Cedar Falls, IA

1650thefan.com

10.13.22 – Metro cross country conference meet results

All four of the metro schools were involved in boys and girls conference cross country meets yesterday. At the Mississippi Valley Conference Divisional Meets;. In the Mississippi Division meet at Dubuque, the Cedar Falls Boys team placed 1st while the Tigers girls team came in third. At the Valley Division...
CEDAR FALLS, IA
1650thefan.com

Black Hawks vs. Omaha – 10.14.22

The Black Hawks outshot the Omaha Lancers in every period. None of those shots went in until the late minutes of the third, and Waterloo could not recover from a three-goal deficit, falling 4-2. Waterloo visits the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders for a 7:05 p.m. game on Saturday night.
WATERLOO, IA
1650thefan.com

Cross Country state qualifying sites & team assignments announced

The sites and team assignments for boys and girls cross country state qualifying meets in all four classes have been announced. Class 4A and Class 3A meets will be on Wednesday, October 19th. Class 2A and Class 1A meets will take place on Thursday, October 20th. Cedar Falls and Waterloo...
WATERLOO, IA
1650thefan.com

Two-time Waverly-Shell Rock state champion wrestler McCrae Hagarty commits to Iowa State

Two-time state champion McCrae Hagarty of Waverly-Shell Rock has announced that he has committed to Iowa State. Hagarty is projected to compete at 197 pounds for the Cyclones. He enters his senior season with a 117-8 career record. He’s a three-time state medalist and won the 182 pound title as a sophomore and the 195 championship as a junior.
AMES, IA
1650thefan.com

10.12.22 – Waterloo Black Hawks Minute

The lone Tri-City goal during last Saturday’s 4-1 Black Hawks victory was the result of a Strom power play. Tri-City didn’t have many power play chances. Hawks Coach Matt Smaby talks about Waterloo avoiding penalty trouble that tripped them up in last year’s season series. Today’s feature...
WATERLOO, IA
KCRG.com

Motorcycle fire at Edgewood & Ellis intersection in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Emergency crews responded after a motorcycle caught fire at the Edgewood Rd and Ellis Blvd NW intersection on Friday. The northbound lanes of Edgewood were blocked off while crews extinguished the fire. No injuries were reported. The roads opened back up at approximately 6: 42...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
The Associated Press

Next wave of Big Ten stars primed to shine after many exits

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Iowa has had a first team All-American in three consecutive seasons, two for Luka Garza and one for Keegan Murray, raising the natural question about who the next star will be for the Hawkeyes and how quickly he can emerge. Kris Murray, predictably, has everyone who follows the program staring straight at him. The third-year forward has the sleek frame at 6-foot-8 and 220 pounds, the unflappable demeanor on the court and the track record of sharp improvement after increasing his scoring average by more than nine additional points per game. But the tendency for comparison is unavoidable for the human brain, never more in the analysis of sports, and the fact that Kris Murray is Keegan Murray’s identical twin brother will hover over him as long as he puts on a Hawkeyes uniform.
IOWA CITY, IA
K92.3

Music & Food Meet At New Waterloo Restaurant

Another new restaurant is opening in the Cedar Valley, but this time it's going to be right in the heart of Waterloo. Several new restaurants are coming to Northeastern Iowa this year. We've shared with you that a new spot called Big Açaí is opening in Downtown Cedar Falls sometime this month.
WATERLOO, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Women’s Clothing Store to Open Two Eastern Iowa Locations

A fast-growing women's clothing retailer will be opening two locations in eastern Iowa, before the holidays. Daily Thread, which already has 50 locations open across the country, has announced they'll soon open 23 more stores, including in Cedar Rapids and Coralville. The women's clothing store, whose motto is "Affordable. Clothing. Everyday.", announced on September 11 that they would soon open a Cedar Rapids store.
K92.3

Canadian Pacific Holiday Train Rides Again In Iowa in 2022

For the first time in three years, one of the most spectacular Christmas attractions is set to return to Iowa this holiday when the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train returns. We get it, it's not even Halloween yet, but it's never early to start thinking about the season of joy because we ALL need some of that this year. According to KWQC,
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Rare Invasive Weed Detected In Iowa Again

(Des Moines, IA) — A weed first spotted in an Iowa farm field years ago has been found again. The Iowa Department of Agriculture is asking farmers to report any sightings of Asian copper leaf. It was first detected in a cornfield in Cedar Falls in 2016. Before that, the only documented infestation in North America was in New York City. The most recent sighting was in a Grundy County soybean field. Officials say it appears to have been there for several years before being identified.
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Speed cameras updated on I-380

NewBo City Market has been a staple of Cedar Rapids NewBo neighborhood, which is celebrating 10 years since it opened in 2012. State panel expects 2.7 percent fall in revenue due to recently passed tax cuts. Updated: 11 hours ago. A state panel has said Iowa's economy is performing well,...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Man sent to hospital after motorcycle crash in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A man was taken to the hospital after a motorcycle crash in Cedar Rapids Thursday night. The crash happened in the northbound lanes of I-380 near 29th Street just before 10 p.m. Police have not released the name or condition of the person injured, nor...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
104.5 KDAT

Collins Community Credit Union Announces Layoffs

Collins Community Credit Union is the latest employer to eliminate jobs in the city of Cedar Rapids. According to a WARN, or Worker Adjustment and Retaining Notification Act, the layoffs happened on October 6th. The Cedar Rapids Gazette reports that 38 positions in all, were eliminated. Collins Community Credit Union, whose headquarters are located at 1005 Blairs Ferry Road NE in Cedar Rapids, provides financial services to people living in Black Hawk, Dubuque, Linn, Johnson, Polk, and surrounding counties.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA

Community Policy