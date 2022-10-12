ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dorchester County, SC

The Post and Courier

Letters: Our charming city of Charleston is disappearing

There once was a great effort to preserve old structures by renovating and restoring them by the Preservation Society of Charleston, but the group now needs help from the community. A prime example of one of these old structures is the Queen Anne house at 15 Radcliffe St. that was...
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Plenty to see from all eras in 350 years of Charleston military history

Charleston and the Lowcountry are loaded with centuries of military history dating to 1670, when the first English settlers arrived to find what would become Charles Towne. There are reachable historic sites of all kinds in the region, including stops downtown. Pick your interests: the American Revolution, the Civil War,...
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Commentary: Some advice from a principal to new Charleston County School Board

In less than a month, the Charleston County School Board will have as many as nine brand new brave souls elected to serve our community for the next couple years, at least. One of their first duties will be to hire a permanent superintendent. I’m sure that will require a lot of their attention, but I hope they heed a little advice about the way they handle the rest of the job.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Tomlinson High School celebrates 156 years

Kingstree's Tomlinson High School, founded in 1866 and closed in 1970, held its 11th bi-annual reunion on Friday, September 2 and Saturday, September 3. The festivities were held at the Williamsburg County Recreation Center, Rush African American Museum, and BCF Banquet Hall. "Together One More Time" was an appropriate theme as numerous pleasantries and incidentals were exchanged and denoted during the celebration.
KINGSTREE, SC
The Post and Courier

Sampit residents petition Georgetown Co. Water & Sewer for service

PAWLEYS ISLAND — Sampit resident Joe Cooper presented the Georgetown County Water and Sewer District board with a petition of over 300 signatures Oct. 13 signifying the rural community's desire to see their homes connected to the county sewer system. Georgetown County Councilman Everett Carolina addressed the board and...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Old plantations vital for understanding Lowcountry history and Charleston's future

Tamara Butler, director of the Avery Research Center at the College of Charleston, wants vacationers and residents alike to think harder about where they are. The landscape is replete with symbols of both history and the future — buildings, statues, monuments, church steeples and old plantations. Where have we come from? What happened in this place? And what does it all mean for us today? What kind of city do we want for ourselves and our visitors?
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Editorial: The design for 295 Calhoun is better but should get better still

Wednesday's public review of a controversial apartment building planned at 295 Calhoun St. certainly had a dramatic flair: Charleston's Board of Architectural Review deadlocked 2-2 while voting on about 10 separate motions, held a closed session for legal advice and finally agreed to table it. While the two-hour saga likely made no one happy, it's still a welcome sign because it underscores how city officials, preservation groups, the developer and his architect are going to great lengths to get the design of this major new building right.
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Charleston's busiest weekend returns in April

With the pandemic in the rearview mirror for the most part and barring another unforeseen jolt, Charleston's busiest weekend will once again return during the first weekend of April 2023. The Cooper River Bridge Run and the Flowertown Festival are always the two biggest draws, but in 2023 they will...
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

The rich history of Berkeley County

Berkeley County, in the lower pine belt of the Coastal Plain, is the largest county of the state, with an area of 1,238 square miles (land 1,100; water 138), and 240,000+ inhabitants. The county is level, the maximum elevation being 150 feet. It embraces part of the original county named in honor of two of the original eight Lords Proprietors, John Berkeley, and William Berkeley.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Your neighborhood guide to Mount Pleasant's historic Old Village

Mount Pleasant's Old Village is a place where people can stroll quiet streets beneath towering live oak trees and make a day of wandering from one historic spot to another. A round-trip walk from restaurant-lined Shem Creek through the mostly residential Old Village to Pickett Park and back is a manageable 4 miles. At both ends there are expansive marsh and harbor vistas.
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
The Post and Courier

Berkeley County 911 dispatchers recognized by the State

Berkeley County's 911 Communications team was the recipient of multiple state-level awards earlier this month at the Annual Fall Conference for the South Carolina Association of Public-Safety Communications Officials (APCO) & National Emergency Number Association (NENA) Boards. Berkeley County 911 was honored as Team of the Year, as reported by...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

In architecturally diverse Charleston, the old alleys hold special charm

Lately, Charleston has seen aggressive construction of hotels and apartment buildings, many of which lack architectural nuance, historical references or aesthetic appeal. Neither the finesse and modesty of the 18th and 19th centuries nor the bold, creative placemaking of contemporary designers is evident. So go to the upper peninsula —...
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Town ushers in Berlin G. Myers Parkway sign

Rotary Club of Summerville reps gathered with members of the Summerville Junior Service League, the Oakbrook Rotary Club and the Summerville Evening Rotary Club on Oct.14 to officially ring in the recently constructed Town of Summerville brick-based signage at N. Main Street and Berlin G. Myers Parkway. The local Rotarians...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
The Post and Courier

Here's your guide to Lowcountry parks and what they have to offer

Charleston-area parks are a budget-friendly way to get close to Lowcountry nature, spot an alligator or relax while floating around a lazy river. From playgrounds to nature trails, the places to explore at these Lowcountry oases will take you from scenic waterfront locales to neighborhood gardens. Many of the facilities...
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

3 days in Charleston: Our food editor’s 2022 dining itinerary

This three-day itinerary is the culmination of the curated lists I've sent to friends and family (and friends, coworkers, and acquaintances of my friends and family), meaning it’s based on where I spend my time eating and drinking in and around Charleston. Charleston is a sprawling city with high-quality...
CHARLESTON, SC

