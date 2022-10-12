Read full article on original website
goodfoodpittsburgh.com
17 New Restaurants in Pittsburgh to Try This Fall
From a chef-driven café and market to a (very) long-awaited dim sum restaurant, there’s a lot of new restaurants that have opened in the last few months in Pittsburgh. Local Provisions, an artisan market and café, has officially soft-opened in Fox Chapel. Chef and restauranteur Brian Pekarcik (Spoon) and his wife Jessica will sell a limited menu of pastries and sandwiches at the café during the soft opening, along with coffee and a full bar. The space will also house a specialty grocery market, which will feature local products like honey butter from Wise County Biscuits and bagels from Gussy’s Bagels, and grab-and-go meals, along with items like olive oil, balsamic vinegar, jarred sauces, and home and kitchen items. Local Provisions will be open this weekend (October 14 through October 16) from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. (1111 Freeport Road)
wtae.com
Halloween trick-or-treating hours announced by city of Pittsburgh
Halloween trick-or-treating hours will be 5 to 7 p.m. on Oct. 31, the city of Pittsburgh announced Friday. The city said it reminded people to drive with caution and slow down during trick-or-treating hours. For a safe trick-or-treating experience, follow these tips:. Decorate costumes and bags with reflective tape or...
actapgh.org
Mayview Road/Boyce Road Intersection Reopened in South Fayette Township
PennDOT District 11 is announcing Boyce Road (Route 3006) and Mayview Road (Route 3005) in South Fayette Township, Allegheny County has reopened to traffic. All legs of Boyce Road and Mayview Road have reopened to traffic. The eastern leg of Boyce Road and the northern leg of Mayview Road have been closed since July 18 as part of the improvement project. Single-lane alternating traffic will occur as needed weekdays from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. in various locations as improvement work continues through December 2022.
Mon Fayette Expressway to integrate new technology into construction project
PITTSBURGH — Toll road 43 stretches for miles to the south, but to the north new things are coming. “This stuff is on the cutting edge, and the turnpike is right there trying to make these innovations,” said Julie Vandenbossche, a professor at the University of Pittsburgh. Out...
Group of Wilkinsburg residents look to present new vision for the neighborhood
PITTSBURGH — For years, the Wilkinsburg CDC has been pushing for the borough to become the city of Pittsburgh’s 91st neighborhood, and in recent months, the movement had begun to gain traction — but there has also been opposition. Now a group of residents are looking to...
Dormont shooting leads to Liberty Bridge crash
Police are investigating an early morning shooting in Dormont that resulted in a police chase and crash on the Liberty Bridge. Dormont police responded to a report of shots fired around 4:28 a.m. in the 2800 block of Broadway Avenue, according to a news release from Allegheny County police, who are assisting with the investigation.
Bob’s Tavern in Washington County shut down, deemed ‘nuisance’
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. — A popular neighborhood bar has been shut down after being deemed a nuisance by the district attorney. Law enforcement taped signs to entrances late Friday afternoon, telling would-be patrons of the temporary injunction filed on behalf of the district attorney. According to court documents, the...
wtae.com
Vehicle crashes on Pittsburgh’s Liberty Bridge after shots-fired call, police chase
PITTSBURGH — A shots-fired call escalated into a police chase and then a crash on Friday morning. Dormont police were called to the 2800 block of Broadway Avenue at 4:28 a.m. Friday morning for shots fired. Investigators found that a confrontation turned into a physical fight before an exchange of gunfire outside of a home.
attorneyatlawmagazine.com
How Do Sobriety Checkpoints Work in Pittsburgh
At certain times of the year, Pennsylvania law enforcement likes to set up DUI checkpoints and roadblocks to catch suspected drunk drivers. You may find their methods dubious, but if you are arrested as a result of a lawful stop, you can be in serious legal jeopardy. For more information on how sobriety checkpoints work in Pittsburgh, please read on, then contact The Law Offices of George Heym today.
CBS News
Driver flees the scene after hitting pedestrian in Downtown Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man is in the hospital with a broken leg after being hit by a car in downtown Pittsburgh. According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, just after 2 a.m. on Thursday morning, police were called to Seventh Street for a report of a pedestrian hit by a vehicle.
What’s being done to make Pittsburgh safer?
PITTSBURGH — A group of people who live in downtown Pittsburgh met with Mayor Ed Gainey to discuss what they say is a noticeable increase in crime and drugs in the area. Gainey says the city is currently working with several agencies to make the downtown area safer. He also said the new homeless shelter, set to open on Second Avenue, will help with this.
2 injured after crane accident in Jefferson Hills
JEFFERSON HILLS, Pa. (KDKA) - Two people were injured after an accident involving a crane in Jefferson Hills. Dispatchers confirmed one person was flown to the hospital while another was taken by ambulance. The call for help on Royal Court came in shortly before 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.Officials have not said what led up to the accident, but it appears the crane was possibly trying to move the shell of the swimming pool.A pool company is on the scene as well as an excavating and hauling company. There has been no word on the condition of the two people injured.
Fort Ligonier Days marches on as 'go-to' fall event for many families
Fort Ligonier Days is a homecoming for many who visit or participate in the annual festival — whether or not they grew up in the Ligonier area. Members of Joyce Mowery’s family have been coming to the event for about three decades. “This is kind of a tradition,”...
wtae.com
Man taken to the hospital following hit-and-run in Downtown Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — A man was taken to the hospital with a probably broken leg following a hit-and-run in Downtown Pittsburgh. Pittsburgh Public Safety said the man was struck around 2:10 a.m. on the 200 block of Seventh Street, not far from the Benedum Center. The driver of the vehicle...
wtae.com
Driver taken to hospital after van goes over Washington County hillside
A van went over a hillside Friday in North Strabane Township, Washington County. Crews had to work to get that vehicle back up to Lindley Road. Pittsburgh's Action News 4 has learned the driver was taken to the hospital. There is no word on the driver’s condition or how the incident happened.
Condado Tacos set to open in Cranberry
Taco-lovers located just north of Pittsburgh will be have one more option to check out come Oct. 20. Condado Tacos, with three other locations in the Pittsburgh metro, is opening at the Streets of Cranberry shopping center located at 20430 Route 19. The 4,000-square-foot restaurant will have seating for 166, with 114 seats in the main dining area, 18 at the bar and 34 located on an outdoor patio.
Urban Redevelopment Authority restarts planning process for empty Greater Pittsburgh Coliseum
PITTSBURGH — A boarded-up building with a crumbling façade in Homewood could be turned into a community haven equipped with a skating rink and bowling alley. That was one man’s vision for the empty Greater Pittsburgh Coliseum, but those plans may have to wait. “I love my...
Man grazed in shooting at Pittsburgh's Bedford Dwellings
A man was grazed in a shooting early Thursday in Pittsburgh’s Bedford Dwellings, according to Pittsburgh police. Pittsburgh police said they responded to a Shotspotter alert that at least 21 shots had been fired in the 2500 block of Chauncey Drive around 2 a.m. Thursday. Paramedics treated the man...
macaronikid.com
Spooky Halloween Houses in the South Hills Worth a Drive-by
Are you looking for some of the best decorated houses in Pittsburgh this October? Take your family on a drive-by adventure through the South Hills to visit some wonderfully decorated haunted houses and neighborhoods this Halloween. Here are some houses submitted by our readers that we hear are definitely worth checking out!
wtae.com
1 dead in Penn Hills shooting
PENN HILLS, Pa. — Charges have been filed in connection with a fatal shooting that happened in Penn Hills on Wednesday afternoon. Watch the report from Penn Hills in the video above. Dominic Saunders, 23, of Penn Hills, is charged with homicide in the death of Jahlil Smith, 26,...
