Letters: Our charming city of Charleston is disappearing
There once was a great effort to preserve old structures by renovating and restoring them by the Preservation Society of Charleston, but the group now needs help from the community. A prime example of one of these old structures is the Queen Anne house at 15 Radcliffe St. that was...
Plenty to see from all eras in 350 years of Charleston military history
Charleston and the Lowcountry are loaded with centuries of military history dating to 1670, when the first English settlers arrived to find what would become Charles Towne. There are reachable historic sites of all kinds in the region, including stops downtown. Pick your interests: the American Revolution, the Civil War,...
Commentary: Some advice from a principal to new Charleston County School Board
In less than a month, the Charleston County School Board will have as many as nine brand new brave souls elected to serve our community for the next couple years, at least. One of their first duties will be to hire a permanent superintendent. I’m sure that will require a lot of their attention, but I hope they heed a little advice about the way they handle the rest of the job.
Tomlinson High School celebrates 156 years
Kingstree's Tomlinson High School, founded in 1866 and closed in 1970, held its 11th bi-annual reunion on Friday, September 2 and Saturday, September 3. The festivities were held at the Williamsburg County Recreation Center, Rush African American Museum, and BCF Banquet Hall. "Together One More Time" was an appropriate theme as numerous pleasantries and incidentals were exchanged and denoted during the celebration.
Murdaugh attorneys: Curtis Smith failed polygraph when questioned on Murdaugh murders
Curtis Smith, the disabled Walterboro trucker who authorities claim laundered money and trafficked drugs with disgraced attorney Alex Murdaugh, failed a polygraph exam earlier this year as investigators questioned him about his role in the killings of Murdaugh's wife and son, according to new court filings. In an Oct. 14...
Sampit residents petition Georgetown Co. Water & Sewer for service
PAWLEYS ISLAND — Sampit resident Joe Cooper presented the Georgetown County Water and Sewer District board with a petition of over 300 signatures Oct. 13 signifying the rural community's desire to see their homes connected to the county sewer system. Georgetown County Councilman Everett Carolina addressed the board and...
Old plantations vital for understanding Lowcountry history and Charleston's future
Tamara Butler, director of the Avery Research Center at the College of Charleston, wants vacationers and residents alike to think harder about where they are. The landscape is replete with symbols of both history and the future — buildings, statues, monuments, church steeples and old plantations. Where have we come from? What happened in this place? And what does it all mean for us today? What kind of city do we want for ourselves and our visitors?
Editorial: The design for 295 Calhoun is better but should get better still
Wednesday's public review of a controversial apartment building planned at 295 Calhoun St. certainly had a dramatic flair: Charleston's Board of Architectural Review deadlocked 2-2 while voting on about 10 separate motions, held a closed session for legal advice and finally agreed to table it. While the two-hour saga likely made no one happy, it's still a welcome sign because it underscores how city officials, preservation groups, the developer and his architect are going to great lengths to get the design of this major new building right.
Charleston's busiest weekend returns in April
With the pandemic in the rearview mirror for the most part and barring another unforeseen jolt, Charleston's busiest weekend will once again return during the first weekend of April 2023. The Cooper River Bridge Run and the Flowertown Festival are always the two biggest draws, but in 2023 they will...
The rich history of Berkeley County
Berkeley County, in the lower pine belt of the Coastal Plain, is the largest county of the state, with an area of 1,238 square miles (land 1,100; water 138), and 240,000+ inhabitants. The county is level, the maximum elevation being 150 feet. It embraces part of the original county named in honor of two of the original eight Lords Proprietors, John Berkeley, and William Berkeley.
Your neighborhood guide to Mount Pleasant's historic Old Village
Mount Pleasant's Old Village is a place where people can stroll quiet streets beneath towering live oak trees and make a day of wandering from one historic spot to another. A round-trip walk from restaurant-lined Shem Creek through the mostly residential Old Village to Pickett Park and back is a manageable 4 miles. At both ends there are expansive marsh and harbor vistas.
Berkeley County 911 dispatchers recognized by the State
Berkeley County's 911 Communications team was the recipient of multiple state-level awards earlier this month at the Annual Fall Conference for the South Carolina Association of Public-Safety Communications Officials (APCO) & National Emergency Number Association (NENA) Boards. Berkeley County 911 was honored as Team of the Year, as reported by...
In architecturally diverse Charleston, the old alleys hold special charm
Lately, Charleston has seen aggressive construction of hotels and apartment buildings, many of which lack architectural nuance, historical references or aesthetic appeal. Neither the finesse and modesty of the 18th and 19th centuries nor the bold, creative placemaking of contemporary designers is evident. So go to the upper peninsula —...
Brother continues search for sister in Charleston 51 years after Texas toddler kidnapped
DANIEL ISLAND — Jeff Highsmith is on a mission to find the sister he never met. Melissa Highsmith was snatched from their mother's Texas apartment in 1971, nine years before he was born. She was just 21 months old at the time, making her now 52. In the intervening...
Georgetown County urges beachgoers to exercise caution with Hurricane Ian debris
GEORGETOWN — The days following Hurricane Ian's impact are beginning to bleed together for Georgetown County Emergency Services Director Brandon Ellis, but he believes it was Oct. 1 when he got what was arguably his strangest call of the storm's aftermath. Of all things, a statue had washed ashore...
Town ushers in Berlin G. Myers Parkway sign
Rotary Club of Summerville reps gathered with members of the Summerville Junior Service League, the Oakbrook Rotary Club and the Summerville Evening Rotary Club on Oct.14 to officially ring in the recently constructed Town of Summerville brick-based signage at N. Main Street and Berlin G. Myers Parkway. The local Rotarians...
Cummins adds recycled turbochargers to North Charleston portfolio with new $27M plant
Building components for diesel engines might not appear to be the greenest of industries, but Cummins Inc. sees its new North Charleston plant as a major push toward carbon neutrality by the middle of this century. The $27 million factory will take old turbochargers and rebuild them to the same...
Isle of Palms police chief accidentally shot himself in the hand. What happens next?
ISLE OF PALMS — The police chief appeared at a city council meeting the day after accidentally shooting himself while cleaning his gun inside the public safety building. His bandaged left hand peaked out of his suit jacket — the only indication of his injury. Kevin Cornett, who...
Here's your guide to Lowcountry parks and what they have to offer
Charleston-area parks are a budget-friendly way to get close to Lowcountry nature, spot an alligator or relax while floating around a lazy river. From playgrounds to nature trails, the places to explore at these Lowcountry oases will take you from scenic waterfront locales to neighborhood gardens. Many of the facilities...
3 days in Charleston: Our food editor’s 2022 dining itinerary
This three-day itinerary is the culmination of the curated lists I've sent to friends and family (and friends, coworkers, and acquaintances of my friends and family), meaning it’s based on where I spend my time eating and drinking in and around Charleston. Charleston is a sprawling city with high-quality...
