ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wake Forest, NC
City
Winston-salem, NC
Winston-salem, NC
Entertainment
Winston-salem, NC
Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shark Tank#Wake Forest University#The Sharks#Shark Week#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Grads#Linus College#Abc
wccbcharlotte.com

Community Comes Together To Support Badly Neglected Dog

ALBEMARLE, N.C. – Suzy loves people, despite what she’s been through. “She is part of a cruelty case,” explains Wendy Laney. For years, Suzy was kept in a filthy, small crate. “She could not physically stand in the crate,” says Laney. She also wasn’t being fed much. Since Suzy was rescued from the home in Randolph County, she’s gained about six pounds. She’s got a lot more to go. “I’m excited to see what she’s going to look more like as she keeps gaining weight,” says Laney. Laney runs Project Pawz Rescue in Stanly County. She’s working to rehabilitate Suzy. “She is our most severe case that we’ve taken,” she says.
ALBEMARLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
WXII 12

New grocery market set to open Thursday morning in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A new co-op company will open its doors in Winston-Salem to tackle food insecurity in the city and provide economic growth. Share, the nonprofit organization and cooperative, will open the Harvest Market at the West Salem Shopping Center. Reverend Willard Bass, the co-founder of the Share...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

High Point native accused of killing, dismembering Chicago landlord

CHICAGO (WGHP) — A woman who has been arrested in connection to the death and dismemberment of her landlord is originally from High Point. Sandra Kolalou, 36, is charged with first-degree murder and concealment of a homicide in the death of Frances Walker, 69, WGN reports. She is originally from High Point, North Carolina. According […]
CHICAGO, IL
FOX8 News

Woman flips High Point homes after fire destroys them

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Renovations to two homes in disrepair were put on hold after both caught fire the same day in High Point.  The homes are next to each other on Hobson Street off North Centennial Drive. The fires happened one week after the property owner Ana Falcon started making repairs.  She didn’t let the […]
HIGH POINT, NC
wschronicle.com

Over 150 well wishers gather to celebrate Dr. Virginia Newell’s 105th birthday

More than 150 family members, sorority sisters and friends gathered at the Salem Lake Marina Center in Winston-Salem on Friday, Oct. 6, to celebrate the 105th birthday of Dr. Virginia K. Newell. A grandmother, author, educator, politician, administrator, sorority member of the Phi Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., Newell is known as an advocate for fair housing, economic justice, and racial equality.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Guilford County woman scores big with over $500,000 lottery win

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — A woman from Browns Summit is rejoicing after a lucky lottery ticket won her over $500,000. Stephanie Israel said she felt an urge to buy the ticket. “It was late at night, and I was lying in bed and the spirit just told me to go online and buy one,” Israel said. “There was only four minutes left until the drawing.”
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy