of a homicide in the death of Frances Walker, 69, WGN reports. She is originally from High Point, North Carolina. According […]
You Can Find So Many Colorful Crystals At This North Carolina Dig Site & Mining Costs $25
If you're on the lookout for a specific precious gemstone to own, you might have a hard time finding it for an affordable price. Whether you're attempting to tap into healing powers or just rock a pretty new jewel, there's a mine in North Carolina that lets you discover authentic crystals to add to your collection.
‘It does feel like a miracle’: Greensboro teen begins remembering 5 years after accident caused amnesia
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Two dozen or so college-aged women are lined up to start a 5K race. That isn’t remarkable, but the fact that Caitlin Little is one of them is remarkable. Caitlin’s high school coach knew she’d be a star then came that day five years ago: Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017. Caitlin was at practice […]
‘He may have not survived’: Winston-Salem parents detail twins’ NICU journey
For Ben and Leslie Branch Bloodworth, 2019 featured quite a high note.
Woman flips High Point homes after fire destroys them
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Renovations to two homes in disrepair were put on hold after both caught fire the same day in High Point. The homes are next to each other on Hobson Street off North Centennial Drive. The fires happened one week after the property owner Ana Falcon started making repairs. She didn’t let the […]
wschronicle.com
Over 150 well wishers gather to celebrate Dr. Virginia Newell’s 105th birthday
More than 150 family members, sorority sisters and friends gathered at the Salem Lake Marina Center in Winston-Salem on Friday, Oct. 6, to celebrate the 105th birthday of Dr. Virginia K. Newell. A grandmother, author, educator, politician, administrator, sorority member of the Phi Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., Newell is known as an advocate for fair housing, economic justice, and racial equality.
Guilford County woman scores big with over $500,000 lottery win
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — A woman from Browns Summit is rejoicing after a lucky lottery ticket won her over $500,000. Stephanie Israel said she felt an urge to buy the ticket. “It was late at night, and I was lying in bed and the spirit just told me to go online and buy one,” Israel said. “There was only four minutes left until the drawing.”
