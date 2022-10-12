Read full article on original website
10.13.22 – Metro cross country conference meet results
All four of the metro schools were involved in boys and girls conference cross country meets yesterday. At the Mississippi Valley Conference Divisional Meets;. In the Mississippi Division meet at Dubuque, the Cedar Falls Boys team placed 1st while the Tigers girls team came in third. At the Valley Division...
Black Hawks vs. Omaha – 10.14.22
The Black Hawks outshot the Omaha Lancers in every period. None of those shots went in until the late minutes of the third, and Waterloo could not recover from a three-goal deficit, falling 4-2. Waterloo visits the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders for a 7:05 p.m. game on Saturday night.
Cross Country state qualifying sites & team assignments announced
The sites and team assignments for boys and girls cross country state qualifying meets in all four classes have been announced. Class 4A and Class 3A meets will be on Wednesday, October 19th. Class 2A and Class 1A meets will take place on Thursday, October 20th. Cedar Falls and Waterloo...
Two-time Waverly-Shell Rock state champion wrestler McCrae Hagarty commits to Iowa State
Two-time state champion McCrae Hagarty of Waverly-Shell Rock has announced that he has committed to Iowa State. Hagarty is projected to compete at 197 pounds for the Cyclones. He enters his senior season with a 117-8 career record. He’s a three-time state medalist and won the 182 pound title as a sophomore and the 195 championship as a junior.
10.12.22 – Waterloo Black Hawks Minute
The lone Tri-City goal during last Saturday’s 4-1 Black Hawks victory was the result of a Strom power play. Tri-City didn’t have many power play chances. Hawks Coach Matt Smaby talks about Waterloo avoiding penalty trouble that tripped them up in last year’s season series. Today’s feature...
CRSD, CRPD, and Coralville investigating assault charges in regards to 7th grade volleyball team and coach
A man was taken to the hospital after a motorcycle crash in Cedar Rapids Thursday night. Wisconsin researchers use dogs to help collect data on bumblebee nests. Researchers in Wisconsin wanted to collect data on wild bumblebee nests. First responders in Ames launch crisis response program. Updated: 5 hours ago.
Police investigate assault involving Wilson Middle School Volleyball team and coach
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids School District said it was investigating an incident Tuesday involving the 7th Grade Wilson Middle School Volleyball team and the coach. According to students, an argument began between several players and the coach after a game in Iowa City. “She ran up,...
Motorcycle fire at Edgewood & Ellis intersection in Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Emergency crews responded after a motorcycle caught fire at the Edgewood Rd and Ellis Blvd NW intersection on Friday. The northbound lanes of Edgewood were blocked off while crews extinguished the fire. No injuries were reported. The roads opened back up at approximately 6: 42...
‘I thought I was going to be blind’: Iowa soccer goalie Macy Enneking talks injuries, return to the field
Content Warning: The following story has images that may be graphic to some viewers. Junior goalkeeper Macy Enneking returned to the Iowa soccer starting lineup on Oct. 9 at Minnesota after missing a month and a half with multiple injuries. Enneking had been out with a broken nose and cracked...
Iowa Football: Brian Ferentz comments about potentially changing quarterback
All season long, Iowa fans have been talking about the offense with the hyper-focus being on the quarterback. The Hawkeyes have had numerous problems on offense and it stems far deeper than one position, but quarterback is always the focal point. For the first time since the South Dakota State...
Brian Ferentz: Iowa Offensive Issues Broad
Coordinator Can't Come Up with Root Cause for Hawkeye Troubles
Next wave of Big Ten stars primed to shine after many exits
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Iowa has had a first team All-American in three consecutive seasons, two for Luka Garza and one for Keegan Murray, raising the natural question about who the next star will be for the Hawkeyes and how quickly he can emerge. Kris Murray, predictably, has everyone who follows the program staring straight at him. The third-year forward has the sleek frame at 6-foot-8 and 220 pounds, the unflappable demeanor on the court and the track record of sharp improvement after increasing his scoring average by more than nine additional points per game. But the tendency for comparison is unavoidable for the human brain, never more in the analysis of sports, and the fact that Kris Murray is Keegan Murray’s identical twin brother will hover over him as long as he puts on a Hawkeyes uniform.
Music & Food Meet At New Waterloo Restaurant
Another new restaurant is opening in the Cedar Valley, but this time it's going to be right in the heart of Waterloo. Several new restaurants are coming to Northeastern Iowa this year. We've shared with you that a new spot called Big Açaí is opening in Downtown Cedar Falls sometime this month.
Brian Ferentz responds to recent criticism
Iowa's offense has been less than spectacular this year. As a result, quarterback Spencer Petras and offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz have taken a lot of heat.
Women’s Clothing Store to Open Two Eastern Iowa Locations
A fast-growing women's clothing retailer will be opening two locations in eastern Iowa, before the holidays. Daily Thread, which already has 50 locations open across the country, has announced they'll soon open 23 more stores, including in Cedar Rapids and Coralville. The women's clothing store, whose motto is "Affordable. Clothing. Everyday.", announced on September 11 that they would soon open a Cedar Rapids store.
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train Rides Again In Iowa in 2022
For the first time in three years, one of the most spectacular Christmas attractions is set to return to Iowa this holiday when the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train returns. We get it, it's not even Halloween yet, but it's never early to start thinking about the season of joy because we ALL need some of that this year. According to KWQC,
Rare Invasive Weed Detected In Iowa Again
(Des Moines, IA) — A weed first spotted in an Iowa farm field years ago has been found again. The Iowa Department of Agriculture is asking farmers to report any sightings of Asian copper leaf. It was first detected in a cornfield in Cedar Falls in 2016. Before that, the only documented infestation in North America was in New York City. The most recent sighting was in a Grundy County soybean field. Officials say it appears to have been there for several years before being identified.
Speed cameras updated on I-380
NewBo City Market has been a staple of Cedar Rapids NewBo neighborhood, which is celebrating 10 years since it opened in 2012. State panel expects 2.7 percent fall in revenue due to recently passed tax cuts. Updated: 11 hours ago. A state panel has said Iowa's economy is performing well,...
Man sent to hospital after motorcycle crash in Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A man was taken to the hospital after a motorcycle crash in Cedar Rapids Thursday night. The crash happened in the northbound lanes of I-380 near 29th Street just before 10 p.m. Police have not released the name or condition of the person injured, nor...
Collins Community Credit Union Announces Layoffs
Collins Community Credit Union is the latest employer to eliminate jobs in the city of Cedar Rapids. According to a WARN, or Worker Adjustment and Retaining Notification Act, the layoffs happened on October 6th. The Cedar Rapids Gazette reports that 38 positions in all, were eliminated. Collins Community Credit Union, whose headquarters are located at 1005 Blairs Ferry Road NE in Cedar Rapids, provides financial services to people living in Black Hawk, Dubuque, Linn, Johnson, Polk, and surrounding counties.
