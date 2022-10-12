ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

goodfoodpittsburgh.com

17 New Restaurants in Pittsburgh to Try This Fall

From a chef-driven café and market to a (very) long-awaited dim sum restaurant, there’s a lot of new restaurants that have opened in the last few months in Pittsburgh. Local Provisions, an artisan market and café, has officially soft-opened in Fox Chapel. Chef and restauranteur Brian Pekarcik (Spoon) and his wife Jessica will sell a limited menu of pastries and sandwiches at the café during the soft opening, along with coffee and a full bar. The space will also house a specialty grocery market, which will feature local products like honey butter from Wise County Biscuits and bagels from Gussy’s Bagels, and grab-and-go meals, along with items like olive oil, balsamic vinegar, jarred sauces, and home and kitchen items. Local Provisions will be open this weekend (October 14 through October 16) from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. (1111 Freeport Road)
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Halloween trick-or-treating hours announced by city of Pittsburgh

Halloween trick-or-treating hours will be 5 to 7 p.m. on Oct. 31, the city of Pittsburgh announced Friday. The city said it reminded people to drive with caution and slow down during trick-or-treating hours. For a safe trick-or-treating experience, follow these tips:. Decorate costumes and bags with reflective tape or...
PITTSBURGH, PA
actapgh.org

Mayview Road/Boyce Road Intersection Reopened in South Fayette Township

PennDOT District 11 is announcing Boyce Road (Route 3006) and Mayview Road (Route 3005) in South Fayette Township, Allegheny County has reopened to traffic. All legs of Boyce Road and Mayview Road have reopened to traffic. The eastern leg of Boyce Road and the northern leg of Mayview Road have been closed since July 18 as part of the improvement project. Single-lane alternating traffic will occur as needed weekdays from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. in various locations as improvement work continues through December 2022.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Dormont shooting leads to Liberty Bridge crash

Police are investigating an early morning shooting in Dormont that resulted in a police chase and crash on the Liberty Bridge. Dormont police responded to a report of shots fired around 4:28 a.m. in the 2800 block of Broadway Avenue, according to a news release from Allegheny County police, who are assisting with the investigation.
PITTSBURGH, PA
attorneyatlawmagazine.com

How Do Sobriety Checkpoints Work in Pittsburgh

At certain times of the year, Pennsylvania law enforcement likes to set up DUI checkpoints and roadblocks to catch suspected drunk drivers. You may find their methods dubious, but if you are arrested as a result of a lawful stop, you can be in serious legal jeopardy. For more information on how sobriety checkpoints work in Pittsburgh, please read on, then contact The Law Offices of George Heym today.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

What’s being done to make Pittsburgh safer?

PITTSBURGH — A group of people who live in downtown Pittsburgh met with Mayor Ed Gainey to discuss what they say is a noticeable increase in crime and drugs in the area. Gainey says the city is currently working with several agencies to make the downtown area safer. He also said the new homeless shelter, set to open on Second Avenue, will help with this.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

2 injured after crane accident in Jefferson Hills

JEFFERSON HILLS, Pa. (KDKA) - Two people were injured after an accident involving a crane in Jefferson Hills. Dispatchers confirmed one person was flown to the hospital while another was taken by ambulance. The call for help on Royal Court came in shortly before 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.Officials have not said what led up to the accident, but it appears the crane was possibly trying to move the shell of the swimming pool.A pool company is on the scene as well as an excavating and hauling company. There has been no word on the condition of the two people injured. 
JEFFERSON HILLS, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Condado Tacos set to open in Cranberry

Taco-lovers located just north of Pittsburgh will be have one more option to check out come Oct. 20. Condado Tacos, with three other locations in the Pittsburgh metro, is opening at the Streets of Cranberry shopping center located at 20430 Route 19. The 4,000-square-foot restaurant will have seating for 166, with 114 seats in the main dining area, 18 at the bar and 34 located on an outdoor patio.
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
macaronikid.com

Spooky Halloween Houses in the South Hills Worth a Drive-by

Are you looking for some of the best decorated houses in Pittsburgh this October? Take your family on a drive-by adventure through the South Hills to visit some wonderfully decorated haunted houses and neighborhoods this Halloween. Here are some houses submitted by our readers that we hear are definitely worth checking out!
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

1 dead in Penn Hills shooting

PENN HILLS, Pa. — Charges have been filed in connection with a fatal shooting that happened in Penn Hills on Wednesday afternoon. Watch the report from Penn Hills in the video above. Dominic Saunders, 23, of Penn Hills, is charged with homicide in the death of Jahlil Smith, 26,...
PENN HILLS, PA

